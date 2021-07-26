Apex Legends Season 10 Emergence early patch notes: What’s coming in new update

Apex Legends Season 10 drops on August 3, but as always, Respawn has given us a lot of information about what we can expect when the update goes live. Here’s everything we know so far about what to expect in the patch notes for Season 10.

The tenth season of Apex Legends will include the new Legend Seer, a major update to the World’s Edge map, as well as the introduction of Ranked Arenas.

Of course, while these are the headline additions, many players will be eagerly looking forward to see what changes will be coming to the existing roster of legends and available weapons too.

While we won’t know any of these details for certain until Respawn release the full patch notes, there are some changes that have been confirmed ahead of time.

New Legend: Seer

Headlining the new season, as always, is the new character. This time, Seer is joining the roster. Seer’s abilities are centered around his drone and the moth-like micro-drones which he sends out to scout and track enemies.

Although he’s not a damage-dealing Legend, his abilities, on paper, will rival those of Crypto and Bloodhound, for the ability to track and locate enemies.

You can check out lots more about Seer here, including his full ability list and lore.

World’s Edge map update

Hammond Robotics has been causing some carnage with the Harvester on World’s Edge, and unsurprisingly, it’s caused serious damage to World’s Edge. Sorting Factory, Train Yard, and Refinery will be facing the brunt of the damage.

There’s lots of lava erupting all over the map, as well as a new snowy section at Refinery.

Ranked Arenas

With Arenas released in Season 9, Respawn needed a bit more time to flesh out the Ranked version of the mode.

That will be dropping alongside the Season 10 update, and although it’s similar to how Ranked works in Battle Royale, there are some key changes.

You can read more about how Ranked Arenas will work here.

New Arenas maps

Three new BR locations are being added as Arenas maps in Season 10:

Kings Canyon – Hillside

World’s Edge – Dome

Olympus – Oasis

New Weapon: Rampage LMG

The Rampage LMG is the creation of Rampart. There are limited details on this new weapon yet, but we do know that it will take Thermite Grenades in some way, possibly similar to how the Sentinel can be charged with Shields.

Ranked Battle Royale

There are no major changes to Ranked mode this season for Battle Royale. As always, there will be two splits. The first split takes place on World’s Edge and runs until September 21. Then, Kings Canyon will take over.

Legend changes

Respawn has given some insight into which Legends they are planning changes for. Meanwhile, the planned changes we know about for some Legends can be seen below shared by GameSpot.

Buffs

Caustic

Instead of five ticks of damage per second, Caustic’s gas will now increase in damage every other second (so 5, 5, 6, 6, 7, 7, etc.) with no limit on how much it can increase.

The gas cloud created from Caustic’s Nox Gas Grenade dissipates five seconds sooner.

Horizon

Horizon’s ability to maneuver while in the air on her Gravity Lift is adjusting to be closer to how it was in Season 7, prior to her substantial nerfs in following seasons. It’s not a total revert though.

Fuse

Fuse’s Knuckle Cluster will last twice as long, allowing him to deny areas for longer.

Enemies caught in The Motherlode will be highlighted (even if they’re in a building or behind a wall), making it easier for Fuse and his allies to plan their follow-up attack.

Nerfs

Revenant

Enemies will get an audible and visual indication when Death Totem’s death protection is about to end, letting them know that Revenant and his allies are about to be vulnerable.

This isn’t a complete list of course, and more changes are also planned in the mid-season update, for characters like Rampart.

Care package weapons

With a new LMG arriving, it would make the most sense for another LMG to be put into care packages. Most players are expecting and hoping that the Spitfire’s reign of terror might be curbed by placing it in the care packages and bringing out the Prowler, which has been in there for some time now.

This isn’t confirmed yet though, despite lots of rumors, so we’ll have to wait and see.

That’s everything we know for certain about Season 10 so far. Check back closer to the season launch for the full patch notes.