How to watch ALGS Championship: Stream & Schedule - Dexerto

The Apex Legends Global Series Championship is the $1 million (possibly rising to $3 million) championship where players worldwide will be gunning to prove they are the world’s best. Here’s how to catch all the action.
- Apex Legends Global Championship takes place May 22 – June 13
- 60 teams from all 5 regions will compete
- Franchise-record prize money to be won, boosted by crowdfunding in-game
While the original Apex Legends Global Series main event was set to take place back in March 2020, the global health situation had to push things back.
The new ALGS Championship is the conclusion of the series, with 60 of the best teams worldwide competing for their share of the massive prize pool. If you are looking to tune into the action we have got you covered.
When is the ALGS Championship?
The Apex Legends Global Series Championship will take place May 22 – June 13.
How to watch
If you are looking to tune into the action, there is plenty of ways to do so. Apex will be broadcasting each region on Twitch and YouTube primarily, but there are going to be specific channels if you are looking to view different regions.
Below are the streaming partners that will be live for each region.
- North American
- EMEA
- South America
- APAC North
- Twitch, OPERREC.tv and Mildom
- APAC South
If you are wondering when each region is going to be live over the two weeks, below is a list of all broadcast times so you will never miss the action.
ALGS Championship Schedule
|Stage
|Date
|Time
|Championship Group Stage – Day 1
|May 22nd
|APAC North @ 6:00 PM JST
APAC South @ 1:00 PM SGT
South America @ 8:30 PM BRT
|Championship Group Stage – Day 1
|June 1st
|EMEA @ 6:00 PM BST
|Championship Group Stage – Day 1
|June 2nd
|North America @ 4:00 PM PT
|Championship Group Stage – Day 2
|May 23rd
|APAC North @ 6:00 PM JST
APAC South @ 1:00 PM SGT
South America @ 8:30 PM BRT
|Championship Group Stage – Day 2
|June 3rd
|EMEA @ 6:00 PM BST
|Championship Group Stage – Day 2
|June 4th
|North America @ 4:00 PM PT
|Championship Group Stage – Day 3
|May 29th
|APAC North @ 6:00 PM JST
APAC South @ 1:00 PM SGT
South America @ 8:30 PM BRT
|Championship Group Stage – Day 3
|June 5th
|EMEA @ 6:00 PM BST
|Championship Group Stage – Day 3
|June 6th
|North America @ 2:00 PM PT
|Championship Group Stage – Day 4
|May 30th
|APAC North @ 6:00 PM JST
APAC South @ 1:00 PM SGT
South America @ 8:30 PM BRT
|Championship Finals
|June 5th
|APAC South @ 3:00 PM SGT
South America @ 6:00 PM BRT
|Championship Finals
|June 6th
|APAC North @ 12:00 PM JST
|Championship Finals
|June 12th
|EMEA @ 4:00 PM BST
|Championship Finals
|June 13th
|North America @ 2:00 PM PT
Who can play?
Teams across North America, EMEA, South America, APAC-N, and APAC-S will all participate. The fair share of these teams have either accumulated ALGS series points throughout main Apex events or qualified through the last-chance qualifier, which was held a few months ago.
In total there are 170 teams worldwide competition in the main event, each region will also have a separate prize pool they will all be competing for.
Groups and seeding
With all the teams set in stone for the event weeks in advance, EA has released the full groups and seeding for each region. The groups were made using the series points teams have acquired over time, and they can be noted below.
