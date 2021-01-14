Apex Legends leak reveals first look at Fuse’s Ultimate Ability ahead of Season 8

A new Apex Legends leak revealed how a map teaser reportedly for Season 8’s Fuse will operate, unleashing the character’s Ultimate in the closing stages of a match.

Although Fuse has yet to be confirmed as the Season 8 Legend, more evidence is surfacing that suggests the explosives expert will be the next colorful character to be joining Apex’s lovable band of contestants.

A video from data-miner ‘SomeoneWhoLeaks’ shows what is believed to be Fuse’s ultimate ability, formerly called ‘Firebomb.’ The mortar strike shown simply shows an undetonated explosive, which takes about 55 damage to detonate.

Although ‘Firebomb’ is just a working name for the previously leaked ability, Respawn probably chose its moniker from the ring of fire that it leaves behind once it explodes, as can be seen in the clip below.

I had some fun with this the other day! Fuse's teaser will be going live 1/16/2021 Don't ask questions, just enjoy me shooting some fish in a barrel.#ApexLegends pic.twitter.com/TM5PlEyD1v — SWL (@SomeoneWhoLeaks) January 14, 2021

What’s more, Fuse’s ult is believed to be the next in-game teaser to hype up the Legend, a tradition that started with Octane all the way back in Season 1 and through to the latest character, Horizon.

The teaser is expected to quite literally drop into Apex Legends on Saturday, January 16, throughout the day for people to experience it for themselves. all according to the leaker. He claims that Fuse’s bombs will be dropped onto the map in rings 5 and 6, providing for a wild endgame scenario for anyone caught in the crossfire.

Though no concrete details are available as of yet, the data-miner did mention that the explosion does around 70 damage while the fire ticked off 60 HP for about 130 damage in total.

That is obviously not something you’re going to want to tank on your own but will provide for some fun chokehold strats or hazards to be aware of during a fight.

Read more: Apex Legends dev reveals plans to nerf Horizon in Season 8

The battle royale has a history of pre-release teasers that give a taste of what that season’s Legend will bring. Recently, Horizon’s Gravity Lifts were scattered throughout the Arena in October to give people an idea of what Season 7 would ultimately bring.

Now it looks like it’s going to be Fuse’s turn for the spotlight since the character could be filling in the next slot in the Apex Legends roster.