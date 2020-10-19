Why Wattson's pylon ability is "eating" grenades in Apex Legends - Dexerto

After players seem to be confused about the Apex Legends character Wattson “eating” grenades, a fan has taken to Reddit to explain just exactly what is going on – and the answer is a bit more complicated than it might seem at first glance.

Confusing special abilities are always bound to happen, especially in games like Apex Legends, where every characters ability is different. Wattson, who has been a part of the game since Season 2, is a perfect example of a character who has some crazy abilities, but can be a bit confusing for some players.

For those that don’t know, she can place down an “Interception Pylon” which blocks incoming grenades, equipment, etc. in order to protect you, similar to a Trophy System from the Call of Duty franchise. Some people have been confused by this ability, claiming it’s destroying or “eating” their own grenades, which is definitely a bit peculiar. Now, thanks to a player, there’s finally a decent explanation for what’s going on.

Interception Pylon eating grenades?

According to Reddit user u/Jameso4e, who is a self-proclaimed Wattson main with 3,500 kills, there two different circles which appear when a player places the Pylon, one that destroys only “incoming” grenades/equipment and one that destroys all of them.

The outer rings is the one that destroys all equipment, meaning players should be looking to avoid standing near that one when throwing their grenades inside of the two circles. In layman’s terms, you’ll have to watch where you’re positioned if you don’t want the Pylon to “eat” your grenades.

In a video made by Jameso4e demonstrating the problem, players can very clearly see two circles. When he stands closer to the inner circle, he has no problem throwing grenades out but when he stands near the outer circle, the equipment gets “eaten”. While that may sound a bit confusing at first, once you practice, it seems to be pretty easy to master.

As to why the ability causing this, nobody really knows, but the user theorizes that it’s due to bugs. It’s been over a year since Wattson was added to the game, so here’s hoping that now that the ability has been explained, more people understand it.