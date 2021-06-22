Apex Legends player goes viral showing how “Warzone players” play Apex

An Apex Legends player has gone viral after jokingly showcasing a squad using a Warzone-style strategy in an Apex match.

There’s a lot of rivalry between the Apex Legends and Warzone player bases, with both sets of fans often shunning the other title as a worse alternative.

While the Warzone community will criticize Apex’s longer TTK and lack of weapon customization, Apex fans will counter that by pointing out Warzone’s hacking issues, abundance of glitches, and inferior movement.

At the end of the day, both games have their strengths and weaknesses, meaning it’s all down to personal preference over which title you prefer. Despite this, each community will always joke at the expense of the other.

Apex Legends player teases Warzone community

A thread posted to the Apex Legends subreddit teasing Warzone players in Apex has garnered over 20,000 upvotes at the time of writing.

TheMaddKingg’s viral clip begins with them playing Valkyrie and suspecting that an enemy squad is nearby. After gliding around and looking for a flank, they enter a building and find two players hidden in a corner, avoiding combat and waiting for the endgame.

It’s this strategy that led the player to label them as “Warzone players”. In Warzone, it’s a viable strategy to deliberately camp in or on top of buildings, to survive for as long as possible in Verdansk. In Apex, abilities, and movement render such a strategy pointless.

Not to mention, this playstyle is ridiculed by players who believe it’s best to play aggressively and look for kills.

This jab at the Warzone community was only in jest, but it prompted a lot of Apex Legends players to give their opinion on Call of Duty’s rival battle royale.

One user explains that “I’ve tried to play Warzone, but after playing Apex and Titanfall, it’s just plain boring.” Another even blames Warzone’s campers on the layout of the game’s buildings: “The design of most buildings in Warzone heavily favors defenders promoting this camping playstyle.”

Perhaps a similar thread, criticizing Apex players, will surface in the Warzone community – we’d love to see a ‘typical Apex player’ moment in Warzone.