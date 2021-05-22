 How to watch ALGS Championship: Stream & Schedule - Dexerto
Apex Legends Global Series Championship: How to watch, prize pool, schedule

Published: 22/May/2021 17:00 Updated: 22/May/2021 17:13

by Nick Farrell
Apex Legends Global Series Championship grey
EA

The Apex Legends Global Series Championship is the $1 million (possibly rising to $3 million) championship where players worldwide will be gunning to prove they are the world’s best. Here’s how to catch all the action.

  • Apex Legends Global Championship takes place May 22 – June 13
  • 60 teams from all 5 regions will compete
  • Franchise-record prize money to be won, boosted by crowdfunding in-game

While the original Apex Legends Global Series main event was set to take place back in March 2020, the global health situation had to push things back.

The new ALGS Championship is the conclusion of the series, with 60 of the best teams worldwide competing for their share of the massive prize pool. If you are looking to tune into the action we have got you covered.

ALGS Major 2020
EA
The planned ALGS Major was postponed from its original 2020 date.

When is the ALGS Championship?

The Apex Legends Global Series Championship will take place May 22 – June 13.

How to watch

If you are looking to tune into the action, there is plenty of ways to do so. Apex will be broadcasting each region on Twitch and YouTube primarily, but there are going to be specific channels if you are looking to view different regions.

Below are the streaming partners that will be live for each region.

If you are wondering when each region is going to be live over the two weeks, below is a list of all broadcast times so you will never miss the action.

ALGS Championship Schedule

Stage Date Time
Championship Group Stage – Day 1 May 22nd APAC North @ 6:00 PM JST
APAC South @ 1:00 PM SGT
South America @ 8:30 PM BRT
Championship Group Stage – Day 1 June 1st EMEA @ 6:00 PM BST
Championship Group Stage – Day 1 June 2nd North America @ 4:00 PM PT
Championship Group Stage – Day 2 May 23rd APAC North @ 6:00 PM JST
APAC South @ 1:00 PM SGT
South America @ 8:30 PM BRT
Championship Group Stage – Day 2 June 3rd EMEA @ 6:00 PM BST
Championship Group Stage – Day 2 June 4th North America @ 4:00 PM PT
Championship Group Stage – Day 3 May 29th APAC North @ 6:00 PM JST
APAC South @ 1:00 PM SGT
South America @ 8:30 PM BRT
Championship Group Stage – Day 3 June 5th EMEA @ 6:00 PM BST
Championship Group Stage – Day 3 June 6th North America @ 2:00 PM PT
Championship Group Stage – Day 4 May 30th APAC North @ 6:00 PM JST
APAC South @ 1:00 PM SGT
South America @ 8:30 PM BRT
Championship Finals June 5th APAC South @ 3:00 PM SGT
South America @ 6:00 PM BRT
Championship Finals June 6th APAC North @ 12:00 PM JST
Championship Finals June 12th EMEA @ 4:00 PM BST
Championship Finals June 13th North America @ 2:00 PM PT

Who can play?

Teams across North America, EMEA, South America, APAC-N, and APAC-S will all participate. The fair share of these teams have either accumulated ALGS series points throughout main Apex events or qualified through the last-chance qualifier, which was held a few months ago.

In total there are 170 teams worldwide competition in the main event, each region will also have a separate prize pool they will all be competing for.

Groups and seeding

With all the teams set in stone for the event weeks in advance, EA has released the full groups and seeding for each region. The groups were made using the series points teams have acquired over time, and they can be noted below.

