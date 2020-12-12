 Apex Legends gives out free packs to players who lost Ranked Points - Dexerto
Apex Legends

Apex Legends gives out free packs to players who lost Ranked Points

Published: 12/Dec/2020 12:06

by Calum Patterson
ranked play bug in Apex
Respawn Entertainment

After a strange glitch in Apex Legends Ranked Play resulted in thousands of players losing RP unfairly, Respawn has made amends by handing out one free pack to each affected account.

The bug essentially was matching players with teammates in a different rank, then kicking them because their rank was either too high or too low to play with those teammates.

Of course, this was no fault of the player, and there was absolutely nothing they could have done to avoid it, but being kicked from the game would still cost them RP.

One player, whose post went viral on Reddit, lost 96 ranked points after entering a Diamond game, matched with a gold player, and subsequently being kicked as their rank was too high.

Apex Legends kicked screen
Twitter: ImpureFPS
Players were kicked and docked RP after being matched with lower/higher ranked players.

To make matters worse, they were also dealt a 10-minute matchmaking delay – enough time to take a recording of the incident and post it online.

Quickly, the bug came to the attention of the developers, who, seeing the severity of the issue, issued a very quick fix before it affected an even larger portion of the player base.

There was bad news too though, as there was no way of Respawn returning lost RP to players. To make up for it, one free Apex pack has been granted to any player who was hit by the bug, confirmed by Respawn’s Director of Communications, Ryan Rigney.

Although not the outcome or ‘fix’ ranked players would have hoped for, it’s certainly better than nothing. Having said that, some were less than impressed by a single pack being the compensation.

The good news is that with the bug fixed, you shouldn’t be at risk of randomly being booted from a ranked game because Apex inadvertently matched you with players of different ranks.

How to move in any direction with Octane’s Launch Pad in Apex Legends

Published: 12/Dec/2020 11:23

by Daniel Cleary
Apex Legends characters running at Octane launch pad
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends players have found a clever trick with Octane’s Launch Pad to move in any direction while flying through the air. Here’s what you need to know.

Octane’s unique set of fast-paced abilities makes him one of the most mobile characters in Apex Legends, but players have now found a new trick with his Launch Pad that can improve his kit in-game.

While there have been some unusual exploits and glitches surrounding his ultimate, such as the double jump glitch which has recently reappeared, a clever technique that gives players even more control over this ability has been found.

Octane in apex legends
Respawn Entertainment
A clever trick has been found with Octane’s Launch Pad ultimate in Apex Legends.

The trick was shared by Apex Legends Redditor u/Dailivel, who explained that it is possible to alter the direction of Octane’s jump pad movement, regardless of the angle you approach it from.

Usually, Apex Legends players are launched in a straight line after springing off the Jump Pad, but you can now have more control and choose exactly where you want to land.

The exploit is caused by a strange interaction with the Apex Legends melee animation, even allowing players to quickly launch themselves backwards depending on what is needed during a match.

How to move any direction with Octane’s Jump Pad

  1. Load into an Apex Legends game with Octane.
  2. Place Octane’s Launch Pad on the ground when it is available.
  3. Stand right next to the jump pad and press the melee button to start the punch animation.
  4. During this animation, simply move onto the launch pad and push in the direction you want to fly.

You can go any direction with Octane’s jump pad as long as you input the direction after punching. from apexuniversity

Make sure not to jump, slide, or run onto the pad, or this simply won’t work, and you’ll be sent forward as normal. Just simply stand, melee, then select the direction.

So, there you have it. Once you follow these steps you should be able to quickly move in any direction from Octane’s launch pad, without having to change the angle you approach from.

Unfortunately, this hasn’t been tested out for controller players, but presumably similar use of the movement toggle should have the same outcome.

This clever trick can be quite difficult to master and it might be worth practicing it a few times before you start relying on it in a live game. But, once you get the hang of it, it can be great to pull off when you’re in a tight spot.