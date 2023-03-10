How to watch ALGS Split 2 Pro League NA: Stream, Apex Legends teams, standings

The Apex Legends Global Series (ALGS) Pro League is back in Split 2. Catch all the action here with the latest schedule and results from North America.

After a month-long break following the conclusion of the Split 1 Finals in London, Year 3 of the ALGS, featuring a whopping $5 million prize pool, continues with Split 2. The 30 best teams from North America will compete in Pro League, with ten spots at the LAN event in July on offer.

Joe Brady (@joebradyphoto)/ALGS The best Pro League NA teams will qualify for the ALGS Split 2 Playoffs

The participating teams have been seeded into three groups, based on Split 1 Playoffs and Split 2 qualifiers performance. The groups will face each other three times over the next seven weeks, with 20 teams progressing to the Regional Final. The total Post Match Series Points will then be used to determine the final standings.

Here’s what you need to know about the ALGS Pro League NA, including how to watch the matches and the latest schedule and results.

Contents

ALGS Pro League NA: Stream

The ALGS Pro League is scheduled to start on March 11 with the first clash, between Groups A and B. The tournament will be broadcast on Apex Legends’ official Twitch and YouTube channels, with matches starting at 11pm GMT/3pm PT.

ALGS Pro League NA: Schedule & results

Day 1: March 11 (Group A vs B)

Placement Team Points 1 TBD – 2 TBD – 3 TBD – 4 TBD – 5 TBD –

Day 2: March 12 (Group A vs C)

Placement Team Points 1 TBD – 2 TBD – 3 TBD – 4 TBD – 5 TBD –

Remaining game days

Day 3: March 18 (Group B vs C)

Day 4: March 19 (Group A vs B)

Day 5: March 26 (Group A vs C)

Day 6: April 9 (Group B vs C)

Day 7: April 16 (Group A vs B)

Day 8: April 23 (Group A vs C)

Day 9: April 30 (Group B vs C)

Finals: May 7

ALGS Pro League NA: Groups

Group A Group B Group C Complexity 100 Thieves BBB FaZe Clan AJC Drop-In Gaming LANimals CCE UCX FURIA LTC CLG Luminosity Meat Lovers DarkZero Oxygen Esports MLS Drug Free Rise Native Glory SCS Sentinels Glytch Energy Team Ineters TSM NRG Tripods Team Diverge OpTic Gaming XSET

ALGS Pro League NA: Standings

The following standings will be updated after every match day.

Placement Team Points – TBD – – TBD – – TBD – – TBD – – TBD – – TBD – – TBD – – TBD – – TBD – – TBD – – TBD – – TBD – – TBD – – TBD – – TBD – – TBD – – TBD – – TBD – – TBD – – TBD – – TBD – – TBD – – TBD – – TBD – – TBD – – TBD – – TBD – – TBD – – TBD – – TBD –

ALGS Pro League NA: Teams and players

Below you can find all the teams competing in ALGS Split 2 Pro League NA and their respective lineups: