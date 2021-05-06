Apex Legends Badges: Rarest and hardest badges to unlock, Ranked, Clubs, Arenas - Dexerto

For players who enjoy a grind, Apex Legends has a lot of badges for players to collect. Here are all of the badges in the game and how to get them.

Apex Badges explained

Badges are the ultimate way to show off your skills, experience, records, and achievements in Apex Legends. You can assign a total of three badges to each Legend’s banner.

Many badges are account-wide, but there are also specific badges you will earn for playing with a specific Legend.

Some badges are incredibly hard to unlock, and require very skilled (or lucky) gameplay. These include the Legend’s Wrath (damage badge) and the Legend’s Wake, requiring 20 kills in a single match. There’s also the new Arenas mode, added in Season 9, which has specific badges for players to earn.

Advertisement

Apex Legends account badges

Account Level – Automatically unlocked

– Automatically unlocked Baller – Own 125 Legendary items

– Own 125 Legendary items Banner Legend – Equipped an item in every banner slot on 8 different legends

– Equipped an item in every banner slot on 8 different legends Black Lives Matter – Awarded During Black History Month 2021.

– Awarded During Black History Month 2021. Fashionista – Own a Legendary skin and Legendary finisher for 8 different legends

– Own a Legendary skin and Legendary finisher for 8 different legends Founder – Own the Founder’s Pack

– Own the Founder’s Pack Fully Kitted – Equip two fully kitted weapons at the same time in a game

– Equip two fully kitted weapons at the same time in a game Long Shot – Downed a player from distance greater than 300 meters

– Downed a player from distance greater than 300 meters Group Theatrics (Level 1) – With a full pre-made squad, win 1 game where each person executes an enemy

– With a full pre-made squad, win 1 game where each person executes an enemy Group Theatrics (Level 2) – With a full pre-made squad, win 2 games where each person executes an enemy

– With a full pre-made squad, win 2 games where each person executes an enemy Group Theatrics (Level 3) – With a full pre-made squad, win 3 games where each person executes an enemy

– With a full pre-made squad, win 3 games where each person executes an enemy Master of All – Win at least 10 times with 8 different Legends

– Win at least 10 times with 8 different Legends No Witnesses – With a full pre-made squad, kill 15 players and no one who your squad downs is ever revived or resurrected.

– With a full pre-made squad, kill 15 players and no one who your squad downs is ever revived or resurrected. Pack Victory – With a full pre-made squad, win a game

– With a full pre-made squad, win a game Stop Asian Hate – Awarded as login reward in Season 9

– Awarded as login reward in Season 9 Team Work – With a full pre-made squad, play a game where each player gets 3 / 5 / 7 / 10 kills.

– With a full pre-made squad, play a game where each player gets 3 / 5 / 7 / 10 kills. Warlord – Own a Legendary skin for 15 weapons

– Own a Legendary skin for 15 weapons Well-Rounded – Deal 20,000 damage with 8 different Legends

– Deal 20,000 damage with 8 different Legends Origin Access – Subscribed to Origin Access. (PC exclusive)

– Subscribed to Origin Access. (PC exclusive) EA Access – Subscribed to EA Access (Console exclusive)

– Subscribed to EA Access (Console exclusive) Year 1 Anniversary I – Play the game within the first year of release.

– Play the game within the first year of release. Year 1 Anniversary II – Play the game within the first month of release

– Play the game within the first month of release Year 1 Anniversary III – Play the game within the first week of release

Secret badge

Dev Badge – Employees of Respawn Entertainment and Voice Actors

Legend Badges

Any Legend can be used to unlock these badges.

Assassin I – Play 5 games with 5 or more kills.

– Play 5 games with 5 or more kills. Assassin II – Play 15 games with 5 or more kills.

– Play 15 games with 5 or more kills. Assassin III – Play 50 games with 5 or more kills.

– Play 50 games with 5 or more kills. Assassin IV – Play 100 games with 5 or more kills.

– Play 100 games with 5 or more kills. Apex Predator – Win a game while being the HUDicon kills killleader.png Kill Leader.

– Win a game while being the HUDicon kills killleader.png Kill Leader. Deadeye – Get the last kill of a game.

– Get the last kill of a game. Double Duty – Win a game where you were the HUDicon kills killleader.png Kill Leader and the Champion.

– Win a game where you were the HUDicon kills killleader.png Kill Leader and the Champion. Flawless Victory I – Win a game where no one in the squad dies during the match.

– Win a game where no one in the squad dies during the match. Flawless Victory II – Win a game where no one in the squad gets knocked down during the match.

