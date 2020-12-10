Logo
Apex Legends

Annoying Apex Legends Jump Pad glitch resurfaces

Published: 10/Dec/2020 14:53

by James Busby
Octane Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends players continue to encounter Octane’s Jump Pad glitch despite Respawn’s patch notes stating it had been fixed. 

Like most multiplayer games, Apex Legends is home to its fair share of bugs and glitches. While some can prove extremely useful, there are a number that often ruins games or upset the flow of combat. One such glitch that has had a detrimental effect on gameplay is that of the Octane Jump Pad glitch. 

This frustrating bug has plagued Octane players for a while now, but the recent Ascension Patch had supposedly fixed it. It finally seemed Octane mains would no longer be locked in a perpetual loop of never-ending double jumps. However, it has now been reported that Respawns fix has done little to alleviate this issue. 

Apex Legends Octane
Respawn Entertainment
Hopefully Respawn find a more permanent fix soon.

The really troubling thing about this glitch is that it occurs whenever the player uses Octane’s ultimate. Throwing down the Jump Pad and jumping midair can cause Octane players to get stuck in a never-ending double jump animation.

Of course, this isn’t exactly ideal when you’re aiming to get the drop on an enemy squad or trying to make a rapid escape. The glitch has proven so frustrating that many Octane fans have resulted to simply abandoning the speed-loving Legend altogether. 

Reddit user, incredibly_sad posted the below clip in the official Apex Legends page. Things look normal until the player throws down Octane’s Jump Pad and quickly gets stuck in the glitch. Since uploading the clip, many other Octane players have stated they have encountered the same problem despite Respawn issuing a fix. 

It’s still unknown why this problem persists, but one Reddit user believes they have the answer. “From what I’ve gathered (from clips and playing Octane), if the secondary jump has a maximum location higher than the first jump’s maximum, the game will freak out and has a high chance of glitching,” says Mirage_Main.

“The most common I’ve seen is where the double jump completely fails and makes the animation/sound, but you go right back to the trajectory you had before the secondary jump. In more extreme cases, the thing in OP’s [clip] happens.”

This analysis certainly makes sense and hopefully, Respawn will be able to put an end to this glitch soon. 

Apex Legends

Hilarious Apex Legends infinite grapple glitch makes Pathfinder dizzy

Published: 10/Dec/2020 14:28

by Jacob Hale
apex legends pathfinder grapple
Respawn Entertainment

Pathfinder might be one of the most popular Legends in the Apex Games, but this hilariously weird glitch leaves him a little worse for wear.

Behind only Wraith, Pathfinder has topped popularity lists for as long as Apex Legends has been around.

His grapple and ziplines make for great rotation, able to give you and your teammates huge advantages when getting into and out of gunfights, especially when the storm is closing in and your options seem to be running low.

That said, one player has now discovered that his grapple can be used in a rather more unique way, and it makes for ridiculously funny viewing.

Apex Legends alternative Pathfinder skin Season 7
Respawn Entertainment
Pathfinder is an incredible Legend — but this probably isn’t the best use of his abilities.

If you’re looking to entertain your teammates during a quiet game, pull this one out and you’ll have them mind blown — and it looks like it could have some practical uses too, basically giving Pathy infinite grapple.

As you can see in the clip below, it’s a bit of a weird one, as ZappierBuzz4 grapples onto a pole on the train and proceeds to just spin around it continuously, with his grapple never actually ending.

The Pathfinder keeps swinging around the pole, almost floating in mid-air around it, as his opponents attempt, with no luck, to eliminate him from the match, with their bullets flying past him and doing nothing but making noise.

It’s not actually clear why exactly this works how it did. It likely has something to do with the fact that the Pathfinder keeps moving in the air and doesn’t touch the ground — and, when he finally does, the grapple ends, which is the most reasonable explanation for this.

Whether there’s actually any practical use for this remains to be seen. As you can see, he manages to dodge all enemy gunfire, so it definitely has some use, but it’s not often you’ll find yourself in a position where this is a reasonable option.

Instead, you’ll probably just end up getting dizzy as the screen spins endlessly, so it could actually harm your game more than helping it. But that doesn’t make it any less funny.