How to watch ALGS Pro League 2022 Split 1: streams, results, teams

The Apex Legends Global Series (ALGS) has returned in 2021-22 with a new Pro League format, qualifying teams across the world for international majors. We’ve got all the info about Split 1 in all regions as they race to make the playoffs, including the streams, results, schedules, and teams participating.
- Five regions make up the ALGS competition in 2021-22
- The top 40 teams will qualify for the ALGS Split 1 playoffs in January 2022, played on LAN
- The new Pro League format pits the best against each other week-in week-out
The ALGS has returned for 2021-22 with an all-new Pro League format, leading the five regions to a 40-team international LAN final in each Stage.
The world’s best Apex Legends players are competing in ALGS Pro League, and games are running around the clock every weekend in Split 1.
Here’s how you can catch the action from each region, including full schedules and results, and who’s primed to qualify for January’s playoffs.
ALGS Pro League 2022 Split 1: North America
ALGS Pro League 2022 Split 1: North America stream
ALGS Pro League 2022 Split 1: North America schedule & results
Week 1 (October 16)
Top 5 teams shown
Group B vs Group C
|Placement
|Team
|Points
|1
|Sentinels
|92
|2
|Noble
|58
|3
|SXG
|48
|4
|Renegades
|46
|5
|Lazarus
|44
Group A vs Group D
|Placement
|Team
|Points
|1
|Spacestation Gaming
|73
|2
|Esports Arena
|57
|3
|SHEEEEEEESH
|51
|4
|Cloud9
|46
|5
|TSM
|45
Week 2 (October 23)
Results TBD
Week 3 (October 30)
Results TBD
Week 4 (November 6)
Results TBD
Week 5 (November 13)
Results TBD
Week 6 (November 20)
Results TBD
ALGS Pro League 2022 Split 1: North America final placements
Green = Qualified for Playoffs. Yellow = Qualified for Split 2. Red = Relegation.
|Placement
|Team
|Points
|Prize Money (USD)
|1
|Spacestation Gaming
|12
|$30,000
|2
|Sentinels
|12
|$15,000
|3
|Esports Arena
|9
|$12,500
|4
|Noble
|9
|$10,500
|5
|SHEEEEEEESH
|7
|$7,500
|6
|SXG
|7
|$6,000
|7
|Cloud9
|5
|8
|Renegades
|5
|$4,500
|9
|Lazarus
|4
|10
|TSM
|4
|11
|Complexity
|3
|$3,000
|12
|Charlotte Phoenix
|3
|13
|Premier
|3
|14
|SMP
|3
|15
|Senior Service
|2
|16
|eRa Eternity
|2
|$1,800
|17
|Pittsburgh Knights
|2
|18
|Legacy MX
|2
|19
|G2 Esports
|2
|20
|Team Liquid
|2
|21
|100 Thieves
|1
|$0
|22
|XSET
|1
|23
|CPR Certified
|1
|24
|Dubblyew
|1
|25
|NRG
|1
|26
|Neanderthals
|1
|27
|Ghost Gaming
|1
|28
|Moanerz
|1
|29
|BenchWarmers
|1
|30
|Absolute Monarchy
|1
|31
|CLG
|0
|32
|BAD BOYS
|0
|33
|Unlucky
|0
|34
|Estral Esports
|0
|35
|Buff Pathfinder
|0
|36
|Rolla Theory
|0
|37
|CLX
|0
|38
|Sign Us Please
|0
|39
|Torrent
|0
|40
|FURIA
|0
ALGS Pro League 2022 Split 1: North America teams
|Group A
|Group B
|Group C
|Group D
|TSM
|NRG
|Complexity
|G2 Esports
|Team Liquid
|Renegades
|Sentinels
|Spacestation Gaming
|Cloud9
|Ghost Gaming
|Torrent
|XSET
|Pittsburgh Knights
|eRa Eternity
|Dubblyew
|100 Thieves
|Charlotte Phoenix
|Premier
|Senior Service
|CLG
|Absolute Monarchy
|BenchWarmers
|SXG
|Esports Arena
|Buff Pathfinder
|Noble
|Sign Us Please
|SHEEEEEEESH
|SMP
|Lazarus
|CPR Certified
|BAD BOYS
|CLX
|Legacy MX
|Estral Esports
|Neanderthals
|Moanerz
|Unlucky
|Rolla Theory
|FURIA
ALGS Pro League 2022 Split 1: EMEA
ALGS Pro League 2022 Split 1: EMEA stream
ALGS Pro League 2022 Split 1: EMEA schedule & results
Week 1 (October 16)
Top 5 teams shown
Group B vs Group C
|Placement
|Team
|Points
|1
|Invictus Gaming
|54
|2
|DungeonMast33rs
|53
|3
|MajorPushers
|51
|4
|Kungarna
|50
|5
|K1CK
|48
Group A vs Group D
|Placement
|Team
|Points
|1
|GnaskeOliDel
|62
|2
|Gambit Esports
|58
|3
|Guild Esports
|54
|4
|69iQ eSports
|47
|5
|Les cites de France
|46
Week 2 (October 23)
Results TBD
Week 3 (October 30)
Results TBD
Week 4 (November 6)
Results TBD
Week 5 (November 13)
Results TBD
Week 6 (November 20)
Results TBD
ALGS Pro League 2022 Split 1: EMEA final placements
Green = Qualified for Playoffs. Yellow = Qualified for Split 2. Red = Relegation.
