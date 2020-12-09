Logo
$750,000 Apex Legends ALGS Winter Circuit: how to qualify, dates, more

Published: 9/Dec/2020 22:30

by Theo Salaun
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Global Series

With the Apex Legends Global Series: Autumn Circuit coming to a close, Respawn Entertainment have announced full details for the upcoming ALGS Winter Circuit.

Professional Apex Legends competitors still have over $400,000 to divvy out during the Autumn Circuit playoffs, but organizations need to stay on their toes as the next season of Apex esports is fast-approaching. This time, the Winter Circuit will be awarding a whopping $750,000 across about three months of top-tier global competition. 

Starting with the preliminary online qualifiers in January, the tournament will follow the global parameters set in earlier events. The world’s best Apex competitors will face each other across North America, South America, Asia-Pacific (APAC) South, APAC North, Europe, and Middle East and Africa (MEA).

With big money and pride on the table, all PC players are eligible to compete as long as they have reached Gold IV rank in Series 6 Split 2, by 12 PM P.T. on January 14. Here are the full registration, prizing, and scheduling details for the ALGS Winter Circuit.

ALGS Winter Circuit registration requirements

The Winter Circuit’s qualifiers will begin on January 17, 2021, culminating with the Last Chance Qualifiers on March 21. These will establish the 100 teams across the world to hit their regional playoffs in late March.

To qualify, players need to have reached Gold IV by the aforementioned date and register through the tournament’s Battlefy link

Once registered, each region will choose finalists from five separate online qualifier tournaments. With 20 teams per region locked in, competitors will then move on to the playoffs.

Apex Legends' maps will continue being a battlefield for hundreds of thousands of dollars.

ALGS Winter Circuit prizing

With $750,000 on the line, competitors are sure to wonder how the purse will be split up. Fortunately, that information has been made available.

Qualifiers prizing

  • North America: $6,000 to first place, $3,000 to second, $1,500 to third
  • Europe: $6,000 to first place, $3,000 to second, $1,500 to third
  • APAC North: $4,500 to first place, $2,250 to second, $1,125 to third
  • APAC South: $4,500 to first place, $2,250 to second, $1,125 to third
  • MEA:  $3,000 to first place, $1,500 to second, $750 to third
  • South America: $3,000 to first place, $1,500 to second, $750 to third

Playoffs Prizing

  • North America: $48,000 to first place, $24,000 to second, $15,900 to third
  • Europe and MEA: $48,000 to first place, $24,000 to second, $15,900 to third
  • APAC North: $30,000 to first place, $15,000 to second, $9,900 to third
  • APAC South: $30,000 to first place, $15,000 to second, $9,900 to third
  • South America: $18,000 to first place, $9,000 to second, $6,000 to third

As you can see, the MEA and Europe regions are combined for the high-stakes regional playoffs.

For full prizing information all the way down to the 20th teams in each region, you can check out ALGS’ full tables.

No one knows what the meta will be when the ALGS Winter Circuit arrives.

ALGS Winter Circuit schedule

  • Winter Circuit Preliminary Online Tournament 1: January 17
  • WC OT 2: January 31
  • WC OT 3: February 21
  • WC OT 4: March 7
  • Last Chance Qualifiers: March 21
  • Playoffs, Day 1: March 27
  • Playoffs, Day 2: March 28

Three months of Apex action and $750,000 on the line. Make sure to hit Gold IV and register by January 14 if you want a chance to prove you’re among your region’s best. And, if you just want to stay on top of the details, follow us @TitanfallBlog.

Apex Legends Bangalore buff would be perfect Thermite Grenade counter

Published: 9/Dec/2020 14:42

by Alex Garton
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 7

An Apex Legends player has come up with a simple buff concept for Bangalore that would allow her to extinguish Thermite Grenades with her Smoke Launcher tactical.

Bangalore has been apart of the roster of characters since the game’s release back in 2019. She’s always been immensely popular with fans of the title and has the most straightforward soldier-like kit and abilities.

This makes her a go-to Legend for players who are seeking a typical FPS character. However, some fans believe her abilities are a little one dimensional and have suggested a few buffs that would add an extra level of depth to her kit.

One proposal has garnered a lot of attention on Reddit, involving a new function for her tactical.

There were 8 in-game Legends to choose from at the launch of Apex Legends.

Apex player suggests simple buff for Bangalore

The suggestion comes from Reddit user ZuVielPizza, who proposes Bangalore’s smoke should be able to counter Thermite Grenades.

The buff would allow players to extinguish the nades with her tactical ability by directly firing the smoke at the fire. This would permit Bangalore players to push through fire and play more aggressively.

ZuVielPizza also suggests that the ‘Smoke Launcher’ ability should be able to put out burning teammates. This would give her tactical ability a defensive use that squad’s with great communication could use effectively.

This is just an example of a simple idea that adds an extra level of depth to a Legend’s kit.

Simple Bangalore Buff concept from r/apexlegends

Overall, it’s a great idea for a simple and interesting buff to Bangalore. Often, a Legend doesn’t need a huge change or revamped ability, though just adding a small buff like this can be extremely satisfying for players.

It keeps the Legend’s gameplay fresh and gives veteran Bangalore players a new mechanic to learn. Fingers crossed for those who main her, Respawn takes notes and opt to implement this change in the near future.