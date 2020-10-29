Apex Legends leaker claims Heirloom weapon skins are coming - Dexerto

An Apex Legends leaker has claimed that Respawn are planning to add a new tier of weapons skins for guns, at the same rarity as Heirlooms.

There is plenty of choice for players when it comes to customizing their favorite Apex Legends characters or weapons, and Respawn are always releasing new cosmetic items to keep the game fresh.

The cosmetics for characters and weapons are divided into classes, based on how rare they can be to find, and new leaks are suggesting that some more ultra-rare items could be coming.

Heirloom weapon skins?

The Heirloom melee weapons for certain characters are the rarest items that can be unlocked in Apex Legends and, typically, there is only one of them released for a single Legend, each season.

However, while melee weapons are the only type of Heirloom cosmetics currently available, Apex leaker “SomeoneWhoLeaks” has revealed that ranged Heirloom skins for the different guns in-game might be next.

The leaker revealed that the rumor apparently stemmed from an investor inside EA before reminding Apex Legends fans that it has still yet to be confirmed by Respawn.

Rumor has it that heirloom weapon skins are coming. When, I'm not sure. This comes from some investors in EA, so take it with a grain of salt.#ApexLegends — SWL (@SomeoneWhoLeaks) October 29, 2020

“Rumor has it that heirloom weapon skins are coming,” they explained, “this comes from some investors in EA, so take it with a grain of salt.”

The Apex leaker added that these would simply be released as ranged weapon skins but was unsure if they would be released through Heirloom Shards, similarly to the melee weapons that have already been released.

weapon skins of the heirloom rarity – not sure how it would work as of right now — SWL (@SomeoneWhoLeaks) October 29, 2020

They also revealed that the timeline for when these potential Heirloom skins are coming is still unclear, which makes it unlikely that we will see them for the start of Season 7 on November 4.

While little has been revealed about these ultra-rare weapon skins, it is worth noting that nothing is set in stone and we won’t know for sure until Respawn officially release the rumored cosmetics.

SomeoneWhoLeaks has previously leaked Bangalore’s weapon heirloom, although we’re still to see this arrive in-game.