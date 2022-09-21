EsportsApex Legends

ALGS Pro League Year 3 Split 1: Stream, schedule, teams

Andrew Amos
ALGSApex Legends Global Series
Apex Legends Global Series ALGS Split 1 2022 keyartRespawn / EA

The Apex Legends Global Series (ALGS) Pro League is returning for Year 3 in November 2022 for Split 1. Catch all the action here with the latest schedule and results from all five regions around the world.

After a successful Year 2 saw Apex Legends esports return to LAN in Stockholm and Raleigh, Respawn and EA are bringing it back for ALGS Pro League Year 3. Split 1 is set to kick off the action as 150 teams across the globe compete in the top flight for 40 spots at LAN in January.

With $5 million in prizing across the year and an adjusted format, ALGS Pro League Year 3 Split 1 will be the taste test as the race to Champs in 2023 begins. Here’s what you need to know, including how to watch every region and keep up with the latest schedule and results.

Contents

ALGS Pro League Year 3 Split 1: North America

ALGS Pro League Year 3 Split 1: North America stream

ALGS Pro League Year 3 Split 1: North America schedule

  • Day 1: November 6
  • Day 2: November 10
  • Day 3: November 13
  • Day 4: November 20
  • Day 5: November 27
  • Day 6: December 1
  • Day 7: December 4
  • Day 8: December 11
  • Day 9: December 15

ALGS Pro League Year 3 Split 1: North America teams

Groups TBD
100 ThievesAtlanta PremierCLG
Cloud9ComplexityDarkZero
Elev8 EntertainmentFURIAG-Force
G2 EsportsLuminosityNRG
OpTic GamingOxygen EsportsRenegades
SentinelsSpacestation GamingTeam Liquid
Free Agent TurtlesTripodsTSM
TBDTBDTBD
TBDTBDTBD
TBDTBDTBD

ALGS Pro League Year 3 Split 1: EMEA

ALGS Pro League Year 3 Split 1: EMEA stream

ALGS Pro League Year 3 Split 1: EMEA schedule

  • Day 1: November 6
  • Day 2: November 10
  • Day 3: November 13
  • Day 4: November 20
  • Day 5: November 27
  • Day 6: December 1
  • Day 7: December 4
  • Day 8: December 11
  • Day 9: December 15

ALGS Pro League Year 3 Split 1: EMEA teams

Groups TBD
AcendPioneersAlliance
Horizon UnionInvictus GamingAYM ESports
MajorPushersBOSHNatus Vincere
Electrify Steel GamingTotem EsportsNemesis
Element 6NessyGaimin Gladiators
Fire BeaversSCARZFlavor Of The Month
Forg GangVexed GamingEKO Esports
Turkish StarsTBDTBD
TBDTBDTBD
TBDTBDTBD

ALGS Pro League Year 3 Split 1: APAC North

ALGS Pro League Year 3 Split 1: APAC North stream

ALGS Pro League Year 3 Split 1: APAC North schedule

  • Day 1: November 6
  • Day 2: November 10
  • Day 3: November 13
  • Day 4: November 20
  • Day 5: November 27
  • Day 6: December 1
  • Day 7: December 4
  • Day 8: December 11
  • Day 9: December 15

ALGS Pro League Year 3 Split 1: APAC North teams

Groups TBD
VOK_UCrazy RaccoonDetionatioN Gaming
DeToNatorDonuts USGENTER FORCE.36
FC DestroyFENNELFlora esports
FnaticFOR7FUNNY LOCO
GHS ProfessionalIGZISTLag Gaming
MeteorMUSHIKINGORTHROS FANG
PULVEREXReigniteHigh Quality
RiddleTBDTBD
TBDTBDTBD
TBDTBDTBD

ALGS Pro League Year 3 Split 1: APAC South

ALGS Pro League Year 3 Split 1: APAC South stream

ALGS Pro League Year 3 Split 1: APAC South schedule

  • Day 1: November 6
  • Day 2: November 10
  • Day 3: November 13
  • Day 4: November 20
  • Day 5: November 27
  • Day 6: December 1
  • Day 7: December 4
  • Day 8: December 11
  • Day 9: December 15

ALGS Pro League Year 3 Split 1: APAC South teams

Groups TBD
ADAL WolvesMoist EsportsANT Esports Club
OnlyFenceSpyNorth Side Esports
Buriram United EsportsNXL WOLFPACKDewa United Esports
Primis KomandaDMLRevenant Esports
DNZStinkyBDreamFire
Chicken SandwichDuguPlayT4
EXO Clan2FUMDY White
NoOrgTBDTBD
TBDTBDTBD
TBDTBDTBD

ALGS Pro League Year 3 Split 1: South America

ALGS Pro League Year 3 Split 1: South America stream

ALGS Pro League Year 3 Split 1: South America schedule

  • Day 1: November 6
  • Day 2: November 10
  • Day 3: November 13
  • Day 4: November 20
  • Day 5: November 27
  • Day 6: December 1
  • Day 7: December 4
  • Day 8: December 11
  • Day 9: December 15

ALGS Pro League Year 3 Split 1: South America teams

Groups TBD
1iQ1Shoot eSportsLFG
2 Controle 1 MNKBTH E-SportsFragsters
FusioN E-SportGODFIREHEAT
HorusSuaveInsanity
KriticalRushLeaveNoWitnessMost Valuable
NO ORGLFGOnlyFlans
Team SingularityK1CKTropa Do Justo
ValhallaTBDTBD
TBDTBDTBD
TBDTBDTBD

