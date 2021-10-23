How to watch ALGS Pro League 2022 Split 1: streams, results, teams

The Apex Legends Global Series (ALGS) has returned in 2021-22 with a new Pro League format, qualifying teams across the world for international majors. We’ve got all the info about Split 1 in all regions as they race to make the playoffs, including the streams, results, schedules, and teams participating.

Five regions make up the ALGS competition in 2021-22

The top 40 teams will qualify for the ALGS Split 1 playoffs in January 2022, played on LAN

The new Pro League format pits the best against each other week-in week-out

The ALGS has returned for 2021-22 with an all-new Pro League format, leading the five regions to a 40-team international LAN final in each Stage.

The world’s best Apex Legends players are competing in ALGS Pro League, and games are running around the clock every weekend in Split 1.

Here’s how you can catch the action from each region, including full schedules and results, and who’s primed to qualify for January’s playoffs.

ALGS Pro League 2022 Split 1: North America

ALGS Pro League 2022 Split 1: North America stream

ALGS Pro League 2022 Split 1: North America schedule & results

Week 1 (October 16)

Top 5 teams shown

Group B vs Group C

Placement Team Points 1 Sentinels 92 2 Noble 58 3 SXG 48 4 Renegades 46 5 Lazarus 44

Group A vs Group D

Placement Team Points 1 Spacestation Gaming 73 2 Esports Arena 57 3 SHEEEEEEESH 51 4 Cloud9 46 5 TSM 45

Week 2 (October 23)

Results TBD

Week 3 (October 30)

Results TBD

Week 4 (November 6)

Results TBD

Week 5 (November 13)

Results TBD

Week 6 (November 20)

Results TBD

ALGS Pro League 2022 Split 1: North America final placements

Green = Qualified for Playoffs. Yellow = Qualified for Split 2. Red = Relegation.

Placement Team Points Prize Money (USD) 1 Spacestation Gaming 12 $30,000 2 Sentinels 12 $15,000 3 Esports Arena 9 $12,500 4 Noble 9 $10,500 5 SHEEEEEEESH 7 $7,500 6 SXG 7 $6,000 7 Cloud9 5 8 Renegades 5 $4,500 9 Lazarus 4 10 TSM 4 11 Complexity 3 $3,000 12 Charlotte Phoenix 3 13 Premier 3 14 SMP 3 15 Senior Service 2 16 eRa Eternity 2 $1,800 17 Pittsburgh Knights 2 18 Legacy MX 2 19 G2 Esports 2 20 Team Liquid 2 21 100 Thieves 1 $0 22 XSET 1 23 CPR Certified 1 24 Dubblyew 1 25 NRG 1 26 Neanderthals 1 27 Ghost Gaming 1 28 Moanerz 1 29 BenchWarmers 1 30 Absolute Monarchy 1 31 CLG 0 32 BAD BOYS 0 33 Unlucky 0 34 Estral Esports 0 35 Buff Pathfinder 0 36 Rolla Theory 0 37 CLX 0 38 Sign Us Please 0 39 Torrent 0 40 FURIA 0

ALGS Pro League 2022 Split 1: North America teams

Group A Group B Group C Group D TSM NRG Complexity G2 Esports Team Liquid Renegades Sentinels Spacestation Gaming Cloud9 Ghost Gaming Torrent XSET Pittsburgh Knights eRa Eternity Dubblyew 100 Thieves Charlotte Phoenix Premier Senior Service CLG Absolute Monarchy BenchWarmers SXG Esports Arena Buff Pathfinder Noble Sign Us Please SHEEEEEEESH SMP Lazarus CPR Certified BAD BOYS CLX Legacy MX Estral Esports Neanderthals Moanerz Unlucky Rolla Theory FURIA

ALGS Pro League 2022 Split 1: EMEA

ALGS Pro League 2022 Split 1: EMEA stream

ALGS Pro League 2022 Split 1: EMEA schedule & results

Week 1 (October 16)

