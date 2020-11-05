 Apex Legends leak reveals unreleased skins and cosmetics for Season 7 - Dexerto
Apex Legends

Apex Legends leak reveals unreleased skins and cosmetics for Season 7

Published: 5/Nov/2020 12:53 Updated: 5/Nov/2020 13:02

by Alex Garton
Apex Legends leaked Season 7 skins
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 7

Apex Legends data miners have been up to their usual tricks following the Season 7 update, and have revealed a number of Legend skins not yet released – with some revolving around a Christmas theme.

Season 7 has arrived and with it comes a new map to explore and a gravity manipulating Legend to master. Respawn hasn’t held back with this recent update, calling it their biggest new season yet.

As with any new season, new customization options are important to players. Having the freedom to choose between a plethora of skins, banners, sprays and outfits is one o the most exciting parts of the update.

But, beyond just the skins that are already available in the battle pass, leakers have uncovered a bunch that are still upcoming, due to drop as the season goes on.

Respawn Entertainment
This leaked skins will most likely be added to the game at some point in Season 7.

Apex Legends skins leaked for Season 7

Thanks to reliable Apex Legends data miner Shrugtal, we have a number of leaked skins to check out. Many of these are linked to the 2020 Holo-day bash event.

From Christmas themed skins to a new Twitch Prime skin, there’s plenty to get excited about. First, there are some new recolors for classic Wraith skins.

Wraith: Phasewalker Holo-day bash skin

Wraith: Phasewalker (Black variant)

Wraith: Phasewalker (Blue variant)

Pathfinder Season 7 Epic

We’re heading to towards the Winter months and it looks like Respawn have a set of ice-themed skins on the way. Rampart, Caustic, Crypto and Horizon will each be receiving an icy skin for the Christmas season.

Holo-day Bash 2020 skins leaked

Rampart: Deep Freeze (Epic)

Horizon: Absolute Zero (Epic)

Crypto: Cool Operator (Rare)

Wraith: SKIN_609 (Rare)

Caustic: Holo-day bash skin (Rare)

L-Star Holo-day bash skin: Nature Fusion (Legendary)

Also, for Loba mains still waiting on her first Legendary, it looks like she’ll be getting on in the Holo-day bash event, but the skin is still unfinished.

Season 7’s new Legend will be shown some love in the upcoming months. A new Horizon ‘Flux Capacity’ and Twitch Prime skin are in the game files and ready to be released in the near future.

Horizon Starter Pack skin: Flux Capacity

Horizon Twitch Prime skin: Inverse Polarity

 

Leaked Season 7 sprays

Remaining holo-sprays have been revealed by data miner SomeoneWhoLeaks. Some of the cosmetic sprays have already been released with the Season 7 Battle Pass. However, we can assume the remaining sprays will be added to the game at some point in Season 7.

Leaked Season 7 gun charms

Finally, there are a set of upcoming weapon charms to check out as well.

Trophy Hunter

Snowflake

Frost Wolf

Revenant bobblehead

Octane Bobblehead

These, of course, aren’t all of the skins we can expect to see released in Season 7. As Christmas is approaching, it’s likely Respawn has a whole set of themed skins lined up for December.

Apex Legends

When is Apex Legends Season 7? New Legend Horizon, more

Published: 5/Nov/2020 11:23

by Isaac McIntyre
Horizon in Apex Legends Season 7
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 7

Apex Legends Season 7 is now released, as Respawn prepares for the second anniversary of their mega-popular battle royale. Here’s everything we know so far.

Season 7 dropped on November 4, 2020, and certainly seems like it’s set a banger, too. Fans can finally head to a third battle royale map, and the new Legend has officially been added by Respawn as well.

Without further ado, here’s everything about Apex Legends Season 7, from the new guns, to Legends, and maps.

Horizon in Apex legends abilities
Respawn Entertainment
Horizon is the new addition to the Legends roster for Season 7.

When is Apex Legends Season 7?

Season 7 of Apex Legends started on November 4, as Respawn moved the release date up by a week. The seasonal start-date was initially thought to be on November 10 based on the Season 6 battle pass duration. Season 6 rewards are now unavailable, too.

That means this season will run for 79 days, or around three months. That is the usual length for Apex Legends seasons, super-long Season 4 notwithstanding. Apex’s Halloween event, Fight or Fright, ends on November 3rd – a day before the new season drops.

Who is the Season 7 legend?

There were plenty of leaks regarding possible legends for Season 7 in recent months, with all signs initially pointing to the rumored character “Nova” making an entrance in Apex Legends.

However, Respawn confirmed since those signs that Horizon was to arrive in November, after releasing a teaser of the new character in Firing Range.

Horizon initially greeted players with a new set of challenges, but we have the Scottish legend as a playable character in Season 7.

Apex leaker Shrugtal previously revealed an early look at what Horizon’s abilities could like, and this was also confirmed by Respawn with the release of their patch notes for the new season.

Horizon is a fantastic addition to the roster, with 3 new fantastic skills. Respawn’s official patch notes for Ascension them as:

  • Passive: SpacewalkIncrease air control and reduce fall impacts with Horizon’s custom spacesuit.
  • Tactical: Gravity LiftReverse the flow of gravity, lifting players upward and boosting them outward when they exit.
  • Ultimate: Black holeDeploy NEWT to create a micro black hole that sucks in nearby Legends.

New weapon rotations in Apex Legends Season 7

With a new season brings along a new rotation of weapons to the arsenal. The Havoc, G7, Wingman, Sentinel & Alternator. Weapons have been buffed and nerfed, too, and you can check out our handy list here with all of the information regarding your favourite loadouts.

Is there a new map in Season 7?

We now have a fantastic new map alongside Kings Canyon and World’s Edge’s rotation!

Regularly teased since Season 4, city-scape “Olympus,” is a beautiful city with lush greenery, open high-ways, and gigantic architecture.  Previously, this was a subject of contention prior to the official announcement after the newly discovered “Tropic Island,” appeared in the code during an update on August 18.

Titanfall 2 multiplayer map Angel City on Psamanthe.
Respawn Entertainment
Apex Legends could be moving to Olympus on Psamathe in Season 7.

Olympus features a map-specific vehicle, The Trident, which will allow squads to speed around highways to avoid chokepoints. It also offers the handy advantage of being indestructible.

How much will the Season 7 battle pass cost?

As with all previous Apex Legends seasons, the cost of Season 7’s is 950 Apex Coins. You can pick up 1,000 from the store for $9.99/£7.99, too.

You can keep hold of free currency claimed through Season 6’s battle pass progression and use that, too. You can also pick up the new Champion Edition for Season 7. This will include exclusive Legendary skins, plus unlock every post-launch Legends (including Horizon).

Apex Legends Battle Pass skins
Respawn Entertainment
Here’s some of the Apex Legends Season 7 Battle Pass skins.

The Apex’s official web post that covers information about the Battle Pass says: “Immediately unlock the Legendary Prowler Polished Perfection when you pick up the Battle Pass, along with three new Legend skins!

Steam preloading

Alongside news of Apex’s arrival on steam, fans were able to preload the game for free on Steam’s client, too. This meant that players were ready to kick-off when the season went live at 8PM PDT (4AM GMT).

Season 7 is now live, so get out there and explore Olympus! Check out our Apex tag for more info.