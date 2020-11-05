Apex Legends leak reveals unreleased skins and cosmetics for Season 7 - Dexerto

Apex Legends data miners have been up to their usual tricks following the Season 7 update, and have revealed a number of Legend skins not yet released – with some revolving around a Christmas theme.

Season 7 has arrived and with it comes a new map to explore and a gravity manipulating Legend to master. Respawn hasn’t held back with this recent update, calling it their biggest new season yet.

As with any new season, new customization options are important to players. Having the freedom to choose between a plethora of skins, banners, sprays and outfits is one o the most exciting parts of the update.

But, beyond just the skins that are already available in the battle pass, leakers have uncovered a bunch that are still upcoming, due to drop as the season goes on.

Apex Legends skins leaked for Season 7

Thanks to reliable Apex Legends data miner Shrugtal, we have a number of leaked skins to check out. Many of these are linked to the 2020 Holo-day bash event.

From Christmas themed skins to a new Twitch Prime skin, there’s plenty to get excited about. First, there are some new recolors for classic Wraith skins.

Wraith: Phasewalker Holo-day bash skin

4K of "Phasewalker" Holo-Day Bash 2020 Wraith skin. pic.twitter.com/rbmKKCFpGt — Shrugtal (@shrugtal) November 5, 2020

Wraith: Phasewalker (Black variant)

Wraith: Phasewalker (Blue variant)

Pathfinder Season 7 Epic

Unnamed Pathfinder Season 7 Epic pic.twitter.com/8QEGiUpEVq — Shrugtal (@shrugtal) November 5, 2020

We’re heading to towards the Winter months and it looks like Respawn have a set of ice-themed skins on the way. Rampart, Caustic, Crypto and Horizon will each be receiving an icy skin for the Christmas season.

Holo-day Bash 2020 skins leaked

Rampart: Deep Freeze (Epic)

Horizon: Absolute Zero (Epic)

Crypto: Cool Operator (Rare)

Wraith: SKIN_609 (Rare)

Caustic: Holo-day bash skin (Rare)

Caustic Holo-Day Bash 2020 Rare pic.twitter.com/QXJ3wSOgdn — Shrugtal (@shrugtal) November 5, 2020

L-Star Holo-day bash skin: Nature Fusion (Legendary)

L-Star Holo-Day Bash 2020 Legendary: "Nature Fusion" (I made the watermark a bit bigger because you all insisted :P) pic.twitter.com/o3cC59k6nm — Shrugtal (@shrugtal) November 5, 2020

Also, for Loba mains still waiting on her first Legendary, it looks like she’ll be getting on in the Holo-day bash event, but the skin is still unfinished.

Headshot of the unfinished Loba Christmas legendary pic.twitter.com/J4FfNXECew — Shrugtal (@shrugtal) November 5, 2020

Season 7’s new Legend will be shown some love in the upcoming months. A new Horizon ‘Flux Capacity’ and Twitch Prime skin are in the game files and ready to be released in the near future.

Horizon Starter Pack skin: Flux Capacity

Horizon Starter Pack skin: "Flux Capacity" (Is my Watermark ok?) pic.twitter.com/X5E1YPIves — Shrugtal (@shrugtal) November 5, 2020

Horizon Twitch Prime skin: Inverse Polarity

Leaked Season 7 sprays

Remaining holo-sprays have been revealed by data miner SomeoneWhoLeaks. Some of the cosmetic sprays have already been released with the Season 7 Battle Pass. However, we can assume the remaining sprays will be added to the game at some point in Season 7.

Leaked Season 7 gun charms

Finally, there are a set of upcoming weapon charms to check out as well.

Trophy Hunter

Snowflake

Frost Wolf

Holo-Day Bash 2020 Charm: "Frost Wolf". Themed after the shoulders of the unfinished Loba legendary. pic.twitter.com/xvB8jy8Viv — Shrugtal (@shrugtal) November 5, 2020

Revenant bobblehead

Bobblehead Revenant – Releasing with a Pack bundle during Black Friday pic.twitter.com/Qe3cP3d50T — Shrugtal (@shrugtal) November 5, 2020

Octane Bobblehead

Bobblehead Octane – Releasing with a Pack bundle during Black Friday pic.twitter.com/GP2Nr07oT0 — Shrugtal (@shrugtal) November 5, 2020

These, of course, aren’t all of the skins we can expect to see released in Season 7. As Christmas is approaching, it’s likely Respawn has a whole set of themed skins lined up for December.