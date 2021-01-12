 Apex Legends dev explains why fully-kitted weapon drops won't be permanent - Dexerto
Logo
Apex Legends

Apex Legends dev explains why fully-kitted weapon drops won’t be permanent

Published: 12/Jan/2021 11:05

by James Busby
Apex Legends supply drop
Respawn Entertainment

Share

Apex Legends’ supply drops offer players a chance to get their hands on some incredibly powerful weapons and gear. However, a few fans are worried that the new Airdrop Escalation LTM may influence the way care packages are handled in normal playlists. 

With the Season 7 Collection Event well underway, players have been busy duking it out in the new mode Airdrop Escalation. However, instead of launching as its own playlist, the current LTM has replaced the normal Apex Legends game mode. Unlike the game’s standard care package system, the Airdrop Escalation LTM increases the number of supply drops. 

Every supply drop contains a fully-kitted weapon of different tiers, depending on the round they are dropped into. As a result, late-game fights often reward squads with some truly devastating gear. While this game mode shouldn’t be taken too seriously, some Apex Legends fans are concerned that Respawn may add this new supply drop system to the game permanently. 

Airdrop Escalation frustration

Apex Legends supply drop
Respawn Entertainment
Apex Legends’ supply drops can give squads huge advantages.

While the LTM’s increased supply drops offer little advantage in the early rounds, the mid-to-late game victors are often determined by who has access to red Evo Shields and maxed out guns. In fact, late-game supply drops are always guaranteed to drop incredibly powerful gear that will always give squads a huge advantage. 

“We really don’t wanna mess with the loot game of the base BR to this degree permanently,” says Lead Game Designer Daniel Klein. “There are issues that we’re seeing now already around high saturation of red guns deciding late-game fights.”

Respawn may use LTMs to test various mechanics and future additions, but it certainly seems the devs have no plans to shake up the supply drop meta.  “The loot game is the beating heart of a BR,” says Daniel. “You better have a really good reason to make a change of this magnitude, and I don’t see one.” 

Make sure you follow @TitanfallBlog for all the latest Apex Legends news and updates. 

Apex Legends

Apex Legends leak reveals TDM-style mode played on Kings Canyon

Published: 12/Jan/2021 10:07 Updated: 12/Jan/2021 10:08

by Connor Bennett
Apex Legends trio of character standing side by side
Respawn/EA

Share

A fresh Apex Legends leak has shed more light on details about a team deathmatch style game mode coming to the battle royale, and it looks like it could be pretty fun.

Across the different Apex Legends seasons, Respawn Entertainment have pumped out a number of unique limited-time modes – including a third-person mode, a night time map, and even an all-gold weapons mode. 

As well as those that have actually appeared in-game, a number of others have been leaked, and never actually arrived.

The most notable of these is a team deathmatch style mode. Initial details were leaked back when the game launched in 2019. However, in October of 2020, an ‘arena’ tag was found in the game’s files, and now, a new leak has shed even more light on details about what the mode will entail.

Respawn Entertainment
Skull Town would make a perfect “Arena” map in Apex Legends.

Again, the information comes from reliable Apex Legends leaker Shrugtal, who posted the follow-up leak back in October as well.

“Arena triggers found in latest King’s Canyon map file. 3v3 TDM-style mode, teams spawn on A and B in Gibby bubble. 4 different loadouts,” the leaker tweeted on January 11. “One airdrop in center, one medical supply bin spawn at the side. 3 Ring stages. Many different “arenas” in different King’s Canyon areas.”

The leaker also provided a rough sketch of what the mode could look like, based on the details that had been uncovered. If the real thing is anything like that, it seems this would be a frantic mode. 

Shrugtal also noted that there at least seven different ‘arenas’ as it stands. Though, things could change based on testing and nothing is final as of now. 

Even though we’ve got some pretty juicy details on the mode, there’s nothing confirmed about when it could go live in Apex.

Season 7 only has a few weeks left, and we’ve already had a few limited-time modes there. So, it could be the case that this mode is being left for Season 8 – the game’s second anniversary season. We’ll just have to wait and see.