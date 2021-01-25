Logo
Apex Legends

Apex Legends Season 8 Gold Weapon Mags confirmed: How they work

Published: 25/Jan/2021 17:00

by David Purcell
Apex Legends gold mags season 8
Respawn Entertainment

Share

Apex Legends Season 8

Respawn Entertainment have confirmed a new way to reload will be coming in the Apex Legends Season 8 update, as Gold Mags for weapons are being added. 

The eighth season in the game’s history launches two days before the second anniversary of the battle royale, and based on what we know so far, its next Legend Fuse is entering the fight with a bang.

The first trailer for the update showed off a destroyed Kings Canyon, after Fuse’s arrival didn’t quite go to plan. Explosives were stored all around the map and set off, meaning big map changes are expected. If you’re looking for a full map reveal for S8, on top of the early patch notes, January 26 will the date to look out for.

However, the dev team have dropped another huge detail whole promoting the live showcase of trailer two, mentioning new mags that are in the works. Gold Mags, to be exact.

30-30 Repeater
Respawn Entertainment
The 30-30 Repeater is headed to Apex Legends.

Apex Legends Season 8 Gold Mags confirmed

As regular players will know by now, these trailers are often a live page that the community can drop into way before the promo video goes live. A countdown eventually starts up and new content emerges.

That said, this time we haven’t had to wait for the countdown to know big things are going to be mentioned in the showcase. In the video description for YouTube, it states: “Fuse arrives in Season 8, and he’s packing plenty of attitude — and things that go boom. Pick apart the opposition with the Salvo’s most popular weapon, the lever-action 30-30 Repeater. Explore an obliterated Kings Canyon reshaped by Fuse’s arrival.

“Look out for Gold Magazines, capable of automatically reloading holstered weapons. Plus grab the latest Battle Pass and blast through the competition in Ranked. Ready to master the mayhem?”

So yes, it looks like Gold Mags will be one of the biggest features coming to the Apex Games in Season 8.

How to watch Apex Legends Season 8 trailer

If you’re looking to see Kings Canyon’s map changes and the explainer of Gold Mags ahead of the new update, we’ve embedded the live stream below.

Once we have more information about the Gold Mags, and Kings Canyon for that matter, we’ll update this article.

Apex Legends

Simple Apex Legends trick is the perfect counter to Bloodhound’s ultimate

Published: 25/Jan/2021 14:11

by Connor Bennett
Bloodhound crouching near the Trials POI in Apex Legends
Respawn/EA

Share

Apex Legends players have noticed that Bloodhound gives off another major hint other than the sound when using their ultimate, and it helps find anyone who is camping in a corner.

With the wide range of abilities and characters in Apex Legends, fans of Respawn’s battle royale have got a tonne of different ways to play. Want to be fast and rack up kills? Try Wraith and Pathfinder. Want to be more calculated? Crypto and Bloodhound are your picks.

Though, the abilities are balanced for the most part, and players can easily counter – especially when it comes to ultimate.

In the case of Bloodhound, their Beast of the Hunt ultimate gives off a pulsating sound that can be heard by anyone nearby – not to mention the big dome of the scan that passes through areas when triggered. However, there is also another giveaway that players have noticed, and it helps show the Bloodhound’s location if they’re trying to camp.

Respawn Entertainment
Bloodhound is, quite simply, one of Apex’s most popular legends.

That’s right, while you might listen out for the pulsating sound of the ultimate, you can also see a small glow through a wall or a door if the Bloodhound is sat there.

How is this case? Well, as Reddit user dewag shows, a Bloodhound in their game was sat in a corner trying to get a heal off. Though, because they were sat right up against the wall, the ultimate’s glow shone through.

This allows eagle-eyed enemy players to see their position pretty easily. As dewag took advantage of it, they were able to catch the unsuspecting Bloodhound out, who must have assumed that they’d be fine otherwise.

Now, how practical this will be in every game is unknown. Not many Bloodhound’s pop their ultimate and then sit in a corner, apart from maybe in the final few circles.

Though, it is worth just looking out for in a game. Who knows, it could be the next 1000 IQ play like how Pathfinder’s are pretending to be MRVN bots.