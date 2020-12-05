 Apex Legends cosplayer takes Horizon outfit to new heights - Dexerto
Apex Legends

Apex Legends cosplayer takes Horizon outfit to new heights

Published: 5/Dec/2020 17:13

by Joe Craven
Horizon cosplay next to Horizon in-game and logo
IG: @itlookslikekilled/Respawn Entertainment

An Apex Legends cosplayer has stunned fans of Respawn’s BR by bringing Horizon to life, ensuring the Season 7 legend has never looked so real. 

The Apex Legends community has an incredible connection with Respawn’s source material, regularly sharing artwork, videos and cosplays inspired by the world and characters.

Horizon cosplays are obviously still fairly new, given that the Scottish legend was only added with Season 7. The Gravitational Manipulator has brought new levels of verticality to the Olympus map, thanks to her Gravity Lift, Spacewalk and Black Hole abilities.

As far as aesthetics go, Horizon is known for her spacesuit theme. Her iconic ginger hair protrudes out the top of her suit. It’s an awesome look, simultaneously cool and terrifying to see coming towards you in-game.

Horizon driving a vehicle in Season 7 trailer
Respawn Entertainment
Horizon’s abilities give incredible movement options.

One cosplayer, though, took on the challenge and, with some incredible skill, came out looking exactly like the legend herself.

Sosenka (@itlookslikekilled on Instagram) shared her Horizon look on December 4, stunning her followers and the Apex community alike. She has previously shared a Loba cosplay, but many agreed that her Horizon look was even more impressive.

The white suit is complete to perfection, with the goggles and arm bands even down to a tee. At the time of writing, it sits at just shy of 9,000 likes.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sosenka (@itlookslikekilled)

The look was so good that it even drew the attention of Elle Newlands – the voice actress behind the Season 7 legend.

She said: “I stan, you stan, we all stan for the #Horizon Cosplay Queen!” 

Horizon, despite being fairly new to the game, has taken well to the Olympus map, currently sitting in our A-Tier in our legend rankings. Her pick rates are fairly high, and abilities incredibly useful. Cosplays as good as this only make us want to use her more.

Apex Legends

Best Legends to use in Winter Express LTM in Apex Legends

Published: 5/Dec/2020 12:44

by Connor Bennett
Apex Legends characters on the Winter Express train
Respawn/EA

Apex Legends Season 7 Holo-Day Bash

Apex Legends’ Winter Express LTM is chugging along as a part of the Holo-Day Bash event, but if you’ve never dropped in and want some tips on which legends to use, we’ve got you covered. 

With the Holo-Day Bash event returning for the 2020 holiday season, Respawn Entertainment have also brought back the Winter Express limited-time mode. Though, some fans criticized them for “recycling modes, this year’s iteration does include some interesting changes.

The mode is completely different from the typical battle royale gameplay you’re used to in Apex. Your team has to take control of the train that used to chug its way around World’s Edge – all while dealing with preset loadouts and enemies who are contesting for control. Plus, there are a few issues with friendly fire now, too. 

As it’s so different, your usual main Legend might not be as useful here, so here are a few tips and the best characters to use, to help you pick up more wins.

Respawn Entertainment
Respawn Entertainment
Winter Express is back, and its as enjoyable as ever.

In terms of the best Legends to use, you may have to switch things up from who you would usually use in the battle royale mode. For example, Lifeline is great in duos/trios, but she’s not really needed in Winter Express as her healing abilities are rather useless here.

Caustic is probably the best legend to use, given that his gas is an absolute killer in the tight spaces. Similarly, Rampart’s amped walls are useful too, especially if you’re camping the train. 

Wraith, as always, is a stellar choice because her portal can get you out of a sticky situation – of which there are plenty in Winter Express. Additionally, Crypto and Wattson are good choices. Crypto because the drone can be used to auto-scan enemies, while Wattson’s interception pylon nullifies everyone’s stack of grenades.

Best Legends for Winter Express LTM

  1. Caustic
  2. Wraith
  3. Rampart
  4. Wattson
  5. Crypto
Respawn Entertainment
Caustic is a tier 1 legend when it comes to Winter Express.

Don’t head right for the train

While the name of the game is capturing the train, that doesn’t have to mean you need to land there. You can easily land just off to the side for a cleaner start to looting, and then work your way over. 

Plus, if you do so, you can annoy enemies who try to capture it right away by disrupting their progress on the capture. 

Additionally, if you are going for the train, it’s best to attack from the front. Players will be expecting attacks from the side and the back, but the front is often forgotten about. So, use it to your advantage. 

Of course, you might have your own tactics for dominating the LTM, but there are some general tips everyone can follow, which you can find right here

The Winter Express and Holo-Day Bash event are set to run for another month, until January 4, so you’ve got plenty of time to hone your skills and pick up wins.