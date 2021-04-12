Apex Legends leak shows Compound Bow weapon being tested with legendary skins - Dexerto

According to a reliable Apex Legends leaker, Respawn is currently developing three new weapons for the game. One of them is called the Compound Bow and it’s certainly caught the attention of the game’s community.

Season 9 of Apex Legends is finally on the horizon and players are looking forward to all of the new content that Respawn has in store. It’s fair to say Season 8 has been a success for the developers with the community enjoying the King’s Canyon map changes and the new legend Fuse.

However, as with all online gaming communities, Apex players are always seeking new information on future content coming to the title. This is especially true if the leaks relate to upcoming legends or new weapons.

Advertisement

Well, reliable Apex leaker, Biast12 has revealed that Respawn is working on three brand new weapons for the game and one, in particular, is extremely exciting.

Apex leaker reveals Respawn testing Compound Bow

Trusted Apex Legends leaker Biast12 has revealed that three brand new weapons are being developed by Respawn. These include the Dragon LMG, the EPG from Titanfall, and long-awaited Compound Bow.

Despite the Dragon LMG and EPG both looking to be great additions to Apex, it’s the Compound Bow that’s caught the attention of the community. While the game has 22 guns for players to pick up, there’s nothing that operates like a bow in the title.

Advertisement

The Compound Bow has long been rumored to be coming to the Apex Games after artwork for the Crypto Map Room POI first surfaced.

There is 3 weapons in development right now EPG

Compound Bow

Dragon (more on that in the next tweet) — Biast12 (Tobias) (@Biast12) April 11, 2021

While there are no clear images of the weapon in the game files just yet, Biast did reveal the bow’s legendary weapon skin names. These include Target Practice, Fringe Field, Dark Age, and Holmegaard’s Relic.

Given how long the new weapon has been speculated on, players will be hoping that it isn’t too long before some of the textures are added into the game files so we can have a proper look at the developer’s hard work.

Advertisement

Compound Bow Legendary skins names (Can easily get change) Target Practice

Fringe Field

Dark Age

Holmegaard's Relic (No textures = i can't show any skins) pic.twitter.com/JAMAtq3G1T — Biast12 (Tobias) (@Biast12) April 10, 2021

For now, that’s everything we know about the Compound Bow that Respawn is working on. Fingers crossed more information is released about the weapon soon so we can see the unique weapon in action.

Keep in mind, as the bow is in development, all this information is subject to change so take the leaks with a pinch of salt.