|Placement
|Team
|Points
|Prize Money (USD)
|1
|Invictus Gaming
|12
|$30,000
|2
|GMT Esports
|12
|$15,000
|3
|DungeonMast33rs
|9
|$12,500
|4
|Gambit Esports
|9
|$10,500
|5
|MajorPushers
|7
|$7,500
|6
|Guild Esports
|7
|$6,000
|7
|69iQ eSports
|5
|8
|Kungarna
|5
|$4,500
|9
|Les cites de France
|4
|10
|K1CK
|4
|11
|Natus Vincere
|3
|$3,000
|12
|NEW Esports
|3
|13
|soloQgoats
|3
|14
|NoFear Gaming
|3
|15
|Alliance
|2
|16
|SCARZ Europe
|2
|$1,800
|17
|Ethernal
|2
|18
|FIGVAM
|2
|19
|Nemesis
|2
|20
|UNDERRATED
|2
|21
|Future Perfect
|1
|$0
|22
|Odin Gamers
|1
|23
|Forg Gang
|1
|24
|UpRising
|1
|25
|YungMoneyGuild
|1
|26
|Phoenix Legacy
|1
|27
|dead inside
|1
|28
|1907 Fenerbahce Esports
|1
|29
|Rebel
|1
|30
|Redragon
|1
|31
|789
|0
|32
|Clean
|0
|33
|ZETA DIVISION
|0
|34
|Rascals
|0
|35
|AllPlanned
|0
|36
|Top Dogs
|0
|37
|uwuowocatboys
|0
|38
|Myztro Gaming
|0
|39
|Totem Esports
|0
|40
|Rats
|0
ALGS Pro League 2022 Split 1: EMEA teams
|Group A
|Group B
|Group C
|Group D
|Gambit Esports
|Kungarna
|1907 Fenerbahce Esports
|SCARZ Europe
|GMT Esports
|Rebel
|Alliance
|Totem Esports
|Natus Vincere
|Myztro Gaming
|NEW Esports
|Guild Esports
|Les cites de France
|789
|UNDERRATED
|Future Perfect
|ZETA DIVISION
|soloQgoats
|Invictus Gaming
|Forg Gang
|Clean
|MajorPushers
|K1CK
|69iQ eSports
|dead inside
|Top Dogs
|Odin Gamers
|FIGVAM
|NoFear Gaming
|Redragon
|Ethernal
|Nemesis
|AllPlanned
|DungeonMast33rs
|Rascals
|Phoenix Legacy
|uwuowocatboys
|Rats
|UpRising
|YungMoneyGuild
ALGS Pro League 2022 Split 1: APAC North
ALGS Pro League 2022 Split 1: APAC North stream
ALGS Pro League 2022 Split 1: APAC North schedule & results
Week 1 (October 17)
Top 5 teams shown
Group B vs Group C
|Placement
|Team
|Points
|1
|BAKAGAKI
|72
|2
|V3 VEGA
|66
|3
|RIG North
|58
|4
|Fascination of Colors Destroy
|53
|5
|D4RK Esports
|42
Group A vs Group D
|Placement
|Team
|Points
|1
|Crazy Raccoon
|70
|2
|Flora Esports
|55
|3
|456
|53
|4
|Team UNITE
|50
|5
|Apexers
|44
Week 2 (October 24)
Results TBD
Week 3 (October 31)
Results TBD
Week 4 (November 7)
Results TBD
Week 5 (November 14)
Results TBD
Week 6 (November 21)
Results TBD
ALGS Pro League 2022 Split 1: APAC North final placements
Green = Qualified for Playoffs. Yellow = Qualified for Split 2. Red = Relegation.