– Win a game where no one in the squad gets knocked down during the match. Headshot Hotshot – Win a game with 5 headshot kills.

– Win a game with 5 headshot kills. Hot Streak – Win 2 games in a row as the same legend.

– Win 2 games in a row as the same legend. No One Left Behind – Respawn both teammates in the same game.

– Respawn both teammates in the same game. Rapid Elimination – Down 4 enemies within 20 seconds.

– Down 4 enemies within 20 seconds. Reinforcement Recall – Kill someone within 10 seconds of them landing from a respawn dropship.

– Kill someone within 10 seconds of them landing from a respawn dropship. Shot Caller – Win a game as the Jumpmaster.

– Win a game as the Jumpmaster. Squad Wipe – Kill all 3 members of an enemy squad.

– Kill all 3 members of an enemy squad. The Legacy Continues – Win a game where your full squad was alive at the end.

– Win a game where your full squad was alive at the end. Triple Triple – Kill all 3 members of 3 squads in the same match.

– Kill all 3 members of 3 squads in the same match. [Legend]’s Wake – Kill at least 20 enemies in one game.

– Kill at least 20 enemies in one game. [Legend]’s Wrath I – Deal 2,000 damage in a single game.

– Deal 2,000 damage in a single game. [Legend]’s Wrath II – Deal 2,500 damage in a single game.

– Deal 2,500 damage in a single game. [Legend]’s Wrath III – Deal 3,000 damage in a single game.

– Deal 3,000 damage in a single game. [Legend]’s Wrath IV – Deal 4,000 damage in a single game.

For more niche badges, check out the rest, some of which you can no longer earn, as they were tied to specific events.

Read More: Best Legends to use in Apex Legends

In the future, more events will come to Apex Legends, and will no doubt feature even more exclusive badges. Also, with future “Edition” bundles, there will be specific badges for characters.

Content Packs

Founder – Own the Founder’s Pack.

– Own the Founder’s Pack. Feeding Frenzy – Own the Starter Pack.

– Own the Starter Pack. Angel Struck – Own the Lifeline Edition.

– Own the Lifeline Edition. Tormenter – Own the Bloodhound Edition.

– Own the Bloodhound Edition. Venomous – Own the Octane Edition.

– Own the Octane Edition. Lone Bot – Own the Pathfinder Edition.

– Own the Pathfinder Edition. Making Waves – Own the Gibraltar Edition.

Event Badges

With each new event in Apex Legends, Respawn will add badges that can only be earned throughout the duration of the event. If you missed out on these, you won’t have another chance.

Live Die Live – Revive or respawn a player. Available for a limited time around Valentine’s Day.

– Revive or respawn a player. Available for a limited time around Valentine’s Day. Legendary Hunt – Get 1 top 5 finish in any queue during the Legendary Hunt event.

– Get 1 top 5 finish in any queue during the Legendary Hunt event. Iron Crown I – Get a Top 5 finish in an Apex Solo match during the Iron Crown Event.

– Get a Top 5 finish in an Apex Solo match during the Iron Crown Event. Iron Crown II – Get 25 Top 5 finishes in an Apex Solo match during the Iron Crown Event.

– Get 25 Top 5 finishes in an Apex Solo match during the Iron Crown Event. Iron Crown III – Get 70 Top 5 finishes in an Apex Solo match during the Iron Crown Event.

– Get 70 Top 5 finishes in an Apex Solo match during the Iron Crown Event. Iron Crown IV – Get 100 Top 5 finishes in an Apex Solo match during the Iron Crown Event.

– Get 100 Top 5 finishes in an Apex Solo match during the Iron Crown Event. Absolute Monarchy – Win at least 10 solo games with 10 different legends during theIron Crown Event.

– Win at least 10 solo games with 10 different legends during theIron Crown Event. Voidwalker – Play Armed and Dangerous during theVoidwalker Event.

– Play Armed and Dangerous during theVoidwalker Event. Armed and Dangerous – Win 5 Armed and Dangerous matches during the Voidwalker Event.

– Win 5 Armed and Dangerous matches during the Voidwalker Event. Fight or Fright I – Kill 1 Shadow in the Shadowfall game mode during Fight or Fright.

– Kill 1 Shadow in the Shadowfall game mode during Fight or Fright. Fight or Fright II – Kill 50 Shadows in the Shadowfall game mode during Fight or Fright.

– Kill 50 Shadows in the Shadowfall game mode during Fight or Fright. Fight or Fright III – Escape on the dropship 25 times in the Shadowfall game mode during Fight or Fright.

