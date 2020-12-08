Logo
Apex Legends

Apex Legends Pathfinder’s Quest lore book release date announced

Published: 8/Dec/2020 20:18 Updated: 8/Dec/2020 20:25

by Calum Patterson
Pathfinder's Quest book cover
Respawn Entertainment

Share

Respawn Entertainment has teamed up with Dark Horse Books to release a lore-book, centered all around the MRVN robot Pathfinder.

The 190-page book, called Pathfinder’s Quest, will detail the battle royale character’s backstory, told through him interviewing other Legends in the game.

Ultimately, Pathfinder is still trying to track down his creator. Players will know that this is a common theme for the friendly-but-deadly robot, who has lots of voice lines referencing his unknown creator.

“Fans will be able to explore the world of the hit game through the eyes of the lovable robot, Pathfinder,” Dark Horse said. “As he chronicles his journey throughout the various environs of the Outlands to interview his fellow Legends—all in the hope of finally locating his mysterious creator.

“In Apex Legends: Pathfinder’s Quest, the rich history of Apex Legends is explained by the characters that helped to shape it, as are their unique bonds of competition and camaraderie.”

Cover of Pathfinder's Quest book
Dark Horse Books
The cover of the Pathfinder’s Quest book.

Pathfinder’s Quest release date

Pathfinder’s Quest will release on February 2, and you can already pre-order on Amazon for $39.99 for hardback, or $23.99 for the Kindle Version.

The release was originally set for December 1, 2020, but was then pushed back. So far, only Pathfinder’s Quest has been confirmed, but it opens up the possibility of more lore books coming in the future for other Legends.

Most of the lore in Apex is told through the game’s many trailers, plus smaller teasers in gameplay, such as voice lines. In Season 5, Respawn added ‘Quests’, which were weekly missions that would reveal more about the storyline of the game.

The conclusion of the Broken Ghost quest in Season 5 hinted that a new map would be coming in Season 6, set on Olympus, on the planet of Psamathe.

Apex Legends

Apex Legends fan makes 3D printed Wingman and it’s insane

Published: 8/Dec/2020 13:08

by Jacob Hale
Respawn Entertainment

Share

Apex Legends players are among some of the most creative there are, and this 3D printed Wingman pistol is seriously impressive, and looks like it was taken straight out of the game.

The Wingman is a weapon that has become somewhat iconic in the Apex Games — not necessarily the most powerful, but has been a mainstay in the game and is generally a strong pickup when you first drop in.

Apex fans always like to show love to their favorite weapons, characters or skins in the game, and are constantly finding new ways to showcase their passion for the game.

One of these ways is with 3D prints of their favorite features, and while we’ve seen a few, this one might be the best yet.

Apex Legends Wingman
Respawn Entertainment
The Wingman might look small, but it can certainly pack a punch.

This year alone, we’ve seen an incredible 3D-printed Mirage heirloom as well as a Loot Tick, but bringing the weapons into the fold adds a new layer to the creativity.

This 3D print from JackiekAn looks just about perfectly identical to the gun we pick up almost everyday in-game, with the blacked-out paint and rigid, unique edges of the heavy pistol instantly recognizable to anyone who plays Apex.

It’s even got some of the engraving displayed on the weapon in-game, including the name of the gun across the cylinder, as well as the trademark shapes and look that we’ve all come to know and love.

Apex Legends wingman 3d print
Reddit: JackieAn
This 3D print almost looks exactly like the real Wingman in Apex Legends.

Making the image even better as the Christmassy colours in the background, getting us all in the mood for the Holo-Day event!

While it’s still a fairly new phenomenon, 3D printing is clearly capable of giving us some great creative pieces, so it’ll be interesting to see where this goes in the future. Lifesize Gibraltar 3D print, anyone?