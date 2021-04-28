Apex Legends players beg Respawn to add Skull Town as Arenas map - Dexerto

Apex Legends players are asking Respawn to bring back Skull Town as a stage in the game’s new Arenas 3v3 mode.

One of the biggest additions to Apex in recent memory is coming with Season 9 — the new “Arenas” mode that plays like Valorant or CSGO than the battle royale we’ve gotten to know in Apex.

Brand new maps will be added just for the 3v3 game mode, and some players have made it clear they want to see one of the classic Apex Legends locations — Skull Town — to return as a stage for it as well.

Dropping into Skull Town might very well be the first memory a lot of Apex players have with the game. While the area might be gone and replaced with the Offshore Rig in Salvage now, it still holds a special place in our hearts.

Advertisement

With Arenas bringing a larger number of smaller maps, the possibility is ripe for Respawn to add all kinds of environments, and it seems a good percentage of players wouldn’t mind seeing good old Skull Town included in the rotation.

For an example, a post on Reddit by user Firestorm8570 simply asking if anyone else would like to see Skull Town added to Apex’s new mode, along with a rough idea of what it could look like, amassed over 25,000 upvotes and climbing in just a few hours.

While it’s certainly a popular notion, plenty of people questioned how the zone would fare in a 3v3 mode, compared to battle royale when you can have multiple enemies all over the place.

Advertisement

But, there’s nothing saying Respawn couldn’t retouch Skull Town to make it flow better for the Arenas style of play, if they do ever decide to put it in.

We also have not had the chance to try Arenas out for ourselves either, so who’s to know whether or not Skull Town would make a good map or not? You don’t have to wait long though, as the new mode will be going live with Season 9: Legacy on May 4.