North America
|North America – Group A
|North America – Group B
|Team
|ALGS Points
|Team
|ALGS Points
|TSM (#1)
|40070
|NRG (#2)
|39655
|CLG (#8)
|32545
|Renegades (#7)
|33825
|Sentinels (#9)
|30955
|MST (#10)
|27900
|My Little Phony (#16)
|20320
|Team Superior (#15)
|22165
|2Brains 1Controller (#17)
|20280
|Bottom 20 (#18)
|19570
|Ranked is Harder (#24)
|14495
|Dudes Night Out (#23)
|14505
|Team XD (#25)
|13120
|TSS (#26)
|12045
|Down with the Thiccness (#32)
|8170
|FYP (#31)
|9300
|Kanaka’s Pets (#33)
|8020
|Absolute Monarchy (#34)
|7820
|Pubstars (#40)
|370
|AMV (#39)
|3440
|North America – Group C
|North America – Group D
|Team
|ALGS Points
|Team
|ALGS Points
|Complexity (#3)
|39630
|AimAssist (#4)
|39045
|Spacestation Gaming (#6)
|36435
|Team Liquid (#5)
|37700
|HRN (#11)
|26115
|Charlotte Phoenix (#12)
|24930
|SMILE (#14)
|22410
|Cloud 9 (#13)
|24905
|BSC (#19)
|18340
|SZN (#20)
|17540
|We want LAN (#22)
|15935
|Honey Bunches of Ceryal (#21)
|16970
|ESA White (#27)
|11740
|Letter E (#28)
|10890
|Obey Alliance (#30)
|10085
|Wallie Catchers (#29)
|10365
|Flashpoint (#35)
|6790
|KSB (#36)
|6300
|Content (#38)
|4380
|Lonely Fans (#37)
|5340
EMEA
|EMEA – Group A
|EMEA – Group B
|Team
|ALGS Points
|Team
|ALGS Points
|Gambit Esports (#1)
|36940
|Nessy (#2)
|36760
|Flavor of the Month (#8)
|32730
|Reply Totem Esports (#7)
|33740
|ATK (#9)
|28805
|NAVI (#10)
|28660
|Magicians (#16)
|24220
|Les cités de France (#15)
|24750
|303 ESPORTS (#17)
|23370
|Flying Camels (#18)
|22960
|NEW Esports (#24)
|16600
|MajorPushers (#23)
|18070
|Team Legion (#25)
|16380
|Disco Boys (#26)
|15830
|Game of Drones (#32)
|12200
|Endeavour (#31)
|12295
|Forg Gang (#33)
|12095
|WeLikeThatMate (#34)
|11755
|ShexWillAndy (#40)
|360
|Yapeers (#39)
|5770
|EMEA – Group C
|EMEA – Group D
|Team
|ALGS Points
|Team
|ALGS Points
|1907 Fenerbahce Esports (#3)
|36050
|Alliance (#4)
|35255
|Third Impact (#6)
|34335
|SCARZ Europe (#5)
|35160
|ChMK x LG (#11)
|28010
|GnaskeYukiDel (#12)
|27835
|dead inside (#14)
|25370
|Team HLDC (#13)
|26295
|DNMK (#19)
|22910
|K1CK (#20)
|21065
|Top Dogs (#22)
|19010
|789_ (#21)
|19960
|UNDERRATED (#27)
|14945
|SUCCUBUS (#28)
|14445
|soloQgoats (#30)
|13455
|Fire Beavers (#29)
|14315
|Nuggets, Crumpets & Dolphins (#35)
|11415
|Insiders (#36)
|10070
|Samsung Morning Stars (#38)
|8560
|T-REX (#37)
|9700
APAC North
|APAC North – Group A
|APAC North – Group B
|Team
|ALGS Points
|Team
|ALGS Points
|T1 KR (#1)
|44235
|Fennel Korea (#2)
|40745
|JUPITER VEGA (#6)
|30655
|SunSister GOD (#5)
|31010
|UnsoldStuffGaming Ixia (#7)
|27535
|Sengoku Gaming (#8)
|26900
|FENNEL (#12)
|16715
|High Quality (#11)
|18040
|GTS Black (#13)
|16120
|GTS Art(#14)
|14875
|OneSelf (#18)
|13235
|CONNECT GAMING (#17)
|13795
|ORTHROS MAGICAL (#19)
|12020
|NORTHEPTION (#20)
|11925
|ORTHROS FANG (#24)
|9290
|Flora (#23)
|9390
|Lag Gaming (#25)
|8900
|DAIKIN (#26)
|7570
|RxR clover(#30)
|0
|Aile9 (#29)
|0
|APAC North – Group C
|Team
|ALGS Points
|Reignite (#3)
|33645
|Team UNITE (#4)
|31465
|HybridEclipse Arise (#9)
|18540
|Crazy Raccoon (#10)
|18530
|LFT (#15)
|14270
|USGCruller (#16)
|14130
|ice cream (#21)
|11055
|Wararabe Choja (#22)
|10890
|C-VA KAGOSHIMA (#27)
|4030
|Good 8 Squad (#28)
|480
APAC South
|APAC South – Group A
|APAC South – Group B
|Team
