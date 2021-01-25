Apex Legends Season 8 Gold Weapon Mags confirmed: How they work

Respawn Entertainment have confirmed a new way to reload will be coming in the Apex Legends Season 8 update, as Gold Mags for weapons are being added.

The eighth season in the game’s history launches two days before the second anniversary of the battle royale, and based on what we know so far, its next Legend Fuse is entering the fight with a bang.

The first trailer for the update showed off a destroyed Kings Canyon, after Fuse’s arrival didn’t quite go to plan. Explosives were stored all around the map and set off, meaning big map changes are expected. If you’re looking for a full map reveal for S8, on top of the early patch notes, January 26 will the date to look out for.

However, the dev team have dropped another huge detail whole promoting the live showcase of trailer two, mentioning new mags that are in the works. Gold Mags, to be exact.

Apex Legends Season 8 Gold Mags confirmed

As regular players will know by now, these trailers are often a live page that the community can drop into way before the promo video goes live. A countdown eventually starts up and new content emerges.

That said, this time we haven’t had to wait for the countdown to know big things are going to be mentioned in the showcase. In the video description for YouTube, it states: “Fuse arrives in Season 8, and he’s packing plenty of attitude — and things that go boom. Pick apart the opposition with the Salvo’s most popular weapon, the lever-action 30-30 Repeater. Explore an obliterated Kings Canyon reshaped by Fuse’s arrival.

“Look out for Gold Magazines, capable of automatically reloading holstered weapons. Plus grab the latest Battle Pass and blast through the competition in Ranked. Ready to master the mayhem?”

New in Season 8: Gold Magazines, capable of automatically reloading holstered weapons 👀 pic.twitter.com/xhS3Un5KNP — Apex Legends News (@TitanfallBlog) January 25, 2021

So yes, it looks like Gold Mags will be one of the biggest features coming to the Apex Games in Season 8.

How to watch Apex Legends Season 8 trailer

If you’re looking to see Kings Canyon’s map changes and the explainer of Gold Mags ahead of the new update, we’ve embedded the live stream below.

Once we have more information about the Gold Mags, and Kings Canyon for that matter, we’ll update this article.