Top 5 teams shown

Group B vs Group C

Placement Team Points 1 Invictus Gaming 54 2 DungeonMast33rs 53 3 MajorPushers 51 4 Kungarna 50 5 K1CK 48

Group A vs Group D

Placement Team Points 1 GnaskeOliDel 62 2 Gambit Esports 58 3 Guild Esports 54 4 69iQ eSports 47 5 Les cites de France 46

Week 2 (October 23)

Results TBD

Week 3 (October 30)

Results TBD

Week 4 (November 6)

Results TBD

Week 5 (November 13)

Results TBD

Week 6 (November 20)

Results TBD

ALGS Pro League 2022 Split 1: EMEA final placements

Green = Qualified for Playoffs. Yellow = Qualified for Split 2. Red = Relegation.

Placement Team Points Prize Money (USD) 1 Invictus Gaming 12 $30,000 2 GMT Esports 12 $15,000 3 DungeonMast33rs 9 $12,500 4 Gambit Esports 9 $10,500 5 MajorPushers 7 $7,500 6 Guild Esports 7 $6,000 7 69iQ eSports 5 8 Kungarna 5 $4,500 9 Les cites de France 4 10 K1CK 4 11 Natus Vincere 3 $3,000 12 NEW Esports 3 13 soloQgoats 3 14 NoFear Gaming 3 15 Alliance 2 16 SCARZ Europe 2 $1,800 17 Ethernal 2 18 FIGVAM 2 19 Nemesis 2 20 UNDERRATED 2 21 Future Perfect 1 $0 22 Odin Gamers 1 23 Forg Gang 1 24 UpRising 1 25 YungMoneyGuild 1 26 Phoenix Legacy 1 27 dead inside 1 28 1907 Fenerbahce Esports 1 29 Rebel 1 30 Redragon 1 31 789 0 32 Clean 0 33 ZETA DIVISION 0 34 Rascals 0 35 AllPlanned 0 36 Top Dogs 0 37 uwuowocatboys 0 38 Myztro Gaming 0 39 Totem Esports 0 40 Rats 0

ALGS Pro League 2022 Split 1: EMEA teams

Group A Group B Group C Group D Gambit Esports Kungarna 1907 Fenerbahce Esports SCARZ Europe GMT Esports Rebel Alliance Totem Esports Natus Vincere Myztro Gaming NEW Esports Guild Esports Les cites de France 789 UNDERRATED Future Perfect ZETA DIVISION soloQgoats Invictus Gaming Forg Gang Clean MajorPushers K1CK 69iQ eSports dead inside Top Dogs Odin Gamers FIGVAM NoFear Gaming Redragon Ethernal Nemesis AllPlanned DungeonMast33rs Rascals Phoenix Legacy uwuowocatboys Rats UpRising YungMoneyGuild

ALGS Pro League 2022 Split 1: APAC North

ALGS Pro League 2022 Split 1: APAC North stream

ALGS Pro League 2022 Split 1: APAC North schedule & results

Week 1 (October 17)

Top 5 teams shown

Group B vs Group C

Placement Team Points 1 BAKAGAKI 72 2 V3 VEGA 66 3 RIG North 58 4 Fascination of Colors Destroy 53 5 D4RK Esports 42

Group A vs Group D

Placement Team Points 1 Crazy Raccoon 70 2 Flora Esports 55 3 456 53 4 Team UNITE 50 5 Apexers 44

Week 2 (October 24)

Results TBD

Week 3 (October 31)

Results TBD

Week 4 (November 7)

Results TBD

Week 5 (November 14)

Results TBD

Week 6 (November 21)

Results TBD

ALGS Pro League 2022 Split 1: APAC North final placements

Green = Qualified for Playoffs. Yellow = Qualified for Split 2. Red = Relegation.

