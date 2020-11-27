 Apex Legends dev reveals top 5 most played legends in Season 7 - Dexerto
Apex Legends

Apex Legends dev reveals top 5 most played legends in Season 7

Published: 27/Nov/2020 10:08

by Connor Bennett
Wraith, Horizon, and Octane in Apex Legends
Respawn/EA

Apex Legends Season 7

Apex Legends developer Daniel Klein has revealed the five most popular legends from Season 7 – and it should come as no surprise that Horizon is right up there already.

As the Apex Legends seasons have unfolded, it’s been easy for players to chop and change the legends they use seeing as a new character is introduced which each major, season starting update. 

The new character always receives huge attention as players want to test out the new content, but sometimes, they don’t stick around and can immediately fall to the bottom of the pile once fans are seemingly bored with them. 

In the case of Horizon and Apex Legends Season 7, she has been able to stick around as one of the most played legends – even cementing her spot amongst some of the battle royale’s long-term favorites.

Wraith in World's Edge Apex Legends
Respawn/EA
Wraith still leads the way as Apex’s most-used legend.

Speaking on The Third Party: An Apex Legends podcast, Respawn Senior Game Designer Daniel Klein revealed how the list of most played legends in the new season had started to shape up.

“Wraith, Bloodhound, Horizon, Octane, and then Lifeline, that’s the pick order right now,” Klein told the podcast hosts in relation to the top five, noting that Horizon had started to settle in the top five after her initial explosion in use. 

Octane being so high might surprise a few players, and as Klein points out, he doesn’t “win a lot of games,” but he’s so fun to play because of his speedy abilities. Klein also noted that there is an “interesting situation” with Bloodhound because they have a high pick rate, but they don’t win a lot of games. 

Timestamp of 46:00

Additionally, the Apex developer revealed that Loba has also seen a rise in her trios win rate after her Ultimate received a bit of a shake up at the start of Season 7. Though, he didn’t note just how popular and used that she has become. 

As the season unfolds, some currently lesser-played legends might see a boost in usage after Respawn rolls out patches, so, we’ll have to wait and see as to whether or not the top five is shaken up or if it stays the same moving forward.

Apex Legends

Respawn hope to bring Wraith “under control” in Apex Legends Season 8

Published: 27/Nov/2020 2:41

by Andrew Amos
Respawn

Wraith

The debate around Wraith is still raging on in Apex Legends. Despite change after change, she’s still a power pick in a lot of situations. However, in Season 8, Respawn are pulling out the final straw to try and bring Wraith “under control” once and for all.

Wraith has been slowly tuned down over the 20-month history of Apex Legends from outrageously broken, to somewhat manageable. Despite being hit with a big set of nerfs in June’s Lost Treasures update though, she still reigns supreme in the Outlands.

However, Respawn aren’t giving up hope on finally bringing the voidwalker “under control.” In an interview on the Third Party podcast, developer Daniel Klein said that more changes are on the way in Season 8.

wraith apex legends
Respawn Entertainment
Wraith could be getting a bit bigger if Respawn end up shipping their intended changes for Apex Legends Season 8.

While he joked about just straight up removing Wraith from the game, Respawn actually have a direction they want to take. They don’t want to hit Wraith’s kit any harder. They want to see if they can “fix” her hitboxes.

“I don’t want to hit her kit any more. We’ve pushed that to the breaking point where it’s barely still fun, but the extremely wind-up on her tactical ⁠— as much as it was necessary ⁠— it puts the ability more into the camp of cerebral power rather than satisfying in the moment power,” he said.

“With Wraith, our approach is going to be very similar to Pathfinder. We’re going to take a look at her hitboxes and see how much wiggle room we have there. With Pathfinder, it turned out that we had so much… that was a 20% increase in hitbox size.”

The Pathfinder changes were shipped in the Season 7 update earlier in November, and have made the grappling robot a bit easier to hit while dashing across Olympus and the other maps.

Despite Respawn’s hopes though, nothing is locked in. They’ve only just started scouting out the work to change Wraith’s hitboxes. Klein stated he hopes the changes will be enough that Respawn could even look at buffing Wraith down the line, but the solution could be a dead end.

Pathfinder flying across screen with grapple hook.
Respawn Entertainment
Pathfinder was hit with a similar hitbox nerf in Season 7.

“Nothing is guaranteed yet, we haven’t started work yet. I’ve asked one of our technical artists to take a look at it. Whenever he gets around to it, we will know more.

“My earnest hope is that we can bring her under control with just hitbox changes, and then maybe even look at ways at making her more in-the-moment fun again, and find a balance point between her tactical now and what it used to be.”

They’re not willing to risk “giving Wraith more power” by shipping some changes early before they tackle her hitboxes, so don’t expect ability buffs soon. However, in Apex Legends Season 8, expect Wraith to feel a little bit different.