North America 

North America – Group A North America – Group B
Team ALGS Points Team ALGS Points
TSM (#1) 40070 NRG (#2) 39655
CLG (#8) 32545 Renegades (#7) 33825
Sentinels (#9) 30955 MST (#10) 27900
My Little Phony (#16) 20320 Team Superior (#15) 22165
2Brains 1Controller (#17) 20280 Bottom 20 (#18) 19570
Ranked is Harder (#24) 14495 Dudes Night Out (#23) 14505
Team XD (#25) 13120 TSS (#26) 12045
Down with the Thiccness (#32) 8170 FYP (#31) 9300
Kanaka’s Pets (#33) 8020 Absolute Monarchy (#34) 7820
Pubstars (#40) 370 AMV (#39) 3440

 

North America – Group C North America – Group D
Team ALGS Points Team ALGS Points
Complexity (#3) 39630 AimAssist (#4) 39045
Spacestation Gaming (#6) 36435 Team Liquid (#5) 37700
HRN (#11) 26115 Charlotte Phoenix (#12) 24930
SMILE (#14) 22410 Cloud 9 (#13) 24905
BSC (#19) 18340 SZN (#20) 17540
We want LAN (#22) 15935 Honey Bunches of Ceryal (#21) 16970
ESA White (#27) 11740 Letter E (#28) 10890
Obey Alliance (#30) 10085 Wallie Catchers (#29) 10365
Flashpoint (#35) 6790 KSB (#36) 6300
Content (#38) 4380 Lonely Fans (#37) 5340

EMEA

EMEA – Group A EMEA – Group B
Team ALGS Points Team ALGS Points
Gambit Esports (#1) 36940 Nessy (#2) 36760
Flavor of the Month (#8) 32730 Reply Totem Esports (#7) 33740
ATK (#9) 28805 NAVI (#10) 28660
Magicians (#16) 24220 Les cités de France (#15) 24750
303 ESPORTS (#17) 23370 Flying Camels (#18) 22960
NEW Esports (#24) 16600 MajorPushers (#23) 18070
Team Legion (#25) 16380 Disco Boys (#26) 15830
Game of Drones (#32) 12200 Endeavour (#31) 12295
Forg Gang (#33) 12095 WeLikeThatMate (#34) 11755
ShexWillAndy (#40) 360 Yapeers (#39) 5770

 

EMEA – Group C EMEA – Group D
Team ALGS Points Team ALGS Points
1907 Fenerbahce Esports (#3) 36050 Alliance (#4) 35255
Third Impact (#6) 34335 SCARZ Europe (#5) 35160
ChMK x LG (#11) 28010 GnaskeYukiDel (#12) 27835
dead inside (#14) 25370 Team HLDC (#13) 26295
DNMK (#19) 22910 K1CK (#20) 21065
Top Dogs (#22) 19010 789_ (#21) 19960
UNDERRATED (#27) 14945 SUCCUBUS (#28) 14445
soloQgoats (#30) 13455 Fire Beavers (#29) 14315
Nuggets, Crumpets & Dolphins (#35) 11415 Insiders (#36) 10070
Samsung Morning Stars (#38) 8560 T-REX (#37) 9700

APAC North

APAC North – Group A APAC North – Group B
Team ALGS Points Team ALGS Points
T1 KR (#1) 44235 Fennel Korea (#2) 40745
JUPITER VEGA (#6) 30655 SunSister GOD (#5) 31010
UnsoldStuffGaming Ixia (#7) 27535 Sengoku Gaming (#8) 26900
FENNEL (#12) 16715 High Quality (#11) 18040
GTS Black (#13) 16120 GTS Art(#14) 14875
OneSelf (#18) 13235 CONNECT  GAMING (#17) 13795
ORTHROS MAGICAL (#19) 12020 NORTHEPTION (#20) 11925
ORTHROS FANG (#24) 9290 Flora (#23) 9390
Lag Gaming (#25) 8900 DAIKIN (#26) 7570
RxR clover(#30) 0 Aile9 (#29) 0

 

APAC North – Group C
Team ALGS Points
Reignite (#3) 33645
Team UNITE (#4) 31465
HybridEclipse Arise (#9) 18540
Crazy Raccoon (#10) 18530
LFT (#15) 14270
USGCruller (#16) 14130
ice cream (#21) 11055
Wararabe Choja (#22) 10890
C-VA KAGOSHIMA (#27) 4030
Good 8 Squad (#28) 480