Placement Team Points Prize Money (USD) 1 BAKAGAKI 12 $30,000 2 Crazy Raccoon 12 $15,000 3 V3 VEGA 9 $12,500 4 Flora Esports 9 $10,500 5 456 7 $7,500 6 RIG North 7 $6,000 7 Team UNITE 5 8 Fascination of Colors Destroy 5 $4,500 9 Apexers 4 10 D4RK Esports 4 11 Radical Pop Gaming 3 $3,000 12 Sengoku Gaming 3 13 Riddle 3 14 FAV gaming 3 15 Lag Gaming 2 16 BAKeMON 2 $1,800 17 GTS Art 2 18 FOR7 2 19 TEQWING 2 20 Joel Mark 2 21 CatJAM 1 $0 22 Marine 1 23 A2 1 24 CTG ibushiGin 1 25 DeToNator 1 26 FENNEL 1 27 LEDIAN MAGICAL 1 28 Hybrid Eclipse 1 29 REJECT 1 30 ORTHROS FANG 1 31 RxR Clover 0 32 Northeption 0 33 ENIGMA 0 34 United Crew y 0 35 Good 8 Squad 0 36 Donuts Unsold Stuff Gaming 0 37 Meteor 0 38 Syth Gaming 0 39 AVALON Gaming 0 40 Ace1 0

ALGS Pro League 2022 Split 1: APAC North teams

Group A Group B Group C Group D Riddle REJECT RIG North Team UNITE A2 Sengoku Gaming V3 VEGA Donuts Unsold Stuff Gaming Crazy Raccoon FENNEL GTS Art DeToNator FAV gaming LEDIAN MAGICAL ORTHROS FANG Flora Esports FOR7 Northeption Good 8 Squad RxR Clover United Crew y BAKAGAKI Fascination of Colors Destroy CatJAM Meteor Radical Pop Gaming Lag Gaming CTG ibushiGin BAKEMON Hybrid Eclipse D4RK Esports Marine 456 TEQWING Syth Gaming Joel Mark Team ENIGMA Ace1 AVALON Gaming Apexers

ALGS Pro League 2022 Split 1: APAC South

ALGS Pro League 2022 Split 1: APAC South stream

ALGS Pro League 2022 Split 1: APAC South schedule & results

Week 1 (October 16)

Top 5 teams shown

Group B vs Group C

Placement Team Points 1 Reignite 117 2 MeiDuiYao 42 3 WHIZ 41 4 WEAREGODGAMERS 41 5 Golden Sage 37

Group A vs Group D

Placement Team Points 1 Team Burger 92 2 Ogre 3 65 3 404 Not Found 56 4 SnG 42 5 Lightning Unicorn 36

Week 2 (October 23)

Results TBD

Week 3 (October 30)

Results TBD

Week 4 (November 6)

Results TBD

Week 5 (November 13)

Results TBD

Week 6 (November 20)

Results TBD

ALGS Pro League 2022 Split 1: APAC South final placements

Green = Qualified for Playoffs. Yellow = Qualified for Split 2. Red = Relegation.

Placement Team Points Prize Money (USD) 1 Team Burger 12 $15,000 2 Reignite 12 $7,500 3 Ogre 3 9 $6,250 4 MeiDuiYao 9 $5,250 5 WHIZ 7 $3,750 6 404 Not Found 7 $3,000 7 SnG 5 8 WEAREGODGAMERS 5 $2,250 9 Golden Sage 4 10 Lightning Unicorn 4 $1,500 11 AFTERMATH Gaming Taiwan 3 12 Reckless Lads XV 3 13 DreamFire 3 14 Kakkoi 3 15 DNZ 2 16 ATHXHVY 2 $900 17 Inside The Ring 2 18 Primis Komanda 2 19 BRP 2 20 StinkyB 2 21 EXO Clan 1 $0 22 Perangai Esport 1 23 Monkeyz 1 24 Inferno Esport 1 25 Evolution BERZERKER 1 26 XSpark 1 27 Method2Madness 1 28 Rage Entertainment Team 1 29 We Are Trash 1 30 Sutoraiku 1 31 Powerless 0 32 Magic Esport 0 33 DML 0 34 StrawberryJam 0 35 NXL WOLFPACK 0 36 Estrell 0 37 MBT.NAGA 0 38 Perihelion 0 39 Xenomorph 0 40 Pavlova 0

