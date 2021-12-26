Apex Legends dev reveals which region is the most competitive

A Respawn dev has finally settled the score revealing which region is the most competitive in Apex Legends.

There’s a sense of pride knowing that your region is better than another, so the question of which part of the world is the best has always been debated in the esports universe. This, of course, includes Apex Legends.

The only true way to determine which nation sits on top of the global throne is through international tournaments at the highest level. However, with the world being practically shut down for the last few years, international competitions have been on a hiatus.

Regardless, a Respawn dev has now revealed which region is the most competitive in Apex Legends.

Apex Legends dev reveals which region is the best

In a Reddit post on December 24, Apex Legends player Gunnarglad asked the million-dollar question, which is the best region in the world right now?

While players were quick to defend their region, others tried to rationalize the answer. One player’s response highlighted that it’s likely EU who’s the best at Apex Legends as “they practice the most and consistently are ahead of the meta in regards to other regions.”

The comment got a response from Apex Legends dev Samy Duc, the Lead Software Engineer for Respawn who agreed with a short and simple “pretty much.”

Nonetheless, the argument of which region is the best at Apex Legends will always be contentious, but with the return of the ALGS in 2022, perhaps we’ll see one region dominate the rest.