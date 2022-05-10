Apex Legends may have accidentally revealed next Legend’s name

Apex Legends Season 13 has kicked off with a surprisingly big bang as Respawn Entertainment may have accidentally leaked a future Legend’s name.

The new season, called Saviors, launched on May 10 with a number of spotlight features.

Newcastle is the latest character to join the roster, a number of nerfs and buffs have been confirmed for weapons, and a complete rework to Out of Bounds gameplay kicked into gear.

Speaking of new Legends, another unreleased fighter has been uncovered in the latest addition of PAK files.

Next Apex Legends character possibly leaked

On May 10, Newcastle made his debut in the Apex Games.

On top of that, Respawn also added a number of files to the game for future Charms that are to be released – one of which had a really interesting file name.

According to popular data miner Shrugtal, there was a Charm added for a never-before-seen character called ‘Vantage’. Naturally, the new identity has sent the game’s community into a frenzy.

Charm added for a legend named "Vantage" with this patch… — Shrugtal (@shrugtal) May 10, 2022

For those who aren’t aware, a PAK file – like this one discovered here – is an archive used by video game developers. These often include different graphics, textures, sounds, and other objects related to features in the game.

In this case, the file has been clearly labeled with a name not currently used by a character in Apex Legends, sparking a lot of curiousity as you might expect.

Additionally, a second leak shows another file – this time for Vantage’s Holosprays.

Players have speculated that it could be the Season 14 Legend leaked early by the developers themselves, though that is not confirmed at the time of writing.

For more information on Apex Legends Season 13 – check out the list of weapon changes, patch notes, map changes, and more.