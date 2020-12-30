Logo
Apex Legends leak reveals names of unreleased content: Tropic map, Arenas, teasers

Published: 30/Dec/2020 18:31

by Calum Patterson
Pathfinder in Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 8

A series of screenshots that appear to be internal dev tests for Apex Legends have leaked, with names of unreleased content disclosed. The screenshots, posted by a burner account on Reddit, cannot be verified, but appear legitimate.

Apex Legends is shaping up for its eighth season, and has just launched its third map, Olympus in Season 7, alongside the new Legend, Horizon.

But, we know that the team at Respawn are already working many seasons in advance, and these screenshots of a test version of the game appear to give a small glimpse into what exactly they have planned.

Among the unreleased content is ‘Tropic playtest’, which lines up with a previous data mined leak about a possible tropic map. There is also mention of ‘Estate Arenas’, Apex Predator Squads (60 players), ‘Airdrop takeover trios’ and more.

Olympus in Apex legends
Respawn Entertainment
Olympus was the latest map added to Apex Legends, but it sounds like lots more is planned.

Leaked Apex Legends content

The leaks come in the form of game status updates, showing testers finishing a game in these new modes/maps/LTMs.

So, we don’t have any indication of what these entail exactly, which will have to be left up to the imagination at the moment.

You can see the original screenshots, shared by the burner account on Reddit, below:

 

The post was then deleted, before being shared again by reliable Apex data miner Biast12 on Twitter, along with some clarification on what each item could mean. The items are:

  • Estate Arenas
  • Tropic Playtest
  • Canyonlands MU3
  • 6-man Kings Canyon MU3
  • 1 LVL Boost
  • 40-man Oly duo
  • Airdrop Takeover Trios
  • Salvo Ship Active Tease
  • Fuse Active Tease

Two interesting points here are the ‘Fuse Active Tease’ and ‘Salvo Ship Active Tease’. In the past, Respawn has teased upcoming content through small additions to the current game, such as the gravity lift teaser for Horizon.

It’s possible that these are teasers due to be implemented in the game before the new content releases – we’ve heard the name Fuse before as a possible future Legend.

Estate Arenas could potentially be related to the Estates POI on Olympus.

Estates POI in Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment
The Estates POI on Olympus: Possible location for an arena mode?

The Tropic Island map was an Apex Legends leak from August 2020, but of course, the new map added in Season 7 was Olympus – certainly not a tropical island.

When are new modes coming to Apex Legends?

The Apex Legends game director, Chad Grenier, said in a Season 7 interview that they have lots of exciting content planned for both Season 8 and 9. But, he mentioned that Season 9 specifically will have new things that players won’t expect.

Some have hoped this could mean possible PvE modes, a story mode, team deathmatch-style respawn modes, and much more. We’ll have to wait and see exactly what the devs have planned, but these Apex Legends leaks might get the imagination going.

Apex Legends dev explains how they could buff Octane’s jump pad

Published: 30/Dec/2020 0:57

by Alan Bernal
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 7 Octane

The high-flying acrobat of the Arena, Octane, could get a healthy buff to his Launch Pad ultimate as Respawn continues to find the sweet spot for upgrades to Apex Legends’ Adrenaline Junkie.

There are already changes coming to Octane’s ult in an upcoming patch which should take the ambiguity out of achieving the super jump when touching down onto the platform. These changes might make it to Apex by Season 8, but Respawn will have to see, according to Design Director Jason McCord.

That’s already known, but Octane mains will be glad to hear that the devs are also looking to expand his precision while in mid-air, something that is currently only achievable by sliding into the Launch Pad.

“I don’t think we’re touching that,” Lead Game Designer Daniel Z. Klein said in response to someone asking about potential tweaks to Octane’s mid-air accuracy. “And I in fact do think it’s a good mechanic.”

“I think he should maybe always have this? Regardless of whether he’s sliding into it or not? It positions the jump pad as a more offensive tool.”

In Apex Legends, players are used to throwing themselves right into the fray with a boost from Octane’s Stim and a leap off the Launch Pad. But savvy players know that sliding into the platform gives the Adrenaline Junkie complete accuracy while firing in mid-air.

While previously it was a specific mechanic that took some getting used to in order to perfect, Respawn could expand the move to include any interaction between Octane and the Launch Pad.

Meaning, Octane could get a buff to have 100% mid-air accuracy when jumping off the ultimate whether its a slide, walk-on, or leap off of the pad.

octane respawn apex legends
Respawn Entertainment
Octane could get more dangerous in Apex Legends with the buff to his ult.

This will give the High-Speed Daredevil some more options to consider when pushing with their Launch Pad or making a play in close quarters.

Defensively, his ultimate is really good for making key rotations or getting out of sticky situations. Now the studio could experiment with this change to open his offensive capabilities.

By the sounds of it, the proposed buff is still under consideration at Respawn so it’ll be interesting to see if the changes to Octane’s buff eventually go live.