Apex Legends players slam "grindy" Season 7 Battle Pass - Dexerto

Apex Legends Season 7 may have introduced an exciting new map and Legend to the game, but the new Battle Pass system is being heavily criticized by the community.

The much-anticipated Season 7 of Apex Legends has arrived. Players are exploring the new map whilst getting grips with Horizon, Apex’s latest Legend to be added to the roster.

Alongside these major additions, Season 7 introduced a new Battle Pass system to the game involving the collection of ‘Battle Stars’. Unfortunately, this new system has been labeled as unrewarding and “grindy” by the community.

Ascension Battle Pass labeled as unrewarding

A thread posted to the Apex Legends subreddit criticizing the Season 7 Battle Pass has received nearly 10,000 upvotes.

The majority of the criticism aimed towards the Battle Pass revolves around the new ‘Battle Star’ System: “these new challenges and battle star system is extremely grindy…I’ve finished all of my daily quests and I still haven’t levelled from 1-2.”

For developers, finding a middle-ground between a satisfying challenge and worthwhile rewards is key in keeping players engaged. It’s obvious that Respawn’s Season 7 Battle Pass is imbalanced and may need to be addressed.

The thread continues, going into detail on the differences between this Season’s Battle Pass and the previous: “It takes 10k xp to get 1 star… so 100k xp for 1 BP lvl. Previous BP xp track was 9/18/27/36/54… so basically we’re getting 1 BP lvl for every 4 we would have gotten last season.”

It appears Respawn have significantly increased the grind between Battle Pass levels. This is disappointing for players who had become accustomed to the unlock tracks of the previous Seasons.

Of course, players wouldn’t be complaining as much if the Battle Pass was offering rewards that were worth the increased grind time. However, the post describes Season 7’s Battle Pass rewards as mediocre and encourages Respawn to address the issue.

A few displeased commenters on the thread have directly accused Respawn of making the changes for increased monetary gain: “They’re doing it on purpose to try and get as much money as possible from the new influx of players from Steam.” Another wrote: “played for just over an hour and finished 3 dailies… this is a terrible idea.”

With the thread continuing to garner more upvotes, it will likely get the attention of Respawn, who always have their ear to the ground for community feedback. The question is, will they choose to fix the Battle Pass and implement a more satisfying system?

Unfortunately, no one has the answer to that question at the moment.