– Escape on the dropship 25 times in the Shadowfall game mode during Fight or Fright. Track Master I – Capture the Winter Express 3 times in the Winter Express game mode during Holo-Day Bash.

– Capture the Winter Express 3 times in the Winter Express game mode during Holo-Day Bash. Track Master II – Capture the Winter Express 15 times in the Winter Express game mode during Holo-Day Bash.

– Capture the Winter Express 15 times in the Winter Express game mode during Holo-Day Bash. Track Master III – Capture the Winter Express 75 times in the Winter Express game mode during Holo-Day Bash.

– Capture the Winter Express 75 times in the Winter Express game mode during Holo-Day Bash. Grand Soirée I – Accumulate 250 Event track points during the Grand Soirée event.

– Accumulate 250 Event track points during the Grand Soirée event. Grand Soirée II – Accumulate 2,500 Event track points during the Grand Soirée event.

– Accumulate 2,500 Event track points during the Grand Soirée event. Grand Soirée III – Accumulate 4,000 Event track points during the Grand Soirée event.

– Accumulate 4,000 Event track points during the Grand Soirée event. Valentine’s 2020 – Log in during the Valentine’s Day Rendezvous.

– Log in during the Valentine’s Day Rendezvous. System Override I – Accumulate 1,500 Event track points during the System Override event.

– Accumulate 1,500 Event track points during the System Override event. System Override II -Accumulate 2,500 Event track points during the System Override event.

-Accumulate 2,500 Event track points during the System Override event. System Override III – Accumulate 3,500 Event track points during the System Override event.

– Accumulate 3,500 Event track points during the System Override event. The Old Ways – Accumulate 250 Event track points during the The Old Ways event.

– Accumulate 250 Event track points during the The Old Ways event. Lost Treasures – Accumulate 250 Event track points during the Lost Treasures event.

– Accumulate 250 Event track points during the Lost Treasures event. Lost Treasures Scout – Kill 100 enemies in Armed and Dangerous Evolved during the Lost Treasures event.

– Kill 100 enemies in Armed and Dangerous Evolved during the Lost Treasures event. Lost Treasures Explorer – Respawn a teammate 15 times in Armed and Dangerous Evolved during the Lost Treasures event.

– Respawn a teammate 15 times in Armed and Dangerous Evolved during the Lost Treasures event. Lost Treasures Expeditioner – Win 5 Armed and Dangerous Evolved games during the Lost Treasures event.

– Win 5 Armed and Dangerous Evolved games during the Lost Treasures event. Lost Treasures Master – Earn all other Armed and Dangerous Evolved badges during the Lost Treasures event.

– Earn all other Armed and Dangerous Evolved badges during the Lost Treasures event. Aftermarket – Earn 250 points during the Aftermarket Event.

– Earn 250 points during the Aftermarket Event. Aftermarket Dealer – Deal 10.000 damage while in Flashpoint Zones during the Aftermarket Event.

– Deal 10.000 damage while in Flashpoint Zones during the Aftermarket Event. Aftermarket Assassin – Kill 100 enemies while in Flashpoint Zones during the Aftermarket Event.

– Kill 100 enemies while in Flashpoint Zones during the Aftermarket Event. Aftermarket Professional – Win 10 Flashpoint games during the Aftermarket Event.

– Win 10 Flashpoint games during the Aftermarket Event. Aftermarket Master – Earn all other Flashpoint Zones badges during the Aftermarket Event.

– Earn all other Flashpoint Zones badges during the Aftermarket Event. Horizon’s Test Subject – Completed A Wee Experiment event challenges.

– Completed A Wee Experiment event challenges. Fight or Fright 2020 – Earn 250 points during the Fight or Fright Event.

– Earn 250 points during the Fight or Fright Event. Shadow Slayer – Kill 100 enemies in Shadow Royale during the Fight or Fright Event.

– Kill 100 enemies in Shadow Royale during the Fight or Fright Event. Shadow Guardian – Revive 15 allies in Shadow Royale during the Fight or Fright Event.

– Revive 15 allies in Shadow Royale during the Fight or Fright Event. Shadow Champion – Win 5 Shadow Royale games during the Fight or Fright Event.

– Win 5 Shadow Royale games during the Fight or Fright Event. Shadow Master – Earn all other Shadow Royale badges during the Fight or Fright Event.

– Earn all other Shadow Royale badges during the Fight or Fright Event. Holo-Day Bash 2020 – Earn 250 points during the 2020 Holo-Day Bash event.

– Earn 250 points during the 2020 Holo-Day Bash event. Pain Train Conductor – Deal 10000 Damage in Winter Express during the 2020 Holo-Day Bash event.

