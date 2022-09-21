ALGS Pro League Year 3 Split 1: Stream, schedule, teams

The Apex Legends Global Series (ALGS) Pro League is returning for Year 3 in November 2022 for Split 1. Catch all the action here with the latest schedule and results from all five regions around the world.
After a successful Year 2 saw Apex Legends esports return to LAN in Stockholmand Raleigh, Respawn and EA are bringing it back for ALGS Pro League Year 3. Split 1 is set to kick off the action as 150 teams across the globe compete in the top flight for 40 spots at LAN in January.
With $5 million in prizing across the year and an adjusted format, ALGS Pro League Year 3 Split 1 will be the taste test as the race to Champs in 2023 begins. Here’s what you need to know, including how to watch every region and keep up with the latest schedule and results.