ALGS Pro League 2022 Split 1: APAC South teams

Group A Group B Group C Group D EXO Clan Reignite Inside The Ring Lightning Unicorn ATHXHVY NXL WOLFPACK BRP Team Burger Sutoraiku Method2Madness Monkeyz DML Kakkoi Xenomorph StinkyB Magic Esport Rage Entertainment Team Perihelion DreamFire 404 Not Found Primis Komanda Golden Sage WE ARE GOD GAMERS Ogre 3 XSpark Estrell Perangai Esport Powerless AFTERMATH Gaming Taiwan We Are Trash MeiDuiYao SnG DNZ Evolution BERZERKER WHIZ MBT.NAGA StrawberryJam Pavlova Reckless Lads XV Inferno Esport

ALGS Pro League 2022 Split 1: South America

ALGS Pro League 2022 Split 1: South America stream

ALGS Pro League 2022 Split 1: South America schedule & results

Week 1 (October 16)

Top 5 teams shown

Group B vs Group C

Placement Team Points 1 Fake Love E-Sports 70 2 So kill Simples 67 3 Union eSports Brazil 61 4 Elevate 59 5 Insomnia 53

Group A vs Group D

Placement Team Points 1 Team Singularity 114 2 Plaq Tu Dum 47 3 Fenix Team 45 4 Kaizen Esports 44 5 Horus 40

Week 2 (October 23)

Results TBD

Week 3 (October 30)

Results TBD

Week 4 (November 6)

Results TBD

Week 5 (November 13)

Results TBD

Week 6 (November 20)

Results TBD

ALGS Pro League 2022 Split 1: South America final placements

Green = Qualified for Playoffs. Yellow = Qualified for Split 2. Red = Relegation.

Placement Team Points Prize Money (USD) 1 Team Singularity 12 $15,000 2 Fake Love E-Sports 12 $7,500 3 So kill Simples 9 $6,250 4 Plaq Tu Dum 9 $5,250 5 Fenix Team 7 $3,750 6 Union eSports Brazil 7 $3,000 7 Kaizen Esports 5 8 Elevate 5 $2,250 9 Insomnia 4 10 Horus 4 $1,500 11 Pirate Dream Esports 3 12 ODDIK 3 13 Wild Esports 3 14 As Misera 3 15 Team Cruelty 2 16 BreakingRulleZ 2 $900 17 Blackhat Esports 2 18 Dream Conspiracy 2 19 BRAZUCAS 2 20 Team DeftFox 2 21 clubinvictusaim 1 $0 22 LeaveNoWitness 1 23 Slav Animals 1 24 Most Valuable 1 25 Digital Gaming 1 26 Paradox Esports 1 27 No Org 1 28 Omega Team 1 29 Dynamics 1 30 JUST AIM 1 31 FusioN E-Sport 0 32 Love Egirls 0 33 Nocturns Gaming 0 34 Duty calls 0 35 OnlyFlans 0 36 ElemenT E-sports 0 37 4All eSports 0 38 Tekila 0 39 TEAM SLU 0 40 Natural Killer 0

ALGS Pro League 2022 Split 1: South America teams

Group A Group B Group C Group D Team Singularity Team DeftFox Dynamics Pirate Dream Esports Dream Conspiracy ODDIK Team Cruelty BRAZUCAS Nocturns Gaming Insomnia Wild Esports Fenix Team Plaq Tu Dum Elevate So kill Simples Horus FusioN E-Sport Fake Love E-Sports Digital Gaming LeaveNoWitness Kaizen Esports Tekila Most Valuable clubinvictusaim OnlyFlans Union eSports Brazil Love Egirls Duty calls JUST AIM No Org Slav Animals As Misera ElemenT E-sports BreakingRulleZ Team SLU Omega Team Blackhat Esports Natural Killer 4All eSports Paradox Esports

