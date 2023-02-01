ALGS Split 1 Playoffs mired in uncertainty as Apex teams hit by visa issues

Mulitple Apex Legends teams that qualified for the ALGS Split 1 Playoffs have been hit with visa issues which have caused them to drop out of the event, or use substitute players.

The Apex Legends Global Series Split 1 Playoffs are set to take place in London on February 2 with 40 teams fighting for a top finish. But, not every team and player that qualified will get to play at the event as the tournament has been plagued by visa issues.

DEWA United, Fire Beavers and Pioneers are some of the teams that have been hit with difficulties securing a visa for the United Kingdom.

Article continues after ad

ALGS Split 1 Playoffs visa issues hit multiple teams

Fire Beavers is a European esports organization with two Russian players on its ALGS Split 1 Playoffs roster. Svyatoslav ‘ojrein’ Korochinsky, one of the team’s Russian players, confirmed on Twitter that he was not able to get a visa in time and will not be able to compete in the event.

Pioneers also had to switch out Maksym ‘Max-Strafe’ Stadniuk, a Ukrainian veteran, for a substitute player before the event due to visa issues.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Other teams with Russian players, like Alliance and Aurora, could also face difficulty securing visas in time for the competition. Neither team has said that they will field substitutes or if they have had trouble with the process yet. The players on Aurora were previously denied travel visas to the United States for the ALGS Championship in 2022.

Article continues after ad

Alliance currently has TSM content creator Mikkel ‘Mande’ Hestbek listed as a potential substitute. Miron ‘Effect’ Novikov would be the player he might replace as he hails from Russia. Effect is currently listed as countryless on Liquidpedia as he ‘does not want to be represented by the Russian flag.”

DEWA United, however, has had to exit the tournament entirely. The team’s coach Fajar ‘Salvatorez’ Rofianto announced on February 3 that one of his players was not able to secure a visa and thus the team was forced to exit the event.

The ALGS Split 1 Playoffs is set to run from February 2-5 with $1 million on the line for qualified teams.