Apex Legends players catch surprising link between Fuse and Titanfall - Dexerto

 Apex Legends players catch surprising link between Fuse and Titanfall
Apex Legends

Apex Legends players catch surprising link between Fuse and Titanfall

Published: 3/Feb/2021 20:53

by Alan Bernal
fuse season 8 apex legends titanfall tactical ability
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 8

An odd link between Titanfall and Apex Legends’ new Season 8 character, Fuse, has been discovered, adding to various layers of callbacks to the mainline series that Respawn loves to include.

With the two set in the same universe, there’s going to be plenty of links between overarching Titanfall lore across Apex Legends. Respawn enjoys indulging in such easter eggs, and the Apex community just loves to discover them.

The craze was reignited after the launch of the Season 8: Mayhem patch that brought a mess of updates along with the Australian ‘Bombastic Explosives Expert,’ who’s been making a huge impact on the battle royale.

But ever-watchful Apex players who still have an ear for their fan-favorite TitanFall series noticed that Fuse has a special nod to the classic franchise of Respawn’s past. In a post that’s quickly garnering hundreds of upvotes, user ‘hugwalk’ noticed that Fuse’s tactical ability, the Knuckle Cluster, has a different sound queue for when its cooldown timer has expired.

Fuse’s tactical ready sound is from Titanfall, different from other legends. from apexlegends

They played back the sound queues for other Legends’ with them all sounding the same, except for Fuse.

At the end of the clip, the user included the sound of tactical in Titanfall and, lo and behold, the two share the same kind of rhythm that was confusing some people with how similar they are.

“So that’s why I like playing him. It’s messing with my subconscious,” one person said, with others sharing the same sentiment to the new character.

fuse season 8 apex legends
Respawn Entertainment
Fuse has been bringing a ton of surprised to Apex Legends Season 8.

As far as the story goes, Apex has had a bunch of callbacks to the original but this takes implementation to a strange new level. It doesn’t have very much impact at all on the game, which is why some people thought it was a cool decision by Respawn

While there are those that believe this was a simple mixup by the devs, others seem to be appreciating the supposed callback in the new season.

Respawn have been known to go to great lengths to have a bit of fun with their audience, so we wouldn’t put it past them to find a simple, yet effective, way to mess with their Apex Legends player-base.

Apex Legends

How to watch Lulu’s Throwdown $100k Apex Legends tournament

Published: 3/Feb/2021 17:12 Updated: 3/Feb/2021 17:14

by Jacob Hale
lulu throwdown apex legends lululuvely albrelalie imperialhal
TSM/NRG/Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 8

NRG streamer LuluLuvely is throwing a $100,000 Apex Legends tournament for top players and streamers to prove why they’re the best. Here’s how you can catch the action.

  • Top streamers such as Lulu, Snip3down & ImperialHal
  • $100,000 on the line
  • Many teams still to be announced

Apex Legends Season 8 has officially kicked off, bringing new Legend Fuse, new weapons and some map changes to boot.

What better way to kick off the new season, then, than seeing some of your favorite content creators to go to battle with some serious money on the line? Here’s all the key info.

Lulu’s Throwdown: Stream

We’ve embedded Lulu’s stream here, but you should be able to tune in to any of the creators’ streams if they’re playing in the tournament to watch different players’ perspectives.

Lulu’s Throwdown: Schedule

The tournament takes place across Thursday, February 4 to Friday, February 5. Action kicks off on Feb 4 at 1 PM PT (4 PM ET/9 PM GMT) and is expected to start at around the same time on Feb 5.

With 20 teams taking to the Outlands, it’s unclear yet how exactly the schedule will look, with limited info on the exact format of the tournament. We will have that information available as soon as possible.

Lulu’s Throwdown: Teams & players

Here we’ve got all of the confirmed teams and players, but it’s worth noting that the event will feature a total of 20 teams, many of which have not been revealed yet.

Team  Players
Team LuluLuvely LuluLuvely TBD TBD
Team Snip3down Snip3down TBD TBD
Team Albralelie Albralelie TBD TBD
Team babynikki babynikki TBD TBD
Team TannerSlays TannerSlays TBD TBD
Team LoeJeez LoeJeez TBD TBD
Team iiTzTimmy iiTzTimmy TBD TBD
Team ClaraATwork ClaraATwork TBD TBD
Team ImperialHal ImperialHal Apryze TBD
Team Rogue Rogue SlurpeeG TBD

Be sure to tune into the action on February 4 at 1 PM PT, and we’ll keep this page updated with all of the information we can in the lead up to, and following, the $100k tournament.