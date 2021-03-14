Chad Grenier, Apex Legends’ game director at Respawn Entertainment, has hinted that the upcoming Season 9 legend will appeal to the battle royale’s massive Japanese fanbase.

As has become customary in Apex Legends, the start of a new season means a new legend. This is expected to be the case with Season 9 and, with explosive Aussie Fuse now in-game and wreaking havoc, some fans are casting their minds forward to consider what the game’s next season will bring.

At this point details are still fairly scarce, but Chad Grenier has hinted that the game’s upcoming legend will have a particular appeal to the Japanese fanbase.

Apex Legends’ release on Nintendo Switch came on March 9, and will have undoubtedly boosted the game’s popularity in Japan where Nintendo dominates the video game markets.

Speaking to Famitsu about the game’s launch on Switch, Grenier touched on the game’s ninth season, which is expected around the start of May, 2021. Although he did not divulge specific details, he hinted that the new legend will be especially popular in Japan.

“We are thrilled to bring Apex to all Switch players in Japan,” Grenier said. “I love Japan and it’s a country where people play Apex a lot. I hope we can deliver unique content to Japan. I mentioned a little about Season 9, but the legend in Season 9 I hope will be liked in Japan. Thank you for your support. You can finally play on Switch.”

Note that the above comments are a translation, as the original article was published in Japanese.

There are still very few details known about the Season 9 legend and how it will shake up the established pool of characters. A few names have surfaced, including Valk, Blisk and Ash. As we know more, you’ll know more.

Whether Grenier’s comments mean we can expect a Japanese legend remains to be seen, but we can expect more details on the Season 9 legend as its release creeps closer.