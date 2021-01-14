Logo
Apex Legends leak reveals first look at Fuse’s Ultimate Ability ahead of Season 8

Published: 14/Jan/2021 22:55 Updated: 14/Jan/2021 22:59

by Alan Bernal
respawn apex legends fuse season 8
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 8

A new Apex Legends leak revealed how a map teaser reportedly for Season 8’s Fuse will operate, unleashing the character’s Ultimate in the closing stages of a match.

Although Fuse has yet to be confirmed as the Season 8 Legend, more evidence is surfacing that suggests the explosives expert will be the next colorful character to be joining Apex’s lovable band of contestants.

A video from data-miner ‘SomeoneWhoLeaks’ shows what is believed to be Fuse’s ultimate ability, formerly called ‘Firebomb.’ The mortar strike shown simply shows an undetonated explosive, which takes about 55 damage to detonate.

Although ‘Firebomb’ is just a working name for the previously leaked ability, Respawn probably chose its moniker from the ring of fire that it leaves behind once it explodes, as can be seen in the clip below.

What’s more, Fuse’s ult is believed to be the next in-game teaser to hype up the Legend, a tradition that started with Octane all the way back in Season 1 and through to the latest character, Horizon.

The teaser is expected to quite literally drop into Apex Legends on Saturday, January 16, throughout the day for people to experience it for themselves. all according to the leaker. He claims that Fuse’s bombs will be dropped onto the map in rings 5 and 6, providing for a wild endgame scenario for anyone caught in the crossfire.

Though no concrete details are available as of yet, the data-miner did mention that the explosion does around 70 damage while the fire ticked off 60 HP for about 130 damage in total.

That is obviously not something you’re going to want to tank on your own but will provide for some fun chokehold strats or hazards to be aware of during a fight.

The battle royale has a history of pre-release teasers that give a taste of what that season’s Legend will bring. Recently, Horizon’s Gravity Lifts were scattered throughout the Arena in October to give people an idea of what Season 7 would ultimately bring.

Now it looks like it’s going to be Fuse’s turn for the spotlight since the character could be filling in the next slot in the Apex Legends roster.

Apex Legends update fixes crashes and skin bugs: January 14 patch notes

Published: 14/Jan/2021 18:49 Updated: 14/Jan/2021 20:18

by Alan Bernal
apex legends pathfinder fight night respawn patch notes update
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 7

Respawn Entertainment have pushed a new update for Apex Legends on January 14 to address the mass freezes in the game since the Fight Night update, along with fixes for crashes associated with clicking on Steam’s friends list, errors with “Haute Drop” and “Gold Standard” skins and more.

At the turn of the year, the mid-season event update gave players loads of new content and cosmetics to sift through, ushering in the third year of Apex. However, concerns started to mount as people reported instances of the game stalling or just flat-out crashing.

Admittedly, the problem was tricky for the studio “to pin down consistently, but we are hopeful that we have addressed most of the cases where it happens,” as explained by Respawn.

The Apex team apologized that the fix took them a bit to manage, but their new patch will hopefully remedy most of the issues that we’ve seen so far in 2021.

“Apologies it took this long, the dev team was really thrown for a loop with this one. We’re going to keep monitoring to make sure we nipped it in the bud,” Senior Social Media Manager Alex ‘frostwolf’ Ackerman said.

The Fight Night update came out on January 5 and there wasn’t that long of a turnaround for the devs to come up with a fix a little over a week later.

Still, players affected by the problems must have been counting down the days since the persistence of most freezes could curtail gameplay for hours on end.

Luckily, these won’t be issues that people will have to contend with for long if the new update pulls through, but Respawn will keep an eye on it in case there are still loose ends to clear up.

apex legends fight night pathfinder lifeline patch
Respawn Entertainment
The devs are hoping the new update means that all of the Fight Night issues will be fixed.

With Season 8 on the horizon, any more problems that should arise will have a chance to be fixed in that update or, if it’s pressing enough like the crashes, will come well before the new chapter of Apex.

The full list of changes from the January 14 patch notes can be seen below:

  • We’ve pushed out a patch that improves stability and (hopefully) fixes the freezing issues. This issue in particular has been tricky for us to pin down consistently, but we are hopeful that we have addressed most of the cases where it happens.

Additionally, the patch also provides a fix for the following:

  • Issues with event skins “Haute Drop” and “Gold Standard”
  • Errors with clicking on Steam friends list
  • Text chat issues with Steam
  • Several Clubs-related issues