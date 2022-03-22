Apex Legends Capture the Flag mode and Firing Range update leaked

A huge dumping of Apex Legends leaks has revealed two new features that are in the works, and fans of the Call of Duty series will know them well – a Capture the Flag mode and a Firing Range update.

On March 22, a massive amount of leaked information surfaced on Reddit, including names of Legends that have not been released yet, as well as weapons, emotes, and other features.

With Season 12 starting on February 8 and the next major update expected to land on May 2022, fans have been left wondering if any of this content will appear in the near future.

While Respawn Entertainment have yet to comment on the leaks, a few of which have disappeared from the internet through DMCA strikes, some details have been put into the public domain, including two big changes.

Apex Legends leaked mode & Firing Range update

It is unclear as to how Respawn Entertainment will add Capture the Flag, should they choose to.

References to both this new mode and a Firing Range update was found in a dump online, which also included several gameplay videos, though there is no confirmation as to whether they will be integrated into Apex Legends in the near future.

Images and videos have been deleted after being found in a Reddit thread, posted by a throwaway account. The post contained multiple files, showing off a Legend called Newcastle, among other things.

In one of the Legend videos, it said: “The flag for Capture the Flag,” seemingly confirming the mode is being worked on. In another, the Firing Range had been reworked, suggesting there’s more to come from the training mode.

The options are clear, should the developers wish to add them, though. These could be limited-time modes as part of a mid-season update or part of a future season, implemented similarly to Arenas.

As is the case with any leaks, it’s best to take them with a hint of salt until confirmed via official sources.

At the time of writing, Respawn have not commented on the leaked modes, Legends, or weapons.