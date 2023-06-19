Major Lifeline bug in Apex Legends makes her Healing Drone useless

A frustrating bug in Apex Legends is denying players healing from Lifeline‘s doc drone, making one of her core abilities sometimes totally useless.

Season 17 of Apex Legends is well underway, and its first event has begun. Dressed to Kill Collection Event has players competing for heirlooms and other goodies.

But not all is going well as players are now reporting a bug that makes a large chunk of Lifeline’s kit useless in the Battle Royale.

Multiple clips and testimonies from the player base confirmed that Lifeline’s doc drone is sometimes not providing healing to players, even if the correct animation and sound effects are playing, thus making the ability somewhat useless.

Thankfully the community suggested a clever temporary solution that players can use, before the developers address the issue.

Lifeline bug prevents her doc drone from doing their only job

As showcased by Reddit user SledgeSNR, a new Lifeline bug cripples her by making the drone deployed when using her D.O.C. Heal Drone ability not function properly.

The footage from Reddit shows that the player properly gets connected to the heal drone, and both visual and audio effects play out as they should, except that the player is not receiving health at all.

Players are confused as to what causes the glitch because the drone sometimes functions properly and refuses to heal you at other times.

One user suggested walking out of the drone’s range and walking up to it again to fix the issue if it’s encountered when playing.

“I have experienced this a bunch too, usually gets fixed by just walking out of its range and back. Another issue I have had with those is the bot dying almost instantly while under a heat shield, just lost a game earlier due to this happening,” wrote one user.

Respawn has yet to address or acknowledge the issue, but hopefully, it will get fixed before long. In the meantime, players can enjoy the Dressed to Kill Collection Event, even if some of the heirlooms featured look like adult toys according to the player base.