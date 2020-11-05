Apex Legends leak reveals unreleased skins and cosmetics for Season 7 - Dexerto

Apex Legends data miners have been up to their usual tricks following the Season 7 update, and have revealed a number of Legend skins not yet released – with some revolving around a Christmas theme.
Season 7 has arrived and with it comes a new map to explore and a gravity manipulating Legend to master. Respawn hasn’t held back with this recent update, calling it their biggest new season yet.
As with any new season, new customization options are important to players. Having the freedom to choose between a plethora of skins, banners, sprays and outfits is one o the most exciting parts of the update.
But, beyond just the skins that are already available in the battle pass, leakers have uncovered a bunch that are still upcoming, due to drop as the season goes on.
Apex Legends skins leaked for Season 7
Thanks to reliable Apex Legends data miner Shrugtal, we have a number of leaked skins to check out. Many of these are linked to the 2020 Holo-day bash event.
From Christmas themed skins to a new Twitch Prime skin, there’s plenty to get excited about. First, there are some new recolors for classic Wraith skins.
Wraith: Phasewalker Holo-day bash skin
4K of "Phasewalker" Holo-Day Bash 2020 Wraith skin. pic.twitter.com/rbmKKCFpGt
— Shrugtal (@shrugtal) November 5, 2020
Wraith: Phasewalker (Black variant)
(4K) All-black variant of "Phasewalker". pic.twitter.com/shNgBkA0V6
— Shrugtal (@shrugtal) November 5, 2020
Wraith: Phasewalker (Blue variant)
All-blue variant of "Phasewalker". pic.twitter.com/E0IP9JjmvC
— Shrugtal (@shrugtal) November 5, 2020
Pathfinder Season 7 Epic
Unnamed Pathfinder Season 7 Epic pic.twitter.com/8QEGiUpEVq
— Shrugtal (@shrugtal) November 5, 2020
We’re heading to towards the Winter months and it looks like Respawn have a set of ice-themed skins on the way. Rampart, Caustic, Crypto and Horizon will each be receiving an icy skin for the Christmas season.
Holo-day Bash 2020 skins leaked
Rampart: Deep Freeze (Epic)
Rampart Holo-day Bash 2020 Epic: "Deep Freeze" pic.twitter.com/DhIsZ0Voo7
— Shrugtal (@shrugtal) November 5, 2020
Horizon: Absolute Zero (Epic)
Horizon Holo-day Bash 2020 Epic: "Absolute Zero" pic.twitter.com/Vuk3IccgHh
— Shrugtal (@shrugtal) November 5, 2020
Crypto: Cool Operator (Rare)
Crypto Holo-day Bash 2020 Rare: "Cool Operator" pic.twitter.com/NHm30aS5Hq
— Shrugtal (@shrugtal) November 5, 2020
Wraith: SKIN_609 (Rare)
Unknown upcoming Wrath Rare: SKIN_609. pic.twitter.com/QCTuHMhQcK
— Shrugtal (@shrugtal) November 5, 2020
Caustic: Holo-day bash skin (Rare)
Caustic Holo-Day Bash 2020 Rare pic.twitter.com/QXJ3wSOgdn
— Shrugtal (@shrugtal) November 5, 2020
L-Star Holo-day bash skin: Nature Fusion (Legendary)
L-Star Holo-Day Bash 2020 Legendary: "Nature Fusion"
(I made the watermark a bit bigger because you all insisted :P) pic.twitter.com/o3cC59k6nm
— Shrugtal (@shrugtal) November 5, 2020
Also, for Loba mains still waiting on her first Legendary, it looks like she’ll be getting on in the Holo-day bash event, but the skin is still unfinished.
Headshot of the unfinished Loba Christmas legendary pic.twitter.com/J4FfNXECew
— Shrugtal (@shrugtal) November 5, 2020
Season 7’s new Legend will be shown some love in the upcoming months. A new Horizon ‘Flux Capacity’ and Twitch Prime skin are in the game files and ready to be released in the near future.
Horizon Starter Pack skin: Flux Capacity
Horizon Starter Pack skin: "Flux Capacity"
(Is my Watermark ok?) pic.twitter.com/X5E1YPIves
— Shrugtal (@shrugtal) November 5, 2020
Horizon Twitch Prime skin: Inverse Polarity
Horizon Twitch Prime: "Inverse Polarity" pic.twitter.com/oEgFaqp97G
— Shrugtal (@shrugtal) November 5, 2020
Leaked Season 7 sprays
Remaining holo-sprays have been revealed by data miner SomeoneWhoLeaks. Some of the cosmetic sprays have already been released with the Season 7 Battle Pass. However, we can assume the remaining sprays will be added to the game at some point in Season 7.
All the sprays #ApexLegends pic.twitter.com/OUsFLJcD0Z
— SWL (@SomeoneWhoLeaks) November 5, 2020
Holo-Days 2020 Holospray pic.twitter.com/q6yWTAuTHA
— Shrugtal (@shrugtal) November 5, 2020
Leaked Season 7 gun charms
Finally, there are a set of upcoming weapon charms to check out as well.
Trophy Hunter
Holo-Day Bash 2020 Charm: "Trophy Hunter" pic.twitter.com/vFtgHKyehV
— Shrugtal (@shrugtal) November 5, 2020
Snowflake
Holo-Day Bash 2020 Charm: "Snowflake". pic.twitter.com/YW2WIaWFV1
— Shrugtal (@shrugtal) November 5, 2020
Frost Wolf
Holo-Day Bash 2020 Charm: "Frost Wolf". Themed after the shoulders of the unfinished Loba legendary. pic.twitter.com/xvB8jy8Viv
— Shrugtal (@shrugtal) November 5, 2020
Revenant bobblehead
Bobblehead Revenant – Releasing with a Pack bundle during Black Friday pic.twitter.com/Qe3cP3d50T
— Shrugtal (@shrugtal) November 5, 2020
Octane Bobblehead
Bobblehead Octane – Releasing with a Pack bundle during Black Friday pic.twitter.com/GP2Nr07oT0
— Shrugtal (@shrugtal) November 5, 2020
These, of course, aren’t all of the skins we can expect to see released in Season 7. As Christmas is approaching, it’s likely Respawn has a whole set of themed skins lined up for December.