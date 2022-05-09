Apex Legends weapon buffs & nerfs in Season 13: Kraber Nerf, LMG nerfs, more

The Season 13 update for Apex Legends is dropping on Tuesday, May 10, and while it doesn’t include many Legend changes, there are lots of weapon changes to run through. A big Kraber nerf, LMG nerfs and more, here are all the buffs and nerfs for weapons.

With Newcastle joining the roster, and a whole new Ranked Reloaded, there’s a lot to look forward to for Season 13. But, if you’re a Kraber enjoyed or an LMG crutch player, some of these weapon changes will not be good news for you.

The Kraber was bound to get a nerf, as it had been winding up players especially at the highest level for far too long. LMGs were also due significant changes, as players first complained about the Spitfire and then the Rampage when it arrived.

Here’s all the weapon updates Respawn has made for Season 13, dropping in the update tomorrow. You can check out the full patch notes here.

Season 13 weapon nerfs and buffs

Kraber

Headshot multiplier down from 3.0 to 2.0

Damage reduced from 145 to 140

Rampage

Increased reload time from 2.6 to 3.1

Slightly increased handling times

LSTAR

Reduced headshot damage multiplier from 1.75 to 1.5

Reduced headshot distance from 64m to 57m

Overheat cool-off time increased from 2.5 to 3.6

Slightly increased handling times

Devotion

Damage reduced from 16 to 15

Reduced headshot damage multiplier from 1.75 to 1.5

Reduced headshot distance from 64m to 57m

Increased reload time from 2.8 to 3.2

Draw time increased to 0.8 from 0.7

Holster time increased to 0.75 to 0.65

Raise time increased to 0.65 from 0.55

Lower time increased to 0.6 from 0.5

Havoc

Improved recoil at the start of the pattern

Mozambique & Peacekeeper

Increased limb damage from 0.8 to 1.0

Spitfire

Damage decreased from 19 to 18

Purple & Gold Magazine capacity reduced from 55 to 50

Crouched hipfire spread increased

Removed barrel attachment slot

Reduced headshot damage multiplier from 1.75 to 1.5

Reduced headshot distance from 64m to 57m

Increased reload time from 3.2 to 3.4

Draw time increased to 0.8 from 0.7

Holster time increased to 0.75 to 0.65

Raise time increased to 0.65 from 0.55

Lower time increased to 0.6 from 0.5

Mastiff

Tightened blast pattern

Ammo capacity reduced from 6 to 4

Stockpile ammo: 28

Damage per pellet increased from 11 to 14

Increased pellet size

Fire Rate increased from 1.1 to 1.2

Weapon loot changes

As well as buffs and nerfs, things have also changed around in regards to the Replicator weapons, care package weapons, and floor loot.

The Mastiff shotgun is going back into the care package, while the Spitfire returns to the ground.

R-301 and Rampage will be placed into Replicators, no longer available in Ground loot. Also, the Dual Shell hop-up has been removed from floor loot and crafting bundles.

That’s all the major weapon changes in Season 13 – we’ll have to wait and see if these balancing updates are enough to stop the LMG meta, and make the Kraber less annoying to play against.