ALGS Pro League Year 3 Split 1: Stream, schedule, teams

The Apex Legends Global Series (ALGS) Pro League is returning for Year 3 in November 2022 for Split 1. Catch all the action here with the latest schedule and results from all five regions around the world.

After a successful Year 2 saw Apex Legends esports return to LAN in Stockholm and Raleigh, Respawn and EA are bringing it back for ALGS Pro League Year 3. Split 1 is set to kick off the action as 150 teams across the globe compete in the top flight for 40 spots at LAN in January.

With $5 million in prizing across the year and an adjusted format, ALGS Pro League Year 3 Split 1 will be the taste test as the race to Champs in 2023 begins. Here’s what you need to know, including how to watch every region and keep up with the latest schedule and results.

Contents

ALGS Pro League Year 3 Split 1: North America

ALGS Pro League Year 3 Split 1: North America stream

ALGS Pro League Year 3 Split 1: North America schedule

Day 1: November 6

Day 2: November 10

Day 3: November 13

Day 4: November 20

Day 5: November 27

Day 6: December 1

Day 7: December 4

Day 8: December 11

Day 9: December 15

ALGS Pro League Year 3 Split 1: North America teams

Groups TBD 100 Thieves Atlanta Premier CLG Cloud9 Complexity DarkZero Elev8 Entertainment FURIA G-Force G2 Esports Luminosity NRG OpTic Gaming Oxygen Esports Renegades Sentinels Spacestation Gaming Team Liquid Free Agent Turtles Tripods TSM TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD

ALGS Pro League Year 3 Split 1: EMEA

ALGS Pro League Year 3 Split 1: EMEA stream

ALGS Pro League Year 3 Split 1: EMEA schedule

Day 1: November 6

Day 2: November 10

Day 3: November 13

Day 4: November 20

Day 5: November 27

Day 6: December 1

Day 7: December 4

Day 8: December 11

Day 9: December 15

ALGS Pro League Year 3 Split 1: EMEA teams

Groups TBD Acend Pioneers Alliance Horizon Union Invictus Gaming AYM ESports MajorPushers BOSH Natus Vincere Electrify Steel Gaming Totem Esports Nemesis Element 6 Nessy Gaimin Gladiators Fire Beavers SCARZ Flavor Of The Month Forg Gang Vexed Gaming EKO Esports Turkish Stars TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD

ALGS Pro League Year 3 Split 1: APAC North

ALGS Pro League Year 3 Split 1: APAC North stream

ALGS Pro League Year 3 Split 1: APAC North schedule

Day 1: November 6

Day 2: November 10

Day 3: November 13

Day 4: November 20

Day 5: November 27

Day 6: December 1

Day 7: December 4

Day 8: December 11

Day 9: December 15

ALGS Pro League Year 3 Split 1: APAC North teams

Groups TBD VOK_U Crazy Raccoon DetionatioN Gaming DeToNator Donuts USG ENTER FORCE.36 FC Destroy FENNEL Flora esports Fnatic FOR7 FUNNY LOCO GHS Professional IGZIST Lag Gaming Meteor MUSHIKING ORTHROS FANG PULVEREX Reignite High Quality Riddle TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD

ALGS Pro League Year 3 Split 1: APAC South

ALGS Pro League Year 3 Split 1: APAC South stream

ALGS Pro League Year 3 Split 1: APAC South schedule

Day 1: November 6

Day 2: November 10

Day 3: November 13

Day 4: November 20

Day 5: November 27

Day 6: December 1

Day 7: December 4

Day 8: December 11

Day 9: December 15

ALGS Pro League Year 3 Split 1: APAC South teams

Groups TBD ADAL Wolves Moist Esports ANT Esports Club OnlyFence Spy North Side Esports Buriram United Esports NXL WOLFPACK Dewa United Esports Primis Komanda DML Revenant Esports DNZ StinkyB DreamFire Chicken Sandwich DuguPlay T4 EXO Clan 2FU MDY White NoOrg TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD

ALGS Pro League Year 3 Split 1: South America

ALGS Pro League Year 3 Split 1: South America stream

ALGS Pro League Year 3 Split 1: South America schedule

Day 1: November 6

Day 2: November 10

Day 3: November 13

Day 4: November 20

Day 5: November 27

Day 6: December 1

Day 7: December 4

Day 8: December 11

Day 9: December 15

ALGS Pro League Year 3 Split 1: South America teams