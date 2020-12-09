$750,000 Apex Legends ALGS Winter Circuit: how to qualify, dates, more

With the Apex Legends Global Series: Autumn Circuit coming to a close, Respawn Entertainment have announced full details for the upcoming ALGS Winter Circuit.

Professional Apex Legends competitors still have over $400,000 to divvy out during the Autumn Circuit playoffs, but organizations need to stay on their toes as the next season of Apex esports is fast-approaching. This time, the Winter Circuit will be awarding a whopping $750,000 across about three months of top-tier global competition.

Starting with the preliminary online qualifiers in January, the tournament will follow the global parameters set in earlier events. The world’s best Apex competitors will face each other across North America, South America, Asia-Pacific (APAC) South, APAC North, Europe, and Middle East and Africa (MEA).

With big money and pride on the table, all PC players are eligible to compete as long as they have reached Gold IV rank in Series 6 Split 2, by 12 PM P.T. on January 14. Here are the full registration, prizing, and scheduling details for the ALGS Winter Circuit.

ALGS Winter Circuit: 🔸$750,000 prize pool

🔸January – March 2021

🔸Qualifiers open to anyone who reaches Gold IV on PC by Jan 14!pic.twitter.com/KDy2Z9Oeye — Apex Legends News (@TitanfallBlog) December 9, 2020

ALGS Winter Circuit registration requirements

The Winter Circuit’s qualifiers will begin on January 17, 2021, culminating with the Last Chance Qualifiers on March 21. These will establish the 100 teams across the world to hit their regional playoffs in late March.

To qualify, players need to have reached Gold IV by the aforementioned date and register through the tournament’s Battlefy link.

Read more: Apex Legends Bangalore buff counters Thermites

Once registered, each region will choose finalists from five separate online qualifier tournaments. With 20 teams per region locked in, competitors will then move on to the playoffs.

ALGS Winter Circuit prizing

With $750,000 on the line, competitors are sure to wonder how the purse will be split up. Fortunately, that information has been made available.

Qualifiers prizing

North America: $6,000 to first place, $3,000 to second, $1,500 to third

Europe: $6,000 to first place, $3,000 to second, $1,500 to third

APAC North: $4,500 to first place, $2,250 to second, $1,125 to third

APAC South: $4,500 to first place, $2,250 to second, $1,125 to third

MEA: $3,000 to first place, $1,500 to second, $750 to third

South America: $3,000 to first place, $1,500 to second, $750 to third

Playoffs Prizing

North America: $48,000 to first place, $24,000 to second, $15,900 to third

Europe and MEA: $48,000 to first place, $24,000 to second, $15,900 to third

APAC North: $30,000 to first place, $15,000 to second, $9,900 to third

APAC South: $30,000 to first place, $15,000 to second, $9,900 to third

South America: $18,000 to first place, $9,000 to second, $6,000 to third

As you can see, the MEA and Europe regions are combined for the high-stakes regional playoffs.

Read more: Apex Legends devs are fighting toxic players

For full prizing information all the way down to the 20th teams in each region, you can check out ALGS’ full tables.

ALGS Winter Circuit schedule

Winter Circuit Preliminary Online Tournament 1: January 17

WC OT 2: January 31

WC OT 3: February 21

WC OT 4: March 7

Last Chance Qualifiers: March 21

Playoffs, Day 1: March 27

Playoffs, Day 2: March 28

Three months of Apex action and $750,000 on the line. Make sure to hit Gold IV and register by January 14 if you want a chance to prove you’re among your region’s best. And, if you just want to stay on top of the details, follow us @TitanfallBlog.