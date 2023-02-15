Frustrating Bloodhound bug is completely breaking Ultimate in Apex Legends

A new bug is completely breaking Bloodhound’s reworked Ultimate in Apex Legends, causing the White Raven to disappear underground.

Season 16 of Apex Legends has arrived and the community is getting stuck into all of the fresh content.

From the powerful Nemesis AR to the round-based TDM mode, it’s safe to say Respawn has knocked it out of the park with Revelry.

Despite these exciting additions, it’s the buffs, nerfs, and Legend reworks that have had the biggest impact on the meta. Bloodhound is one of the characters who received a set of major changes, including an overhaul to their Ultimate.

Now, the Technological Tracker deploys a White Raven to lead them to the nearest enemy, but unfortunately, a frustrating bug is completely breaking the ability.

Respawn Entertainment Bloodhound’s Ultimate was reworked with the Season 16 update.

Bloodhound Ultimate glitch makes the ability useless

During a recent stream, FaZe’s Eric ‘Snip3down’ Wrona was testing out Bloodhound and their new abilities that revolve around the White Ravens.

Activating the Ultimate, Snip3down ordered the raven to “take me to the enemy”, but after flying around and pausing multiple times, the bird disappeared underground.

Standing in the spot where it vanished, the pro realized that the ability effectively did nothing and gathered no information.

Announcing “that’s Bloodhound for ya”, it’s obvious Snip3down isn’t impressed with the reworked Beast of the Hunt.

ImperialHal also got his hands on Bloodhound and wasn’t pleased that the Technological Tracker can only scan “one time” in their entire Ultimate duration.

For now, it’s clear pros aren’t convinced Bloodhound is going to take over the meta, especially with a bug that’s rendering one of their abilities useless.

Respawn will need to address this issue soon, or Bloodhound’s pick rate is guaranteed to take a dramatic fall.