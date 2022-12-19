Apex Legends dev reveals cross-progression still coming despite missing 2022 goal

Based out of Liverpool, Connor is Dexerto's UK News Editor having joined the website in 2018 with a degree in International Journalism. You can find him covering everything from CoD, GTA, FIFA, Apex Legends, and influencer boxing. Need to get in touch? Email Connor at Connor.Bennett@Dexerto.com

Apex Legends developer Josh Medina has given an update on the long-awaited cross-progression system by confirming it is still in the works.

It’s been over three years since Respawn Entertainment first released Apex Legends to the world, with their unique take on the battle royale genre cementing itself as one of the top games around ever since.

While the developers have constantly added new content to the Apex Games, there are still some features that players are waiting on. Two of the biggest being, of course, cross-progression between accounts on multiple platforms and next-gen updates with support for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Over the last few years, Respawn have confirmed that they’ve still been working on the two features and trying to get them out to players. While some fans hoped they would have already been here, that’s not been the case, even though the devs had seemingly aimed to have them out in 2022.

Well, Josh Medina – Respawn’s senior producer on Apex Legends – confirmed that they are still in the works, but there is no release date to announce yet still.

“Spinzone: I don’t see where it says it was coming in the next calendar year lol”, Medina tweeted on December 17. “Update: Still in progress on those 2 features.”

The Respawn dev said he’d “messed up” by tweeting about working on the features throughout 2022, given some players took it as a notice that the feature would be coming when they ultimately didn’t arrive.

“I look forward to the announcement of these things when they are done and ready until then y’all can keep clowning me and me only,” he added.

The dev hasn’t offered a timeline for when we can expect to see either update in Apex, but players are especially still hungry for cross-progression.

Respawn have noted previously that it is an especially tricky thing to figure out, but hopefully, they’ll have things sorted at some point in 2023. Players have waited long enough.