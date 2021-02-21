Logo
Apex Legends

ALGS Winter Circuit: Stream, Schedule, Results

Published: 21/Feb/2021 14:10

by Calum Patterson
ALGS winter circuit cover
Respawn Entertainment

Share

Apex Legends Global Series

The Apex Legends Global Series is back for the Winter Circuit to kick off competitive Apex in 2021. Keep up to date with everything you need to know right here, and how you can tune in to watch the action.

  • $750,000 prize pool across all regions
  • ALGS Winter Circuit runs from January – March 2021
  • Playoffs on March 27-28, followed by $1m Global Championship

The Winter Circuit features not only the top pro players, but also qualified players on PC who reached at least Gold IV in Season 7.

The world’s best Apex players from North America, South America, APAC South and North, Europe, Middle East and Africa (MEA) are all involved.

ALGS Winter Circuit stream

All the action is streamed live on the official Play Apex Twitch channel.

ALGS Winter Circuit Schedule

  • Winter Circuit Preliminary Online Tournament 1: January 17
  • WC OT 1: January 29-31
  • WC OT 2: February 19-21
  • WC OT 3: February 26-28
  • WC OT 4: March 5-7
  • Last Chance Qualifiers: March 19-21
  • Playoffs: March 27-28

Start times

  • APAC = 6:00 PM JST
  • Europe = 5:45 PM GMT
  • North America = 2:15 PM PST

The finals for each tournament takes place on each Sunday, where top placing teams will win cash and ALGS points – needed to qualify for Playoffs and the Global Championship.

ALGS Winter Circuit Prize pool

Qualifiers prizing

  • NA: 1st = $6,000 / 2nd = $3,000 / 3rd= $1,500
  • EU: 1st = $6,000 / 2nd = $3,000 / 3rd= $1,500
  • APAC North: 1st = $4,500 / 2nd = $2,250 / 3rd = $1,125 to third
  • APAC South: 1st = $4,500 / 2nd = $2,250 / 3rd = $1,125 to third
  • MEA:  1st = $3,000 / 2nd = $1,500 / 3rd = $750
  • SA: 1st = $3,000 / 2nd = $1,500 / 3rd = $750

Playoffs Prizing

  • NA: 1st = $48,000 / 2nd = $24,000 / 3rd = $15,900
  • EU & MEA: $48,000 / 2nd = $24,000 / 3rd = $15,900
  • APAC North: 1st = $30,000 / 2nd = $15,000 / 3rd = $9,900
  • APAC South: 1st = $30,000 / 2nd = $15,000 / 3rd = $9,900
  • SA: 1st = $18,000 / 2nd = $9,000 / 3rd = $6,000

Apex Legends Global Series Championship 2021

After the Winter Circuit is complete, it will be capped off by the $1 million Global Series Championship. Exact dates haven’t been confirmed, but a total of 60 teams from all regions will take part.

Teams will qualify through placement in the Winter Circuit Playoffs, ALGS Points, and last-chance online qualifiers. More details on the Global Championship will be announced closer to the event.

Apex Legends

Apex Legends dev confirms Wraith is no longer the most popular legend

Published: 21/Feb/2021 11:24

by Joe Craven
Wraith in Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment

Share

Apex Legends Season 8

Respawn’s Lead Game Designer working on Apex Legends has confirmed that Interdimensional Skirmisher Wraith is no longer the game’s most popular character, for “pretty much” the first time since launch.

While much has changed across Apex Legends’ eight seasons, the popularity of Wraith has been one constant. The Legend possesses the ability to open rifts between different locations, as well as hearing ‘voices from the void’, which warns her when danger is approaching.

These abilities, paired with her smaller hitbox, have resulted in her being at the top of the Apex Legends’ roster, in terms of popularity and strength.

Despite the addition of Low Profile (and Fortified for larger legends), she has retained her popularity and left Respawn scratching their heads as to how to balance her sufficiently.

Wraith with a gun smiling in APex Legends
Respawn
Wraith has long been an immensely popular character in Apex Legends.

As part of their strategy to make her more balanced, Respawn chose to slightly increase her hitbox at the beginning of Season 8. It appears that these nerfs had a serious impact on her position in Apex Legends.

During a discussion focusing on Caustic’s balance, Klein revealed that the Wraith nerf has seen her drop from the most picked character by some distance, to the fourth-most popular choice.

“[Caustic’s] pick rate had always been a solid middle of the pack one,” he said, “but with the introduction of Fuse and the Wraith nerf shaking pick rates up a bit (Wraith went from highest, where she’d been for pretty much all of Apex’s existence, to fourth highest!), Caustic now sports the 5th highest pick rate as well.”

Daniel Klein Reddit Response
Reddit
Klein’s response show’s Caustic’s increase in popularity, coinciding with a drop in Wraith’s pick rate.

One can assume, then, that Fuse, Wraith and Caustic occupy three of the top five most picked legends. Lifeline, Gibraltar, Bloodhound and Horizon seem like candidates to be in or around the top five, but we won’t know for certain unless Respawn choose to disclose a more detailed list.

Horizon will undoubtedly be right near the top, likely number one overall. Meanwhile, out-of-favor characters like Rampart wallow at the bottom, but Respawn have confirmed more buffs are coming.

What is certain, though, is that Wraith’s popularity has finally taken a significant hit thanks to her Season 8 nerf.