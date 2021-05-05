How to get Apex Legends Legacy Pack with exclusive Valkyrie skin - Dexerto

With Season 9 now underway in Apex Legends, a new starter pack is being released with a skin for the newest Legend, Valkyrie. Here’s how you can pick up the pack for yourself.

Respawn releases a ‘starter pack’ for each new Season, typically including a skin for whoever the new Legend is and some Apex Coins at a discounted rate.

For example, in Season 7, there was the Ascension pack, which came with the exclusive Flux Capacity skin for Horizon. Season 8 came with Fuse’s ‘Ringmaster’ skin.

So no surprise that Valkyrie is getting her own starter pack for Season 9, but it’s not available until more than a week after the season begins.

Legacy Pack: Price and Release date

The Apex Legends Legacy pack will be available to purchase on all platforms on May 13.

Respawn haven’t confirmed the price yet, but we expect it will cost the same as all previous starter packs, at $4.99. That will get you:

Valkyrie Turquoise Sun

600 Apex Coins

How to get Legacy Pack

The pack is available for players on all platforms, through the digital stores. So, follow these steps depending on your system of choice.

Log onto your system’s digital storefront Navigate to Apex Legends > add ons, or simply search for Apex Legends Mayhem Pack Purchase the pack and download it It will be available in your inventory next time you load up Apex Legends

The pack will be available from 10AM PT / 1PM ET / 6PM BST on May 13.

You will be able to purchase the pack from the digital storefront of your choice, either the Microsoft Store for Xbox, the PlayStation Store, Steam or Origin.