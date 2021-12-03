Apex Legends players disappointed by Wattson’s “ugly” Heirloom

After revealing Wattson’s Heirloom in the Raiders Collection event patch notes, Apex Legends players are not happy with Respawn’s “disappointing” design.

When it comes to cosmetics in Apex Legends, none are more sought-after than the Legend-specific Heirlooms.

These unbelievably rare items can only be obtained during limited-time collection events or at a 1 in 500 drop rate in packs, so it’s safe to say players have to be extremely dedicated to get their hands on one.

The latest Legend to be receiving her very own Heirloom is Wattson in the Raiders Collection event, set to kick off on December 7. Ahead of the update, Respawn revealed the full design of the Energy Reader, as well as showcasing all of the special animations.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, the Heirloom has received an overwhelming amount of criticism from the community, with players labeling it as “ugly” and “disappointing”.

Apex Legends players are not happy with Wattson’s Heirloom

After dropping the Raiders Collection event patch notes on December 2, it wasn’t long before Wattson’s Energy Reader Heirloom was posted to the Apex Legends subreddit, with a thread showcasing all of the animations.

Players quickly began to criticize Respawn’s design choice, questioning why the devs decided to create an “ugly” supermarket price scanner instead of an actual weapon: “So many cool concepts of a legend who is about freaking electricity, they went with a price scanner instead.”

Advertisement

Read More: Apex Legends devs hint at scan meta changes coming in future updates

Others just expressed their overwhelming disappointment after waiting so long for their main Legend to receive an Heirloom: “It’s such a disappointment for me personally, easily the worst heirloom so far, don’t like the idea at all.”

On Twitter, alphaINTEL asked their followers whether they loved or hated the new design, and the responses were mixed.

Wattson Heirloom… Love it or hate it? pic.twitter.com/VzeL9mdzwR — Alpha Intel (@alphaINTEL) December 3, 2021

For some, it wasn’t that they hated the design, it was more that they expected more after waiting so long for Wattson’s Heirloom to be released: “I feel like all the Wattson Mains deserved something better for waiting so long.”

Advertisement

Of course, not everyone agreed, with some players loving the unique design and praising the way it integrates Nessie into the Heirloom: “I think it has a unique design compared to anything else out there and they added a very cool concept to integrate the Nessie.”

Either way, the Heirloom will be arriving on December 7 and the community will finally be able to see the Energy Reader in action.

As with any cosmetic, the design will always come down to preference, but it’ll be interesting to see if Respawn makes any tweaks after the reaction from the community.