|ALGS Points
|Team
|ALGS Points
|Tom Yum Kung (#1)
|44215
|Reignite AS (#2)
|43005
|REJECT (#6)
|35320
|TeamDreamFire (#5)
|35630
|WOLFPACK ARCTIC (#7)
|32460
|EXO (#8)
|32230
|NLN (#12)
|16960
|Kindergarten (#11)
|20565
|DireWolves (#13)
|15060
|LCQ Only (#14)
|14690
|EVOLUTION Xenomorph (#18)
|8600
|NOIR (#17)
|10870
|Team Perihelion (#19)
|8120
|LNS (#20)
|7300
|StrawVanChoc (#24)
|4675
|Dynasty (#23)
|5410
|Roti Sai Mai (#25)
|3000
|Perangai Gaming 2 (#26)
|2995
|Sweet Assist (#30)
|0
|Inferno Apex (#29)
|1100
|APAC South – Group C
|Team
|ALGS Points
|INVATE Esports (#3)
|41350
|Inside The Ring (#4)
|36585
|ORGless grApe (#9)
|24355
|Athaim (#10)
|24210
|BearClaw Gaming (#15)
|14580
|K7 esports (#16)
|10875
|Evolution1 (#21)
|6020
|WOLFPACK SHADOW (#22)
|5680
|Ryze Empire TW (#27)
|2550
|BIOS ESPORTS (#28)
|2520
South America
|South America – Group A
|South America – Group B
|Team
|ALGS Points
|Team
|ALGS Points
|Flying High eSports (#1)
|33195
|Team Singularity (#2)
|30115
|Flow Nocturns Gaming (#6)
|25305
|1iQ (#5)
|26215
|Dynamics (#7)
|24990
|Fenix II (#8)
|16875
|Wild Esports (#12)
|14880
|eRa Eternity (#11)
|15415
|Flawless Gaming Br (#13)
|11245
|Fenix I (#14)
|10925
|Four ALL E-sports (#18)
|6630
|TempesT (#17)
|7030
|Most Valuable Players (#19)
|6560
|NoORG SA (#20)
|6325
|FusioN Team (#24)
|5250
|Team Brave Soldiers (#23)
|5785
|Potatos (#25)
|4595
|Mase Team (#26)
|3830
|Keep Moving Forward (#30)
|0
|Lotus Branca (#29)
|690
|South America – Group C
|Team
|ALGS Points
|Paradox Esports (#3)
|28355
|Loto Gaming (#4)
|27440
|Insomnia (#9)
|16560
|Antisocial Aimers (#10)
|16385
|ALWAYS UP TEAM (#15)
|7490
|Balaligth (#16)
|7185
|Maycam Evolve (#21)
|6110
|Fake Love eSports (#22)
|6020
|LeaveNoWitness[SA] II (#27)
|3550
|Without Name (#28)
|3240
In total there are 170 teams that have qualified for the event, and they are all looking to become the best of the best in their region. But, only a select few teams are going to make it out of groups, and with the action underway we will have to see who rises from each group.
ALGS Championship Prize Pool
The $1 million prize pool will break down as follows. But, with crowdfunding included, these base prize pools will increase across the board.
|
CHAMPIONSHIP FINALS
|Finishing Rank
|North America
|EMEA
|APAC North
|APAC South
|South America
|1st
|$102,000
|$102,000
|$68,100
|$68,100
|$42,000
|2nd
|$51,000
|$51,000
|$33,900
|$33,900
|$21,000
|3rd
|$30,000
|$30,000
|$20,100
|$20,100
|$12,000
|4th
|$18,000
|$18,000
|$12,000
|$12,000
|$7,500
|5th
|$13,500
|$13,500
|$9,000
|$9,000
|$5,400
|6th
|$10,200
|$10,200
|$6,900
|$6,900
|$4,200
|7th
|$7,500
|$7,500
|$4,800
|$4,800
|$3,000
|8th
|$5,700
|$5,700
|$3,600
|$3,600
|$2,400
|9th
|$4,200
|$4,200
|$2,700
|$2,700
|$1,800
|10th
|$3,000
|$3,000
|$2,100
|$2,100
|$1,200
|11th
|$2,100
|$2,100
|$1,440
|$1,440
|$900
|12th
|$2,100
|$2,100
|$1,440
|$1,440
|$900
|13th
|$2,100
|$2,100
|$1,440
|$1,440
|$900
|14th
|$2,100
|$2,100
|$1,440
|$1,440
|$900
|15th
|$2,100
|$2,100
|$1,440
|$1,440
|$900
|16th
|$1,500
|$1,500
|$900
|$900
|$600
|17th
|$1,500
|$1,500
|$900
|$900
|$600
|18th
|$1,500
|$1,500
|$900
|$900
|$600
|19th
|$1,500
|$1,500
|$900
|$900
|$600
|20th
|$1,500
|$1,500
|$900
|$900
|$600
|Apex Predator*
|$4,800
|$4,800
|$2,400
|$2,400
|$1,600