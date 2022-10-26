Apex Legends players split over “worthless” stickers coming in Season 15

Calum is Dexerto's UK Editor, based in Scotland. Joining Dexerto in 2017, Calum has years of experience covering esports, gaming and online entertainment, and now leads the team to deliver the best coverage in these areas. An expert on all things Twitch and gaming influencers, he also knows a number of games inside out, including Apex Legends, CS:GO and Call of Duty. You can contact Calum at [email protected]

Stickers are the headline new cosmetic item coming to Apex Legends in Season 15, and they’re already causing a stir among the community, despite not even being available yet.

Apex Legends is a free-to-play game, but a very successful one, with EA confirming it is on its way to generating $2 billion in revenue.

Of course, the majority of this revenue is driven through in-game purchases of Apex coins, which can be used to buy packs, skins, emotes and more.

Adding to the pool of cosmetic items will be stickers, starting with Season 15 on November 1. While players often groan at the sight of more monetized content, stickers are causing more of a fuss than normal.

Apex players criticize new sticker items

The primary concern is that these items will not be very desirable, as they are only visible on healing items, rather than on weapons or characters, and therefore will just be ‘filler’ for Apex packs.

This criticism has previously been levied against other cosmetics, such as holo-sprays, which players were similarly dismissive of when first added.

On the game’s subreddit, a big conversation is taking place over stickers. The original post simply asks, “I have one question, why?” – to which one of the top responses reads “To fill the lootbox rewards with worthless garbage, why else?”

Respawn Entertainment Stickers will be applied to healing items like shield cells and syringes.

Another player said, “Quite possibly the worst, most anti-interesting thing I have ever seen added to a video game. I honestly cannot think of anything less interesting than adding a sticker to my Shield Battery.”

On Twitter, a Respawn developer, proud of their work on the implementation of stickers, deleted their post, citing the vitriol and “toxicity” that had come their way.

Not everyone was so critical, however. One user responded, “I think it’s pretty cool, I hope they stay as rares or commons though.” It appears from the screenshots however, that stickers will be ‘epic’ rarity.

Another player argued, “This may be an unpopular opinion, but I’d rather have a purple sticker, holospray or emote rather than a purple skin or weapon camo.”

For now, we’ll simply have to wait until Season 15 begins to see the full implementation of stickers, and see if players change their minds once in-game.