Unusual Apex Legends bug makes Bloodhound scans completely useless - Dexerto

Unusual Apex Legends bug makes Bloodhound scans completely useless

Published: 30/Jan/2021 11:07

by Connor Bennett
Apex Legends players have been running into a problem with Bloodhound’s scan ability where it doesn’t show any enemy players, even if you stand right next to them. 

With each different legend having their own unique abilities, Apex Legends stands out from the battle royale crowd. Though, there are times when those abilities end up being a problem. 

Sometimes, Respawn Entertainment will tweak an ability and either make it too strong or too weak compared to other characters. And other times, they just don’t work as intended, and can ruin a match for players.

The developers have been addressing these issues whenever they pop up, but now, Bloodhound’s Eye of the Allfather tactical has run into a few issues and looks to be completely broken. 

Bloodhound has been a staple of Apex Legends since its release back in February of 2019.

Ahead of the ALGS Winter event, a number of professional Apex Legends players voiced their concerns about broken abilities – pointing out that Bloodhound’s tactical simply doesn’t work. 

“This is the game we play competitively, Bloodhound scan directly on a full team, nobody shows on scan,” tweeted NRG’s Chris ‘sweetdreams’ Sexton. “Absolutely unacceptable. Happens lots of times too.”

As sweetdreams shows, his team used a scan right at the same team as an enemy team that’s within range of being found. However, they don’t show up, and he gets caught out by the opponents hiding under a rock. 

TSM’s Phillip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen also tweeted about the issue, noting that there also bugs with Gibraltar’s and Casutic’s ultimates not working either and simply disappearing. 

None of these issues have cropped up on Respawn’s public Trello board, where they show what problems are being looked into. Nor have they been mentioned for any planned fixes in the Season 8 patch notes – although full patch notes haven’t been released yet.

There’s no telling if the issues will be addressed soon with a hotfix, or if players will have to battle on until the next update. But, hopefully, Respawn will get it all ironed out.

Apex Legends player goes viral on TikTok for IRL sliding through super market

Published: 29/Jan/2021 18:09

by Alex Garton
An Apex Legends player has gone viral on TikTok running and sliding around a store like a Legend in-game. Although it doesn’t look like the most effective way to travel around in real life – it definitely looks fun.

There’s a number of reasons why Apex Legends is one of the most popular battle royales in the genre. From its expansive maps to its range of interesting and unique characters, it doesn’t take long for the game to hook you in.

A particularly satisfying aspect of the title is its movement mechanics. Anyone that’s played Apex will tell you how fun it is to slide around the map while moving from place to place.

So, it was only a matter of time before someone got the incredible idea to start moving and sliding like a Legend in real life.

Apex Legends Season 8 is set to release on February 2, 2021.

Apex player goes viral on TikTok sliding in a store

A thread posted to the Apex Legends subreddit showing a player sliding around a store in real-life has gone viral. At the time of writing, the post has over 8,000 upvotes on Reddit and over 230,000 views on TikTok.

The video, originally posted to TikTok by @meaty_yogurt, shows a player performing an impressively accurate example of an Apex Legends slide while browsing a store. He even manages to mimic the run animation of the characters in between his two slides.

It’s obvious the person in the video was craving Apex Legends as the TikTok is captioned “When you wanna play Apex Legends but you gotta go Grocery Shopping.” There’s no doubt the player raised a few eyebrows while sliding down the aisle but it’s certainly gone down a treat with the Apex community.

@meaty_yogurtso just sliiiiide. ##apexlegends ##apexseason7 ##battleroyale ##Meaty_Yogurt♬ Apex Legends: Main Theme – Stephen Barton

We’re not sure this method of travel is going to catch on anytime soon, but there’s no denying it looks likes a lot of fun. Let’s just hope no one attempts to make Pathfinder’s grapple in real life as that experiment may not go as smoothly as the sliding.