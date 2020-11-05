 Apex Legends players slam "grindy" Season 7 Battle Pass - Dexerto
Apex Legends

Apex Legends players slam “grindy” Season 7 Battle Pass

Published: 5/Nov/2020 14:52 Updated: 5/Nov/2020 14:59

by Alex Garton
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 7

Apex Legends Season 7 may have introduced an exciting new map and Legend to the game, but the new Battle Pass system is being heavily criticized by the community.

The much-anticipated Season 7 of Apex Legends has arrived. Players are exploring the new map whilst getting grips with Horizon, Apex’s latest Legend to be added to the roster.

Alongside these major additions, Season 7 introduced a new Battle Pass system to the game involving the collection of ‘Battle Stars’. Unfortunately, this new system has been labeled as unrewarding and “grindy” by the community.

Respawn Entertainment
The new Ascension Battle Pass provides players with exclusive cosmetic rewards.

Ascension Battle Pass labeled as unrewarding

A thread posted to the Apex Legends subreddit criticizing the Season 7 Battle Pass has received nearly 10,000 upvotes.

The majority of the criticism aimed towards the Battle Pass revolves around the new ‘Battle Star’ System: “these new challenges and battle star system is extremely grindy…I’ve finished all of my daily quests and I still haven’t levelled from 1-2.”

Apex Legends Battle Pass complaints

For developers, finding a middle-ground between a satisfying challenge and worthwhile rewards is key in keeping players engaged. It’s obvious that Respawn’s Season 7 Battle Pass is imbalanced and may need to be addressed.

Respawn Entertainment
A key issue raised in the thread is the increased barriers between rewards compared to last season.

The thread continues, going into detail on the differences between this Season’s Battle Pass and the previous: “It takes 10k xp to get 1 star… so 100k xp for 1 BP lvl. Previous BP xp track was 9/18/27/36/54… so basically we’re getting 1 BP lvl for every 4 we would have gotten last season.”

It appears Respawn have significantly increased the grind between Battle Pass levels. This is disappointing for players who had become accustomed to the unlock tracks of the previous Seasons.

Of course, players wouldn’t be complaining as much if the Battle Pass was offering rewards that were worth the increased grind time. However, the post describes Season 7’s Battle Pass rewards as mediocre and encourages Respawn to address the issue.

Respawn Entertainment
The Season 7 Battle Pass currently costs 950 Apex coins.

A few displeased commenters on the thread have directly accused Respawn of making the changes for increased monetary gain: “They’re doing it on purpose to try and get as much money as possible from the new influx of players from Steam.” Another wrote: “played for just over an hour and finished 3 dailies… this is a terrible idea.”

With the thread continuing to garner more upvotes, it will likely get the attention of Respawn, who always have their ear to the ground for community feedback. The question is, will they choose to fix the Battle Pass and implement a more satisfying system?

Unfortunately, no one has the answer to that question at the moment.

Apex Legends

Apex Legends leak reveals unreleased skins and cosmetics for Season 7

Published: 5/Nov/2020 12:53 Updated: 5/Nov/2020 13:02

by Alex Garton
Apex Legends leaked Season 7 skins
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 7

Apex Legends data miners have been up to their usual tricks following the Season 7 update, and have revealed a number of Legend skins not yet released – with some revolving around a Christmas theme.

Season 7 has arrived and with it comes a new map to explore and a gravity manipulating Legend to master. Respawn hasn’t held back with this recent update, calling it their biggest new season yet.

As with any new season, new customization options are important to players. Having the freedom to choose between a plethora of skins, banners, sprays and outfits is one o the most exciting parts of the update.

But, beyond just the skins that are already available in the battle pass, leakers have uncovered a bunch that are still upcoming, due to drop as the season goes on.

Respawn Entertainment
This leaked skins will most likely be added to the game at some point in Season 7.

Apex Legends skins leaked for Season 7

Thanks to reliable Apex Legends data miner Shrugtal, we have a number of leaked skins to check out. Many of these are linked to the 2020 Holo-day bash event.

From Christmas themed skins to a new Twitch Prime skin, there’s plenty to get excited about. First, there are some new recolors for classic Wraith skins.

Wraith: Phasewalker Holo-day bash skin

Wraith: Phasewalker (Black variant)

Wraith: Phasewalker (Blue variant)

Pathfinder Season 7 Epic

We’re heading to towards the Winter months and it looks like Respawn have a set of ice-themed skins on the way. Rampart, Caustic, Crypto and Horizon will each be receiving an icy skin for the Christmas season.

Holo-day Bash 2020 skins leaked

Rampart: Deep Freeze (Epic)

Horizon: Absolute Zero (Epic)

Crypto: Cool Operator (Rare)

Wraith: SKIN_609 (Rare)

Caustic: Holo-day bash skin (Rare)

L-Star Holo-day bash skin: Nature Fusion (Legendary)

Also, for Loba mains still waiting on her first Legendary, it looks like she’ll be getting on in the Holo-day bash event, but the skin is still unfinished.

Season 7’s new Legend will be shown some love in the upcoming months. A new Horizon ‘Flux Capacity’ and Twitch Prime skin are in the game files and ready to be released in the near future.

Horizon Starter Pack skin: Flux Capacity

Horizon Twitch Prime skin: Inverse Polarity

 

Leaked Season 7 sprays

Remaining holo-sprays have been revealed by data miner SomeoneWhoLeaks. Some of the cosmetic sprays have already been released with the Season 7 Battle Pass. However, we can assume the remaining sprays will be added to the game at some point in Season 7.

Leaked Season 7 gun charms

Finally, there are a set of upcoming weapon charms to check out as well.

Trophy Hunter

Snowflake

Frost Wolf

Revenant bobblehead

Octane Bobblehead

These, of course, aren’t all of the skins we can expect to see released in Season 7. As Christmas is approaching, it’s likely Respawn has a whole set of themed skins lined up for December.