Apex Legends player count drops as ALGS hack puts security into question

Apex Legends’ player count has dropped after a massive hack on ALGS’ pro lobbies, putting into question the game’s security.

On March 17 the Apex Legends community was hit with one of the most shocking hacks a game can go through when several pros were given hacks against their own will in a private server during the last day of the ALGS NA Finals.

In the ensuing chaos that came up from it, there were many claims that its culprit used an exploit in Apex Legends’ anti-cheat, of which its devs denied so. Despite it all, many advised to stay away from Apex after the hacks.

And as a result, Apex saw its player count drop to some of its lowest peaks ever since the release of Season 20.

SteamCharts

According to Steamdb and SteamCharts, Apex Legends’ peak player count hovered around 370,949 players. This is in contrast to the daily peaks of 420,000 – 460,000 players that Apex has been consistently getting since the release of Season 20.

This means, at its worst, the game has lost nearly 90,000 players from its daily peak. Although it still remains to be seen if it continues over the coming weeks.

It’s currently unknown how safe it is for a general player to log into Apex and play a game, as the supposed exploit the hackers are using, an RCE exploit through Apex’s anti-cheat, could potentially expose your personal information to them.

Besides the security concerns for players’ personal information, hackers being able to give you aimbots and wallhacks could potentially see your account get hit with a ban, which is what happened to ImperialHal after he was affected by it in the ALGS match.

EA and Respawn have yet to update the community on what will happen after the massive security breach.