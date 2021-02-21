The Apex Legends Global Series is back for the Winter Circuit to kick off competitive Apex in 2021. Keep up to date with everything you need to know right here, and how you can tune in to watch the action.

$750,000 prize pool across all regions

ALGS Winter Circuit runs from January – March 2021

Playoffs on March 27-28, followed by $1m Global Championship

The Winter Circuit features not only the top pro players, but also qualified players on PC who reached at least Gold IV in Season 7.

The world’s best Apex players from North America, South America, APAC South and North, Europe, Middle East and Africa (MEA) are all involved.

ALGS Winter Circuit stream

All the action is streamed live on the official Play Apex Twitch channel.

ALGS Winter Circuit Schedule

Winter Circuit Preliminary Online Tournament 1: January 17

WC OT 1: January 29-31

WC OT 2: February 19-21

WC OT 3: February 26-28

WC OT 4: March 5-7

Last Chance Qualifiers: March 19-21

Playoffs: March 27-28

Start times

APAC = 6:00 PM JST

Europe = 5:45 PM GMT

North America = 2:15 PM PST

The finals for each tournament takes place on each Sunday, where top placing teams will win cash and ALGS points – needed to qualify for Playoffs and the Global Championship.

ALGS Winter Circuit Prize pool

Qualifiers prizing

NA: 1st = $6,000 / 2nd = $3,000 / 3rd= $1,500

EU: 1st = $6,000 / 2nd = $3,000 / 3rd= $1,500

APAC North: 1st = $4,500 / 2nd = $2,250 / 3rd = $1,125 to third

APAC South: 1st = $4,500 / 2nd = $2,250 / 3rd = $1,125 to third

MEA: 1st = $3,000 / 2nd = $1,500 / 3rd = $750

SA: 1st = $3,000 / 2nd = $1,500 / 3rd = $750

Playoffs Prizing

NA: 1st = $48,000 / 2nd = $24,000 / 3rd = $15,900

EU & MEA: $48,000 / 2nd = $24,000 / 3rd = $15,900

APAC North: 1st = $30,000 / 2nd = $15,000 / 3rd = $9,900

APAC South: 1st = $30,000 / 2nd = $15,000 / 3rd = $9,900

SA: 1st = $18,000 / 2nd = $9,000 / 3rd = $6,000

Apex Legends Global Series Championship 2021

After the Winter Circuit is complete, it will be capped off by the $1 million Global Series Championship. Exact dates haven’t been confirmed, but a total of 60 teams from all regions will take part.

Teams will qualify through placement in the Winter Circuit Playoffs, ALGS Points, and last-chance online qualifiers. More details on the Global Championship will be announced closer to the event.