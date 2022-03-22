Apex Legends Legendary skins revealed in huge leak

As part of the flood of Apex Legends leaks that have appeared online, a set of brand-new Legendary skins have been revealed for a number of legends.

Unlike the other insider leaks we’ve seen, these skins seem very finished. Other leaks, for new weapons and unreleased legends though, were still clearly in the development phase.

The unreleased skins are for Caustic, Loba, Crypto, Valkyrie, and Ash. Just from the screenshots, they seem like they could be coming out very soon as well.

Legendary Apex Legends skins leaked

The first two skins in the above Reddit post are for Caustic. The first has him looking like a futuristic blue gladiator, and the second throws a big iron cage over his head and reminds us of an Elden Ring cosplay.

Next up is Crypto, who’s rocking a face mask that ironically looks like it could have come straight from Caustic’s closet.

Loba also fits with the general “wasteland raider” theme these skins seem to have going on as well. Valkyrie is rocking a gas mask that, like Crypto, she apparently borrowed from Caustic as well.

Finally we have Ash, who sort of breaks the mold as far as this batch of skins goes. Her “Synthetic Huntress” skin looks like something you might find in Destiny 2, instead of Apex Legends.

This is all part of one of the biggest data dumps we’ve seen from Apex Legends since the game came out. There are new weapons and unreleased Legends on display, and a new Capture the Flag game mode.

As if all that wasn’t enough, we also got our first look at Valkyrie’s Heirloom item too, all thanks to this massive leak. Of course, this is still just a leak, so we can’t assume all of this is 100% confirmed just yet until Respawn’s official announcement.

That being said though, this all gives Apex players quite a bit to look forward to in the coming months, if it all turns out to be legit.