– Deal 10000 Damage in Winter Express during the 2020 Holo-Day Bash event. Ticket Puncher – Kill 100 players in Winter Express during the 2020 Holo-Day Bash event.

– Kill 100 players in Winter Express during the 2020 Holo-Day Bash event. Holo-Day Survivor – Capture the Train or Be the Last Squad Alive 100 times in Winter Express during the 2020 Holo-Day Bash event.

– Capture the Train or Be the Last Squad Alive 100 times in Winter Express during the 2020 Holo-Day Bash event. Holo-Day Master – Earn all other Winter Express badges during the 2020 Holo-Day Bash.

– Earn all other Winter Express badges during the 2020 Holo-Day Bash. Fight Night – Earn points during the Fight Night event.

– Earn points during the Fight Night event. Airdrop Damager – Deal 10,000 damage to enemy players with fully-kitted weapons during the Airdrop Takeover.

– Deal 10,000 damage to enemy players with fully-kitted weapons during the Airdrop Takeover. Airdrop Downer – Knock down 100 enemy players with fully-kitted weapons during the Airdrop Takeover.

– Knock down 100 enemy players with fully-kitted weapons during the Airdrop Takeover. Airdrop Ace – Win 5 Airdrop Takeover games.

– Win 5 Airdrop Takeover games. Airdrop Master – Earn all other Airdrop Takeover badges.

– Earn all other Airdrop Takeover badges. Nessie’s Big Day – Complete 75 daily challenges.

– Complete 75 daily challenges. Mozam-Beast – Deal 102,816 damage.

– Deal 102,816 damage. Smolfinder Here – Win a game with 8 different legends

– Win a game with 8 different legends Legendary Anniversary – Earn all other Anniversary Badges.

– Earn all other Anniversary Badges. Chaos Theory Gambler – Prevent 1000 Ring damage with Heat Shields during the Ring Fury Takeover.

– Prevent 1000 Ring damage with Heat Shields during the Ring Fury Takeover. Chaos Theory Frontline – Prevent 5000 Ring damage with Heat Shields during the Ring Fury Takeover.

– Prevent 5000 Ring damage with Heat Shields during the Ring Fury Takeover. Chaos Theory Vengeance – Knock down 100 players during the Ring Fury Takeover.

– Knock down 100 players during the Ring Fury Takeover. Chaos Theory Master – Earn all other Chaos Theory event badges.

– Earn all other Chaos Theory event badges. War Games – Earn 250 points during the War Games event.

– Earn 250 points during the War Games event. War Games Artist – Deal 15,000 damage during the War Games event.

– Deal 15,000 damage during the War Games event. War Games Champion – Win 5 games during the War Games event.

– Win 5 games during the War Games event. War Games Prodigy – Knock down 250 players during the War Games event.

– Knock down 250 players during the War Games event. Master of the War Games – Earn all other War Games event badges

Arenas badges

The Arenas mode, added in Season 9, has its own unique badges.

Advertisement

Impress Me – Displays your highest win streak

– Displays your highest win streak [Legend’s] Arena – Wins with each legend (5 / 20 / 50 / 100 / 500)

– Wins with each legend (5 / 20 / 50 / 100 / 500) Arenas Survivor – Win an Arenas game without getting downed or killed

– Win an Arenas game without getting downed or killed Arenas Shutout – Win an Arenas game without losing a round

Club Badges

As part of a club, you can also earn various badges.

Club Player I – Play 1 game(s) with a full squad of clubmates.

– Play 1 game(s) with a full squad of clubmates. Club Player II – Play 25 game(s) with a full squad of clubmates.

– Play 25 game(s) with a full squad of clubmates. Club Player III – Play 100 game(s) with a full squad of clubmates.

– Play 100 game(s) with a full squad of clubmates. Club Victory – Win a match with a full squad of clubmates.

– Win a match with a full squad of clubmates. Flawless Club 1 – Win a match with a full club squad where no one in the squad is killed.

– Win a match with a full club squad where no one in the squad is killed. Flawless Club 2 – Win a match with a full club squad where no one in the squad is knocked down.

– Win a match with a full club squad where no one in the squad is knocked down. Flawless Club 3 – Win a match with a full club squad where the full squad is alive at the end.

Ranked Badges

Finally, you will be able to show off what rank you earned in a given season with the Ranked mode badges.

These badges change each season, so you can unlock multiple badges for the same rank, if you achieve it in various seasons.

That’s all the badges currently in Apex Legends, but more will be added for future events, ranked Arenas and more.