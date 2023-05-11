All ALGS Split 2 Playoff matches to be played on main stage after Split 1 backlash

Fans will not miss out on any ALGS Split 2 Playoff action as the league has announced that every team will be broadcasted on the main stage this time around.

ALGS was previously in hot water during the ALGS Split 1 Playoffs in February as some fans and players believed the broadcast was focusing too much on TSM, and neglecting to bring other teams to the main stage. For ALGS Split 2 Playoffs, which will be hosted in the same format in the same location (the Copper Box Arena in London), every team will be featured on the mainstage broadcast.

The Apex Legends Esports Twitter account announced the dates and ticket sales for the event on May 11 and also dropped that each of the 40 teams that qualified for the event will get a shot at appearing on the main broadcast.

Previously, some teams would be relegated to the concurrently running B stream hosted by a separate duo of casters and not get a chance to appear on the main stream even if they performed well.

ALGS Split 2 Playoff to feature more teams on main stage

The B stream will not be going away, the event will be running too many matches and perspectives at once to host on one feed, as casters Jack ‘NiceWigg’ Martin and Athanasios ‘MrGreekGod’ Alestas are set to return for the event.

The teams that qualified for the event will play through a group and bracket stage before qualifying for the final day in which they will battle in a marathon of matches to decide the winner of the tournament. The top team will claim $300,000 of the $1,000,000 tournament prize pool.

Fans will have a chance to see all 40 attending teams on the mains stream starting on July 13 as the one-weekend event looks to crown another ALGS champion.