APAC South

APAC South – Group A APAC South – Group B
Team ALGS Points Team ALGS Points
Tom Yum Kung (#1) 44215 Reignite AS (#2) 43005
REJECT (#6) 35320 TeamDreamFire (#5) 35630
WOLFPACK ARCTIC (#7) 32460 EXO (#8) 32230
NLN (#12) 16960 Kindergarten (#11) 20565
DireWolves (#13) 15060 LCQ Only (#14) 14690
EVOLUTION Xenomorph (#18) 8600 NOIR (#17) 10870
Team Perihelion (#19) 8120 LNS (#20) 7300
StrawVanChoc (#24) 4675 Dynasty (#23) 5410
Roti Sai Mai (#25) 3000 Perangai Gaming 2 (#26) 2995
Sweet Assist (#30) 0 Inferno Apex (#29) 1100

 

APAC South – Group C
Team ALGS Points
INVATE Esports (#3) 41350
Inside The Ring (#4) 36585
ORGless grApe (#9) 24355
Athaim (#10) 24210
BearClaw Gaming (#15) 14580
K7 esports (#16) 10875
Evolution1 (#21) 6020
WOLFPACK SHADOW (#22) 5680
Ryze Empire TW (#27) 2550
BIOS ESPORTS (#28) 2520

South America

South America – Group A South America – Group B
Team ALGS Points Team ALGS Points
Flying High eSports (#1) 33195 Team Singularity (#2) 30115
Flow Nocturns Gaming (#6) 25305 1iQ (#5) 26215
Dynamics (#7) 24990 Fenix II (#8) 16875
Wild Esports (#12) 14880 eRa Eternity (#11) 15415
Flawless Gaming Br (#13) 11245 Fenix I (#14) 10925
Four ALL E-sports (#18) 6630 TempesT (#17) 7030
Most Valuable Players (#19) 6560 NoORG SA (#20) 6325
FusioN Team (#24) 5250 Team Brave Soldiers (#23) 5785
Potatos (#25) 4595 Mase Team (#26) 3830
Keep Moving Forward (#30) 0 Lotus Branca (#29) 690

 

South America – Group C
Team ALGS Points
Paradox Esports (#3) 28355
Loto Gaming (#4) 27440
Insomnia (#9) 16560
Antisocial Aimers (#10) 16385
ALWAYS UP TEAM (#15) 7490
Balaligth (#16) 7185
Maycam Evolve (#21) 6110
Fake Love eSports (#22) 6020
LeaveNoWitness[SA] II (#27) 3550
Without Name (#28) 3240

In total there are 170 teams that have qualified for the event, and they are all looking to become the best of the best in their region. But, only a select few teams are going to make it out of groups, and with the action underway we will have to see who rises from each group.

ALGS Championship Prize Pool

The $1 million prize pool will break down as follows. But, with crowdfunding included, these base prize pools will increase across the board.

CHAMPIONSHIP FINALS
Finishing Rank North America EMEA APAC North APAC South South America
1st $102,000 $102,000 $68,100 $68,100 $42,000
2nd $51,000 $51,000 $33,900 $33,900 $21,000
3rd $30,000 $30,000 $20,100 $20,100 $12,000
4th $18,000 $18,000 $12,000 $12,000 $7,500
5th $13,500 $13,500 $9,000 $9,000 $5,400
6th $10,200 $10,200 $6,900 $6,900 $4,200
7th $7,500 $7,500 $4,800 $4,800 $3,000
8th $5,700 $5,700 $3,600 $3,600 $2,400
9th $4,200 $4,200 $2,700 $2,700 $1,800
10th $3,000 $3,000 $2,100 $2,100 $1,200
11th $2,100 $2,100 $1,440 $1,440 $900
12th $2,100 $2,100 $1,440 $1,440 $900
13th $2,100 $2,100 $1,440 $1,440 $900
14th $2,100 $2,100 $1,440 $1,440 $900
15th $2,100 $2,100 $1,440 $1,440 $900
16th $1,500 $1,500 $900 $900 $600
17th $1,500 $1,500 $900 $900 $600
18th $1,500 $1,500 $900 $900 $600
19th $1,500 $1,500 $900 $900 $600
20th $1,500 $1,500 $900 $900 $600
Apex Predator* $4,800 $4,800 $2,400 $2,400 $1,600

 

