Apex Legends players call for Bangalore heirloom & Titanfall feature in Season 8

Published: 4/Jan/2021 11:40

by Connor Bennett
Apex Legends players are desperate for Respawn Entertainment to give Bangalore an heirloom at the start of Season 8, and they also want to see some Titanfall features added as well.

As the Apex Legends seasons have unfolded, fans of the battle royale title have gotten more insight into the backstories of the different characters – be it through a Stories from the Outland video, the in-game comic books, or their voice lines with other characters. 

This has also led to a select group of legends, mostly made up of the original set of characters, also having their own heirloom items – special melee weapons that play into the backstory. 

These heirlooms are added with each new collection event, and while Gibraltar is set to bag his in the Fight Night event, fans are already looking forward to next season, hoping that Bangalore benefits. 

Bangalore remains one of the most popular legends in Apex.

Reddit user CeeChallaposted the classic ‘A Hero’s Fall’ loading screen from Season 2 which shows Bangalore before her days in the Apex Games as a member of the IMC in the Titanfall universe, gaining thousands of upvotes in support. 

While the Redditor asked as to when that particular Bangalore look will be added as a skin, others focused on the heirloom and getting more lore. “Prob [get the skin] next season if she gets an heirloom then and they expand on her lore,” said one user. “She can easily have the best skins and heirloom if they go deep in lore,” added another. 

“Bro, I’ve waited 2 seasons [for a Bangalore heirloom] and saved my shards just for them to drop a Gibby’s heirloom. Pain,” added another commenter. “I will be disappointed if her heirloom isn’t a detached stock,” said another player. 

The skin that Bangalore deserves. from apexlegends

What are pilots in Titanfall?

Additionally, some fans also debated Bangalore’s lore, and whether or not she was a pilot – the elite fighters in Titanfall. She wasn’t actually a pilot like Jack Cooper from Titanfall 2, but some players would like to see a Pilot show up.

“Could you imagine a pilot entering the apex ring? Just watching someone of that level slaughter in the ring would be amazing,” said one fan. “Oh I would love that but it would have to be a nerfed version of a pilot,” added another.

Titanfall’s pilots were the elite fighters, and fans want them in Apex.

There’s no telling if the community will see either of their wishes granted in Season 8, seeing as Respawn will have been working on it for quite some time already.

The devs have said previously that they’ve already planned for content beyond Season 10, so, it could just be that they have it in their back pocket and that fans are in for a waiting game.

Simple Rampart crafting buff would turn her into powerful Apex Legends builder

Published: 4/Jan/2021 7:06

by Brad Norton
Since Rampart was introduced to the Apex Legends lineup in Season 6, she hasn’t quite found her footing among the most powerful characters, though this new buff would be a great step in the right direction.

When it comes to buffing and nerfing Legends, a step too far could see certain characters either leading the charge or in the bin for entire seasons. We’ve seen it countless times with balancing updates over the years.

Smaller tweaks are often what Respawn Entertainment goes for until more drastic overhauls are well and truly set to go. With Rampart, one of the newest characters in the game, it’s clear she could use a little push. Though too much of a buff would certainly be problematic.

Balancing that fine line can be quite a challenge. A fresh idea that leans into her story could just be exactly what Rampart needs to excel in Apex Legends.

Rampart hasn’t made the strongest impression since release, but these changes could nudge her in the right direction.

Crafting came into the battle royale right alongside Rampart in Season 6. As a result, the crafty modder could do with more benefits in this regard. One such idea from Reddit user ‘DJ_Wakki’ would be to improve her resourcefulness.

Rather than collecting 25 materials at stations across the map, Rampart should be able to “salvage more” and grab 35 instead. This would allow her to craft more powerful items earlier into each and every game, giving her a unique leg up over the other Legends in the process.

The next idea piggybacks off the first mechanic and looks to buff her efficiency at any Replicator. It currently takes 10 seconds to craft any item in the game. Regardless of which Legend you’re playing is, this time stays consistent.

Perhaps Rampart would be a great option to break that trend with though. “When Rampart replicates something, it should be done quicker compared to every other Legend,” they added.

Rampart Buff Idea – what do you reckon? from apexlegends

Rather than buffing her existing abilities and going overboard with her power, these slight adjustments could just make her a more viable pick. They wouldn’t outright break the state of balance, nor would they make Rampart an instant-lock for every game.

Though Rampart is clearly in need of something and these ideas could just be the perfect fit. Not only do they fit with her lore, but they provide a unique advantage that no other Legend could quite match.