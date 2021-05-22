How to watch ALGS Championship: Stream & Schedule - Dexerto

The Apex Legends Global Series Championship is the $1 million (possibly rising to $3 million) championship where players worldwide will be gunning to prove they are the world’s best. Here’s how to catch all the action.

Apex Legends Global Championship takes place May 22 – June 13

60 teams from all 5 regions will compete

Franchise-record prize money to be won, boosted by crowdfunding in-game

While the original Apex Legends Global Series main event was set to take place back in March 2020, the global health situation had to push things back.

The new ALGS Championship is the conclusion of the series, with 60 of the best teams worldwide competing for their share of the massive prize pool. If you are looking to tune into the action we have got you covered.

When is the ALGS Championship?

The Apex Legends Global Series Championship will take place May 22 – June 13.

How to watch

If you are looking to tune into the action, there is plenty of ways to do so. Apex will be broadcasting each region on Twitch and YouTube primarily, but there are going to be specific channels if you are looking to view different regions.

Below are the streaming partners that will be live for each region.

North American Twitch and YouTube

EMEA Twitch and YouTube

South America Twitch

APAC North Twitch, OPERREC.tv and Mildom

APAC South Twitch



If you are wondering when each region is going to be live over the two weeks, below is a list of all broadcast times so you will never miss the action.

ALGS Championship Schedule

Stage Date Time Championship Group Stage – Day 1 May 22nd APAC North @ 6:00 PM JST

APAC South @ 1:00 PM SGT

South America @ 8:30 PM BRT Championship Group Stage – Day 1 June 1st EMEA @ 6:00 PM BST Championship Group Stage – Day 1 June 2nd North America @ 4:00 PM PT Championship Group Stage – Day 2 May 23rd APAC North @ 6:00 PM JST

APAC South @ 1:00 PM SGT

South America @ 8:30 PM BRT Championship Group Stage – Day 2 June 3rd EMEA @ 6:00 PM BST Championship Group Stage – Day 2 June 4th North America @ 4:00 PM PT Championship Group Stage – Day 3 May 29th APAC North @ 6:00 PM JST

APAC South @ 1:00 PM SGT

South America @ 8:30 PM BRT Championship Group Stage – Day 3 June 5th EMEA @ 6:00 PM BST Championship Group Stage – Day 3 June 6th North America @ 2:00 PM PT Championship Group Stage – Day 4 May 30th APAC North @ 6:00 PM JST

APAC South @ 1:00 PM SGT

South America @ 8:30 PM BRT Championship Finals June 5th APAC South @ 3:00 PM SGT

South America @ 6:00 PM BRT Championship Finals June 6th APAC North @ 12:00 PM JST Championship Finals June 12th EMEA @ 4:00 PM BST Championship Finals June 13th North America @ 2:00 PM PT

Who can play?

Teams across North America, EMEA, South America, APAC-N, and APAC-S will all participate. The fair share of these teams have either accumulated ALGS series points throughout main Apex events or qualified through the last-chance qualifier, which was held a few months ago.

In total there are 170 teams worldwide competition in the main event, each region will also have a separate prize pool they will all be competing for.

Groups and seeding

With all the teams set in stone for the event weeks in advance, EA has released the full groups and seeding for each region. The groups were made using the series points teams have acquired over time, and they can be noted below.

North America

North America – Group A North America – Group B Team ALGS Points Team ALGS Points TSM (#1) 40070 NRG (#2) 39655 CLG (#8) 32545 Renegades (#7) 33825 Sentinels (#9) 30955 MST (#10) 27900 My Little Phony (#16) 20320 Team Superior (#15) 22165 2Brains 1Controller (#17) 20280 Bottom 20 (#18) 19570 Ranked is Harder (#24) 14495 Dudes Night Out (#23) 14505 Team XD (#25) 13120 TSS (#26) 12045 Down with the Thiccness (#32) 8170 FYP (#31) 9300 Kanaka’s Pets (#33) 8020 Absolute Monarchy (#34) 7820 Pubstars (#40) 370 AMV (#39) 3440

North America – Group C North America – Group D Team ALGS Points Team ALGS Points Complexity (#3) 39630 AimAssist (#4) 39045 Spacestation Gaming (#6) 36435 Team Liquid (#5) 37700 HRN (#11) 26115 Charlotte Phoenix (#12) 24930 SMILE (#14) 22410 Cloud 9 (#13) 24905 BSC (#19) 18340 SZN (#20) 17540 We want LAN (#22) 15935 Honey Bunches of Ceryal (#21) 16970 ESA White (#27) 11740 Letter E (#28) 10890 Obey Alliance (#30) 10085 Wallie Catchers (#29) 10365 Flashpoint (#35) 6790 KSB (#36) 6300 Content (#38) 4380 Lonely Fans (#37) 5340

EMEA

EMEA – Group A EMEA – Group B Team ALGS Points Team ALGS Points Gambit Esports (#1) 36940 Nessy (#2) 36760 Flavor of the Month (#8) 32730 Reply Totem Esports (#7) 33740 ATK (#9) 28805 NAVI (#10) 28660 Magicians (#16) 24220 Les cités de France (#15) 24750 303 ESPORTS (#17) 23370 Flying Camels (#18) 22960 NEW Esports (#24) 16600 MajorPushers (#23) 18070 Team Legion (#25) 16380 Disco Boys (#26) 15830 Game of Drones (#32) 12200 Endeavour (#31) 12295 Forg Gang (#33) 12095 WeLikeThatMate (#34) 11755 ShexWillAndy (#40) 360 Yapeers (#39) 5770

