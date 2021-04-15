New Apex Legends Pariah leaks: abilities, skins, release date - Dexerto

Pariah, an Apex Legends character that has been floating around for some time with little detail, has finally had their abilities leaked. The recon Legend will harness the power of steam, and even has the ability to see enemy health bars.

Pariah was first brought into the conscience of Apex Legends players ahead of Season 7. That huge leak saw Fuse correctly predicted, and has mentioned Legends like Blisk ⁠— who we have seen early designs of.

However, we’re finally getting the chance to see Pariah in more detail thanks to data miner ‘Biast12’. The recon character’s abilities have been leaked, as well as some information about their skins and release date.

Apex Legends Pariah leaked abilities

Pariah’s kit has three very powerful abilities, from passive to ultimate. Pariah will be the first Legend able to see enemy health bars if their passive ships in its current format. They’ll also be immune to stunning effects and steam from their ultimate.

Being a recon character, Pariah has a neat scouting tool in their tactical.

The sonar grenade sounds like a portable Bloodhound scan, but without many more details, it’s hard to tell. Finally, Pariah’s ultimate is like Caustic’s gas ⁠— dealing damage straight to enemies’ health.

Pariah Abilities 🙂 Ultimate:

Pariah Abilities 🙂 Ultimate:

Pariah activates a SDM device releasing a flurry of steam in all directions but becomes unable to move, Steam causes burn damage directly to health Tactical and Passive under this tweet↓↓↓

You can find the full leaked kit below.

Passive: Aplomb Training: Pariah can see enemy health bars. Pariah is also immune to stunning effects and SDM steam.

Pariah can see enemy health bars. Pariah is also immune to stunning effects and SDM steam. Tactical: Sonar Grenade: Throw a sonar grenade revealing enemies in its area of effect. Grenade lasts for 15 seconds.

Throw a sonar grenade revealing enemies in its area of effect. Grenade lasts for 15 seconds. Ultimate: Sacrificial Romantic: Pariah activates a SDM device releasing a flurry of steam in all directions but becomes unable to move. Steam causes burn damage directly to health.

Apex Legends Pariah skins

Pariah will be dropping into the Apex Games with 40 skins (41 if you include their base model).

As of the April 14 leak, the four Legendary skins are named:

Secret Service

Lost Archive

Phantom Edge

Chimera Effect

No textures for these skins have been revealed or in-game footage. However, the hype is certainly building with just this tidbit of information.

Apex Legends Pariah release date

Given the size of the leak by Biast, Apex Legends players were hoping for a quick turnaround on Pariah ⁠— maybe even Season 9.

However, that’s a bit unrealistic.

Tho Valk should still be next

Biast tried to play down the hype of Pariah arriving any time soon. The data miner believes Valk “should still be next,” so the exact order of release between all the leaked content isn’t clear.

However, with a full kit and skins in development, Season 10 isn’t off the cards.

We will keep you updated as more Pariah leaks come out, so be sure to check @TitanfallBlog on Twitter for all the latest breaking Apex Legends news.