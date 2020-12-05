Apex Legends cosplayer takes Horizon outfit to new heights - Dexerto

An Apex Legends cosplayer has stunned fans of Respawn’s BR by bringing Horizon to life, ensuring the Season 7 legend has never looked so real.

The Apex Legends community has an incredible connection with Respawn’s source material, regularly sharing artwork, videos and cosplays inspired by the world and characters.

Horizon cosplays are obviously still fairly new, given that the Scottish legend was only added with Season 7. The Gravitational Manipulator has brought new levels of verticality to the Olympus map, thanks to her Gravity Lift, Spacewalk and Black Hole abilities.

As far as aesthetics go, Horizon is known for her spacesuit theme. Her iconic ginger hair protrudes out the top of her suit. It’s an awesome look, simultaneously cool and terrifying to see coming towards you in-game.

One cosplayer, though, took on the challenge and, with some incredible skill, came out looking exactly like the legend herself.

Sosenka (@itlookslikekilled on Instagram) shared her Horizon look on December 4, stunning her followers and the Apex community alike. She has previously shared a Loba cosplay, but many agreed that her Horizon look was even more impressive.

The white suit is complete to perfection, with the goggles and arm bands even down to a tee. At the time of writing, it sits at just shy of 9,000 likes.

The look was so good that it even drew the attention of Elle Newlands – the voice actress behind the Season 7 legend.

She said: “I stan, you stan, we all stan for the #Horizon Cosplay Queen!”

Horizon, despite being fairly new to the game, has taken well to the Olympus map, currently sitting in our A-Tier in our legend rankings. Her pick rates are fairly high, and abilities incredibly useful. Cosplays as good as this only make us want to use her more.