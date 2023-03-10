Apex Legends

How to watch ALGS Split 2 Pro League NA: Stream, Apex Legends teams, standings

ALGS 2022 split 1 playoffs logoEA

The Apex Legends Global Series (ALGS) Pro League is back in Split 2. Catch all the action here with the latest schedule and results from North America.

After a month-long break following the conclusion of the Split 1 Finals in London, Year 3 of the ALGS, featuring a whopping $5 million prize pool, continues with Split 2. The 30 best teams from North America will compete in Pro League, with ten spots at the LAN event in July on offer.

Two casters commentating during the ALGS Split 1 PlayoffsJoe Brady (@joebradyphoto)/ALGS
The best Pro League NA teams will qualify for the ALGS Split 2 Playoffs

The participating teams have been seeded into three groups, based on Split 1 Playoffs and Split 2 qualifiers performance. The groups will face each other three times over the next seven weeks, with 20 teams progressing to the Regional Final. The total Post Match Series Points will then be used to determine the final standings.

Here’s what you need to know about the ALGS Pro League NA, including how to watch the matches and the latest schedule and results.

Contents

ALGS Pro League NA: Stream

The ALGS Pro League is scheduled to start on March 11 with the first clash, between Groups A and B. The tournament will be broadcast on Apex Legends’ official Twitch and YouTube channels, with matches starting at 11pm GMT/3pm PT.

ALGS Pro League NA: Schedule & results

Day 1: March 11 (Group A vs B)

PlacementTeamPoints
1TBD
2TBD
3TBD
4TBD
5TBD

Day 2: March 12 (Group A vs C)

PlacementTeamPoints
1TBD
2TBD
3TBD
4TBD
5TBD

Remaining game days

  • Day 3: March 18 (Group B vs C)
  • Day 4: March 19 (Group A vs B)
  • Day 5: March 26 (Group A vs C)
  • Day 6: April 9 (Group B vs C)
  • Day 7: April 16 (Group A vs B)
  • Day 8: April 23 (Group A vs C)
  • Day 9: April 30 (Group B vs C)
  • Finals: May 7

ALGS Pro League NA: Groups

Group AGroup BGroup C
Complexity100 ThievesBBB
FaZe ClanAJCDrop-In Gaming
LANimalsCCE UCXFURIA
LTC CLGLuminosity
Meat LoversDarkZeroOxygen Esports
MLSDrug FreeRise
NativeGlorySCS
SentinelsGlytch EnergyTeam Ineters
TSMNRGTripods
Team DivergeOpTic GamingXSET

ALGS Pro League NA: Standings

The following standings will be updated after every match day.

Placement Team Points
TBD
TBD
TBD
TBD
TBD
TBD
TBD
TBD
TBD
TBD
TBD
TBD
TBD
TBD
TBD
TBD
TBD
TBD
TBD
TBD
TBD
TBD
TBD
TBD
TBD
TBD
TBD
TBD
TBD
TBD

ALGS Pro League NA: Teams and players

Below you can find all the teams competing in ALGS Split 2 Pro League NA and their respective lineups:

Team Players
Complexity Monsoon, Cody, Lewda
FaZe Clan Snip3down, Phony, Frexs
LANimals StayNaughty, Albralelie, lou
LTC DANMANNTIC, NotDaniel, McLovibn
Meat Lovers TeQ, Xynew, Fuhhnq
MLS ImMadness, Luxford, Shooby
Native Clane, Caprah, BulletL
Sentinels Rkn, Keon, RamBeau
TSM ImperialHal, Reps, Verhulst
Team Diverge GsBird, SleepyPanda, ajnassudah
100 Thieves Vaxlon, scuwry, Onmuu
AJC LKarma, Goat, Orioles
CCE UCX shini, Prophet, sauz
CLG NanoFRYS, Mamba, iShiny
DarkZero Zer0, Sharky, Genburten
Drug Free Asura, Impulsive Dream, Sauceror
Glory CUBSKi, Avexys, Protectful
Glytch Energy Vein, Reedz, aidanthedestroye
NRG sweetdreams, nafen, Gild
OpTic Gaming Knoqd, Skittlecakes, Dropped
XSET oh Nocturnal, FunFPS, sSikezz
Tripods NICKMERCS, Gent, Deeds
Team Ineters Flinzar, JET, IcyRvR
SCS crust, Slayr, senoxe
Rise DeToX, retzi, Awons
Oxygen Esports Hill, Xenial, Enemy
Luminosity Neazul, jaguares, YanYa
FURIA HisWattson, Pandxrz, Xeratricky
Drop-In Gaming Stompez, JayeCue, Stuhni
BBB Zach, ChaoticMuch, Dezignful