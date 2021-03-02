Apex Legends mobile playtests starting ahead of Nintendo Switch launch - Dexerto

Playtesting for the mobile version of Apex Legends appears to be underway as Respawn’s popular battle royale starts making its way to other platforms and devices.

After its surprise launch in February of 2019, Apex Legends has cemented itself as one of the premier battle royale games around.

As a result of its ever-increasing popularity, players have been asking Respawn Entertainment to put the game on more platforms. They recently took down the Origin exclusivity on PC, putting the game on Steam, where it’s broken its peak player count record in Season 8.

Apex will also launch on Nintendo Switch on March 9, and it looks as if its launch on mobile devices might not be too far away either, as playtesting is getting underway.

The move to mobile was confirmed not long after the battle royale first released, with EA announcing that they were aiming for a soft launch at the end of 2020, with an eye also on the start of the new fiscal year.

It makes sense then, that now we’re in March – the beginning of the new fiscal year – that efforts would be ramped up to get the game out. As Reddit user EXO_R3EECH notes, a playtest of the mobile version is underway through EA’s testing website.

Sadly, it doesn’t seem like everyone can get involved. The Redditor commented that it seems to be only available to players in the United States and Canada, and for those with an Android device. Plus, you’ll have needed to register interest some time ago to have gotten an invite.

More playtests could crop up before launch, so you can register your interest over on EA’s site. There’s no guarantee that you’ll get an invite, but it might be worth trying. After all, you would be helping the developers shape the game.

As for an official release of the mobile version, we’ll just have to wait and see on that front, but you can follow the latest updates in our dedicated hub, here.