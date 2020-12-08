Apex Legends Pathfinder’s Quest lore book release date announced

Respawn Entertainment has teamed up with Dark Horse Books to release a lore-book, centered all around the MRVN robot Pathfinder.

The 190-page book, called Pathfinder’s Quest, will detail the battle royale character’s backstory, told through him interviewing other Legends in the game.

Ultimately, Pathfinder is still trying to track down his creator. Players will know that this is a common theme for the friendly-but-deadly robot, who has lots of voice lines referencing his unknown creator.

“Fans will be able to explore the world of the hit game through the eyes of the lovable robot, Pathfinder,” Dark Horse said. “As he chronicles his journey throughout the various environs of the Outlands to interview his fellow Legends—all in the hope of finally locating his mysterious creator.

“In Apex Legends: Pathfinder’s Quest, the rich history of Apex Legends is explained by the characters that helped to shape it, as are their unique bonds of competition and camaraderie.”

Pathfinder’s Quest release date

Pathfinder’s Quest will release on February 2, and you can already pre-order on Amazon for $39.99 for hardback, or $23.99 for the Kindle Version.

The release was originally set for December 1, 2020, but was then pushed back. So far, only Pathfinder’s Quest has been confirmed, but it opens up the possibility of more lore books coming in the future for other Legends.

Most of the lore in Apex is told through the game’s many trailers, plus smaller teasers in gameplay, such as voice lines. In Season 5, Respawn added ‘Quests’, which were weekly missions that would reveal more about the storyline of the game.

The conclusion of the Broken Ghost quest in Season 5 hinted that a new map would be coming in Season 6, set on Olympus, on the planet of Psamathe.