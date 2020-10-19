 Why Wattson's pylon ability is "eating" grenades in Apex Legends - Dexerto
Apex Legends

Why Wattson’s pylon ability is “eating” grenades in Apex Legends

Published: 19/Oct/2020 18:01

by Tanner Pierce
Wattson Season 2 running with logo
Respawn Entertainment/EA

After players seem to be confused about the Apex Legends character Wattson “eating” grenades, a fan has taken to Reddit to explain just exactly what is going on – and the answer is a bit more complicated than it might seem at first glance.

Confusing special abilities are always bound to happen, especially in games like Apex Legends, where every characters ability is different. Wattson, who has been a part of the game since Season 2, is a perfect example of a character who has some crazy abilities, but can be a bit confusing for some players.

For those that don’t know, she can place down an “Interception Pylon” which blocks incoming grenades, equipment, etc. in order to protect you, similar to a Trophy System from the Call of Duty franchise. Some people have been confused by this ability, claiming it’s destroying or “eating” their own grenades, which is definitely a bit peculiar. Now, thanks to a player, there’s finally a decent explanation for what’s going on.

Wattson Season 2 cinematic
Respawn Entertainment/EA
Wattson, who was added to the game over a year ago, has the ability to stop grenades.

Interception Pylon eating grenades?

According to Reddit user u/Jameso4e, who is a self-proclaimed Wattson main with 3,500 kills, there two different circles which appear when a player places the Pylon, one that destroys only “incoming” grenades/equipment and one that destroys all of them.

The outer rings is the one that destroys all equipment, meaning players should be looking to avoid standing near that one when throwing their grenades inside of the two circles. In layman’s terms, you’ll have to watch where you’re positioned if you don’t want the Pylon to “eat” your grenades.

In a video made by Jameso4e demonstrating the problem, players can very clearly see two circles. When he stands closer to the inner circle, he has no problem throwing grenades out but when he stands near the outer circle, the equipment gets “eaten”. While that may sound a bit confusing at first, once you practice, it seems to be pretty easy to master.

As to why the ability causing this, nobody really knows, but the user theorizes that it’s due to bugs. It’s been over a year since Wattson was added to the game, so here’s hoping that now that the ability has been explained, more people understand it.

Apex Legends

How to instantly enter Crypto’s Drone in Apex Legends Season 6

Published: 19/Oct/2020 9:41

by Connor Bennett
Crypto looking into his drone
Respawn/EA

Apex Legends Season 6 Crypto

Apex Legends players have got a clever new way to quickly access Crypto’s drone, but it might not be around all that much longer. 

Since Respawn released Apex Legends back in February of 2019, the roster of legends has grown and grown – giving players a tonne of different ways to play the battle royale as they go in search of wins. 

With the addition of a new legend each season, players have the chance to rethink things, figure out new strategies, and ultimately learn a whole new set of abilities. 

This can lead to some pretty neat tricks being uncovered. In the case of Crypto, players have always tried to find quick ways to get into his drone. That’s included jumping on top of bins and charge towers, but now, there is a new way to instantly access the tactical ability. However, it might not be along for all the long. 

Crypto looking to the sky in Apex Legends
Respawn/EA
Crypto has become one of Apex Legends’ most popular characters as the seasons have unfolded.

The new way to instantly use the drone was pointed out by Reddit user bricious, who showed that you need to have a holo-spray ready to go for whenever you want to use the drone. 

By tossing out the holo-spray while also quickly tapping the button you use to access the tactical ability, the animation that loads up the drone will be canceled right away and you’ll instantly be able to fly around with the drone. 

Similar to the Octane speed boost glitch seen earlier in Season 6, it’s all about the timing, but it doesn’t look ultra-difficult to perfect either. 

Pro Crypto tip: Press the tactical button while throwing a holo-spray to instantly get in the drone. from apexlegends

Yet, as some other players pointed out, it might not be around for too long given the leg up it gives to Crypto mains by cutting out the initial loading animation.

Some other players, like Redditor SnaxelZ, pointed out that because it needs a holo spray, the tactic is also pretty “pay to win.” However, we’ll just have wait and see as to whether or not Respawn decides to patch it.