|Placement
|Team
|Points
|Prize Money (USD)
|1
|BAKAGAKI
|12
|$30,000
|2
|Crazy Raccoon
|12
|$15,000
|3
|V3 VEGA
|9
|$12,500
|4
|Flora Esports
|9
|$10,500
|5
|456
|7
|$7,500
|6
|RIG North
|7
|$6,000
|7
|Team UNITE
|5
|8
|Fascination of Colors Destroy
|5
|$4,500
|9
|Apexers
|4
|10
|D4RK Esports
|4
|11
|Radical Pop Gaming
|3
|$3,000
|12
|Sengoku Gaming
|3
|13
|Riddle
|3
|14
|FAV gaming
|3
|15
|Lag Gaming
|2
|16
|BAKeMON
|2
|$1,800
|17
|GTS Art
|2
|18
|FOR7
|2
|19
|TEQWING
|2
|20
|Joel Mark
|2
|21
|CatJAM
|1
|$0
|22
|Marine
|1
|23
|A2
|1
|24
|CTG ibushiGin
|1
|25
|DeToNator
|1
|26
|FENNEL
|1
|27
|LEDIAN MAGICAL
|1
|28
|Hybrid Eclipse
|1
|29
|REJECT
|1
|30
|ORTHROS FANG
|1
|31
|RxR Clover
|0
|32
|Northeption
|0
|33
|ENIGMA
|0
|34
|United Crew y
|0
|35
|Good 8 Squad
|0
|36
|Donuts Unsold Stuff Gaming
|0
|37
|Meteor
|0
|38
|Syth Gaming
|0
|39
|AVALON Gaming
|0
|40
|Ace1
|0
ALGS Pro League 2022 Split 1: APAC North teams
|Group A
|Group B
|Group C
|Group D
|Riddle
|REJECT
|RIG North
|Team UNITE
|A2
|Sengoku Gaming
|V3 VEGA
|Donuts Unsold Stuff Gaming
|Crazy Raccoon
|FENNEL
|GTS Art
|DeToNator
|FAV gaming
|LEDIAN MAGICAL
|ORTHROS FANG
|Flora Esports
|FOR7
|Northeption
|Good 8 Squad
|RxR Clover
|United Crew y
|BAKAGAKI
|Fascination of Colors Destroy
|CatJAM
|Meteor
|Radical Pop Gaming
|Lag Gaming
|CTG ibushiGin
|BAKEMON
|Hybrid Eclipse
|D4RK Esports
|Marine
|456
|TEQWING
|Syth Gaming
|Joel Mark
|Team ENIGMA
|Ace1
|AVALON Gaming
|Apexers
ALGS Pro League 2022 Split 1: APAC South
ALGS Pro League 2022 Split 1: APAC South stream
ALGS Pro League 2022 Split 1: APAC South schedule & results
Week 1 (October 16)
Top 5 teams shown
Group B vs Group C
|Placement
|Team
|Points
|1
|Reignite
|117
|2
|MeiDuiYao
|42
|3
|WHIZ
|41
|4
|WEAREGODGAMERS
|41
|5
|Golden Sage
|37
Group A vs Group D
|Placement
|Team
|Points
|1
|Team Burger
|92
|2
|Ogre 3
|65
|3
|404 Not Found
|56
|4
|SnG
|42
|5
|Lightning Unicorn
|36
Week 2 (October 23)
Results TBD
Week 3 (October 30)
Results TBD
Week 4 (November 6)
Results TBD
Week 5 (November 13)
Results TBD
Week 6 (November 20)
Results TBD
ALGS Pro League 2022 Split 1: APAC South final placements
Green = Qualified for Playoffs. Yellow = Qualified for Split 2. Red = Relegation.
|Placement
|Team
|Points
|Prize Money (USD)
|1
|Team Burger
|12
|$15,000
|2
|Reignite
|12
|$7,500
|3
|Ogre 3
|9
|$6,250
|4
|MeiDuiYao
|9
|$5,250
|5
|WHIZ
|7
|$3,750
|6
|404 Not Found
|7
|$3,000
|7
|SnG
|5
|8
|WEAREGODGAMERS
|5
|$2,250
|9
|Golden Sage
|4
|10
|Lightning Unicorn
|4
|$1,500
|11
|AFTERMATH Gaming Taiwan
|3
|12
|Reckless Lads XV
|3
|13
|DreamFire
|3
|14
|Kakkoi
|3
|15
|DNZ
|2
|16
|ATHXHVY
|2
|$900
|17
|Inside The Ring
|2
|18
|Primis Komanda
|2
|19
|BRP
|2
|20
|StinkyB
|2
|21
|EXO Clan
|1
|$0
|22
|Perangai Esport
|1
|23
|Monkeyz
|1
|24
|Inferno Esport
|1
|25
|Evolution BERZERKER
|1
|26
|XSpark
|1
|27
|Method2Madness
|1
|28
|Rage Entertainment Team
|1
|29
|We Are Trash
|1
|30
|Sutoraiku
|1
|31
|Powerless
|0
|32
|Magic Esport
|0
|33
|DML
|0
|34
|StrawberryJam
|0
|35
|NXL WOLFPACK
|0
|36
|Estrell
|0
|37