EMEA – Group C EMEA – Group D Team ALGS Points Team ALGS Points 1907 Fenerbahce Esports (#3) 36050 Alliance (#4) 35255 Third Impact (#6) 34335 SCARZ Europe (#5) 35160 ChMK x LG (#11) 28010 GnaskeYukiDel (#12) 27835 dead inside (#14) 25370 Team HLDC (#13) 26295 DNMK (#19) 22910 K1CK (#20) 21065 Top Dogs (#22) 19010 789_ (#21) 19960 UNDERRATED (#27) 14945 SUCCUBUS (#28) 14445 soloQgoats (#30) 13455 Fire Beavers (#29) 14315 Nuggets, Crumpets & Dolphins (#35) 11415 Insiders (#36) 10070 Samsung Morning Stars (#38) 8560 T-REX (#37) 9700

APAC North

APAC North – Group A APAC North – Group B Team ALGS Points Team ALGS Points T1 KR (#1) 44235 Fennel Korea (#2) 40745 JUPITER VEGA (#6) 30655 SunSister GOD (#5) 31010 UnsoldStuffGaming Ixia (#7) 27535 Sengoku Gaming (#8) 26900 FENNEL (#12) 16715 High Quality (#11) 18040 GTS Black (#13) 16120 GTS Art(#14) 14875 OneSelf (#18) 13235 CONNECT GAMING (#17) 13795 ORTHROS MAGICAL (#19) 12020 NORTHEPTION (#20) 11925 ORTHROS FANG (#24) 9290 Flora (#23) 9390 Lag Gaming (#25) 8900 DAIKIN (#26) 7570 RxR clover(#30) 0 Aile9 (#29) 0

APAC North – Group C Team ALGS Points Reignite (#3) 33645 Team UNITE (#4) 31465 HybridEclipse Arise (#9) 18540 Crazy Raccoon (#10) 18530 LFT (#15) 14270 USGCruller (#16) 14130 ice cream (#21) 11055 Wararabe Choja (#22) 10890 C-VA KAGOSHIMA (#27) 4030 Good 8 Squad (#28) 480

APAC South – Group A APAC South – Group B Team ALGS Points Team ALGS Points Tom Yum Kung (#1) 44215 Reignite AS (#2) 43005 REJECT (#6) 35320 TeamDreamFire (#5) 35630 WOLFPACK ARCTIC (#7) 32460 EXO (#8) 32230 NLN (#12) 16960 Kindergarten (#11) 20565 DireWolves (#13) 15060 LCQ Only (#14) 14690 EVOLUTION Xenomorph (#18) 8600 NOIR (#17) 10870 Team Perihelion (#19) 8120 LNS (#20) 7300 StrawVanChoc (#24) 4675 Dynasty (#23) 5410 Roti Sai Mai (#25) 3000 Perangai Gaming 2 (#26) 2995 Sweet Assist (#30) 0 Inferno Apex (#29) 1100 APAC South – Group C Team ALGS Points INVATE Esports (#3) 41350 Inside The Ring (#4) 36585 ORGless grApe (#9) 24355 Athaim (#10) 24210 BearClaw Gaming (#15) 14580 K7 esports (#16) 10875 Evolution1 (#21) 6020 WOLFPACK SHADOW (#22) 5680 Ryze Empire TW (#27) 2550 BIOS ESPORTS (#28) 2520 South America South America – Group A South America – Group B Team ALGS Points Team ALGS Points Flying High eSports (#1) 33195 Team Singularity (#2) 30115 Flow Nocturns Gaming (#6) 25305 1iQ (#5) 26215 Dynamics (#7) 24990 Fenix II (#8) 16875 Wild Esports (#12) 14880 eRa Eternity (#11) 15415 Flawless Gaming Br (#13) 11245 Fenix I (#14) 10925 Four ALL E-sports (#18) 6630 TempesT (#17) 7030 Most Valuable Players (#19) 6560 NoORG SA (#20) 6325 FusioN Team (#24) 5250 Team Brave Soldiers (#23) 5785 Potatos (#25) 4595 Mase Team (#26) 3830 Keep Moving Forward (#30) 0 Lotus Branca (#29) 690 South America – Group C Team ALGS Points Paradox Esports (#3) 28355 Loto Gaming (#4) 27440 Insomnia (#9) 16560 Antisocial Aimers (#10) 16385 ALWAYS UP TEAM (#15) 7490 Balaligth (#16) 7185 Maycam Evolve (#21) 6110 Fake Love eSports (#22) 6020 LeaveNoWitness[SA] II (#27) 3550 Without Name (#28) 3240 In total there are 170 teams that have qualified for the event, and they are all looking to become the best of the best in their region. But, only a select few teams are going to make it out of groups, and with the action underway we will have to see who rises from each group.

ALGS Championship Prize Pool

The $1 million prize pool will break down as follows. But, with crowdfunding included, these base prize pools will increase across the board.