|MBT.NAGA
|0
|38
|Perihelion
|0
|39
|Xenomorph
|0
|40
|Pavlova
|0
ALGS Pro League 2022 Split 1: APAC South teams
|Group A
|Group B
|Group C
|Group D
|EXO Clan
|Reignite
|Inside The Ring
|Lightning Unicorn
|ATHXHVY
|NXL WOLFPACK
|BRP
|Team Burger
|Sutoraiku
|Method2Madness
|Monkeyz
|DML
|Kakkoi
|Xenomorph
|StinkyB
|Magic Esport
|Rage Entertainment Team
|Perihelion
|DreamFire
|404 Not Found
|Primis Komanda
|Golden Sage
|WE ARE GOD GAMERS
|Ogre 3
|XSpark
|Estrell
|Perangai Esport
|Powerless
|AFTERMATH Gaming Taiwan
|We Are Trash
|MeiDuiYao
|SnG
|DNZ
|Evolution BERZERKER
|WHIZ
|MBT.NAGA
|StrawberryJam
|Pavlova
|Reckless Lads XV
|Inferno Esport
ALGS Pro League 2022 Split 1: South America
ALGS Pro League 2022 Split 1: South America stream
ALGS Pro League 2022 Split 1: South America schedule & results
Week 1 (October 16)
Top 5 teams shown
Group B vs Group C
|Placement
|Team
|Points
|1
|Fake Love E-Sports
|70
|2
|So kill Simples
|67
|3
|Union eSports Brazil
|61
|4
|Elevate
|59
|5
|Insomnia
|53
Group A vs Group D
|Placement
|Team
|Points
|1
|Team Singularity
|114
|2
|Plaq Tu Dum
|47
|3
|Fenix Team
|45
|4
|Kaizen Esports
|44
|5
|Horus
|40
Week 2 (October 23)
Results TBD
Week 3 (October 30)
Results TBD
Week 4 (November 6)
Results TBD
Week 5 (November 13)
Results TBD
Week 6 (November 20)
Results TBD
ALGS Pro League 2022 Split 1: South America final placements
Green = Qualified for Playoffs. Yellow = Qualified for Split 2. Red = Relegation.
|Placement
|Team
|Points
|Prize Money (USD)
|1
|Team Singularity
|12
|$15,000
|2
|Fake Love E-Sports
|12
|$7,500
|3
|So kill Simples
|9
|$6,250
|4
|Plaq Tu Dum
|9
|$5,250
|5
|Fenix Team
|7
|$3,750
|6
|Union eSports Brazil
|7
|$3,000
|7
|Kaizen Esports
|5
|8
|Elevate
|5
|$2,250
|9
|Insomnia
|4
|10
|Horus
|4
|$1,500
|11
|Pirate Dream Esports
|3
|12
|ODDIK
|3
|13
|Wild Esports
|3
|14
|As Misera
|3
|15
|Team Cruelty
|2
|16
|BreakingRulleZ
|2
|$900
|17
|Blackhat Esports
|2
|18
|Dream Conspiracy
|2
|19
|BRAZUCAS
|2
|20
|Team DeftFox
|2
|21
|clubinvictusaim
|1
|$0
|22
|LeaveNoWitness
|1
|23
|Slav Animals
|1
|24
|Most Valuable
|1
|25
|Digital Gaming
|1
|26
|Paradox Esports
|1
|27
|No Org
|1
|28
|Omega Team
|1
|29
|Dynamics
|1
|30
|JUST AIM
|1
|31
|FusioN E-Sport
|0
|32
|Love Egirls
|0
|33
|Nocturns Gaming
|0
|34
|Duty calls
|0
|35
|OnlyFlans
|0
|36
|ElemenT E-sports
|0
|37
|4All eSports
|0
|38
|Tekila
|0
|39
|TEAM SLU
|0
|40
|Natural Killer
|0
ALGS Pro League 2022 Split 1: South America teams
|Group A
|Group B
|Group C
|Group D
|Team Singularity
|Team DeftFox
|Dynamics
|Pirate Dream Esports
|Dream Conspiracy
|ODDIK
|Team Cruelty
|BRAZUCAS
|Nocturns Gaming
|Insomnia
|Wild Esports
|Fenix Team
|Plaq Tu Dum
|Elevate
|So kill Simples
|Horus
|FusioN E-Sport
|Fake Love E-Sports
|Digital Gaming
|LeaveNoWitness
|Kaizen Esports
|Tekila
|Most Valuable
|clubinvictusaim
|OnlyFlans
|Union eSports Brazil
|Love Egirls
|Duty calls
|JUST AIM
|No Org
|Slav Animals
|As Misera
|ElemenT E-sports
|BreakingRulleZ
|Team SLU
|Omega Team
|Blackhat Esports
|Natural Killer
|4All eSports
|Paradox Esports