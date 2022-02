ALGS Pro League 2022 Split 2: stream, schedule, results

ALGS Pro League is back for 2022 Split 2, and there’s hopes LAN is just around the corner for Apex Legends esports. 200 teams split across five regions are fighting it out for 40 coveted spots in those playoffs, and we’re chasing the action right here with the latest schedule, results, and more.

ALGS 2022 Split 2 will lead directly into a LAN final later in the year

200 teams globally fighting it out for 40 spots at the May playoffs

Champions like TSM, NEW Esports regarded as favorites

The ALGS ecosystem underwent a major revamp for 2022 with the new Pro League format giving teams across the world more consistent play. However, while the hopes and dreams of LAN were there, sadly they were cut short due to the global health crisis.

Now in 2022 Split 2, teams will be fighting for coveted spots at those in-person tournaments when they start back up again for playoffs.

Will current champions like NA’s TSM continue their dominance, or former legends like Europe’s SCARZ rise from the ashes? Follow all the ALGS Pro League 2022 Split 2 action below with the latest schedule, results, and how to watch.

Contents

ALGS Pro League 2022 Split 2: North America

ALGS Pro League 2022 Split 2: North America stream

ALGS Pro League 2022 Split 2: North America schedule & results

Week 1 schedule (February 26 — February 27)

Games start at 2PM PT / 5PM ET / 10PM GMT

Group B vs C

Results TBD

Group A vs D

Results TBD

ALGS Pro League 2022 Split 2: North America teams

Group A Group B Group C Group D BAD BOYS Charlotte Phoenix 100 Thieves All Glory Gaming Buff Pathfinder CLG Built By Gamers Complexity CLX Dubblyew Cloud9 Dexterity G2 Esports Ghost Gaming Esports Arena E8 Lazarus LMK FURIA Sentinels Nightmare NRG Last minute Spacestation Gaming Renegades Oxygen Esports Literally Vibing start a fight TSM Premier Optimal Ambition TDG Washed RCO eSports Senior Service Torrent XSET SCRY Team Liquid Unlucky

ALGS Pro League 2022 Split 2: Europe

ALGS Pro League 2022 Split 2: Europe stream

ALGS Pro League 2022 Split 2: Europe schedule & results

Week 1 schedule (February 26 — February 27)

Games start at 9AM PT / 12PM ET / 5PM GMT

Group B vs C

Results TBD

Group A vs D

Results TBD

ALGS Pro League 2022 Split 2: Europe teams

Group A Group B Group C Group D NEW Esports Alliance Gambit Esports Invictus Gaming Horizon Union Rebel Team Empire 69iQ esports GMT Esports Guild Esports Solaris K1CK Natus Vincere Magicians Totem Esports Vexed Gaming Kungarna Name1ess Rascals SCARZ Europe 789 FIGVAM dead inside UNDERRATED Outplayed ZETA DIVISION Mutariuum Forg Gang T-Rex Cynical Nemesis Redragon Rats Phoenix Legacy Fenerbahce Esports SSD VCTRY Esports UpRising AllPlanned soloQgoats

ALGS Pro League 2022 Split 2: APAC North

ALGS Pro League 2022 Split 2: APAC North stream

ALGS Pro League 2022 Split 2: APAC North schedule & results

Week 1 schedule (February 27)

Games start at 7PM PT (Feb 26) / 10PM ET (Feb 26) / 3AM GMT

Group B vs C

Results TBD

Group A vs D

Results TBD

ALGS Pro League 2022 Split 2: APAC North teams

Group A Group B Group C Group D LFT Team UNITE Flora esports V3 VEGA Fascination Colors Destroy REJECT Quintette Fortissimo FENNEL Pro Gaming team Selector RIG North GameWith Crazy Raccoon Lag Gaming RxR Clover 456 CTG ibushiGin FAV gaming United Crew y D4RK Esports DeToNator FOR7 LEDIAN MAGICAL Meteor Donuts USG Orthros Fang CatJAM Apexers Ravens Zero Ark5 FA kids TEQWING Team Northeption Revolution in Esports Affairs Herja LFTwac BEXT e-Sports CYCLOPS DAIKIN Radical Pop Gaming Root Union Gaming FUNNY LOCO

ALGS Pro League 2022 Split 2: APAC South

ALGS Pro League 2022 Split 2: APAC South stream

ALGS Pro League 2022 Split 2: APAC South schedule & results

Week 1 schedule (February 26)

Games start at 8PM PT (Feb 26) / 11PM ET (Feb 26) / 4AM GMT

Group B vs C

Results TBD

Group A vs D

Results TBD

ALGS Pro League 2022 Split 2: APAC South teams

Group A Group B Group C Group D BRP Antiaa Cengkambara ATHXHVY Dream eSports India DNZ Dream Team BWS DreamFire Dynamite Inside The Ring DML Golden Sage Emmanuel MDY White EXO Clan Method2Madness FreeAgents Monkeyz FW Esports Powerless Lightning Unicorn Primas Komanda MBT.NAGA SLAy NLN Team Burger MDY SMC Overclock Esports We Are Trash NXL WOLFPACK StinkyB Reignite WE ARE GOD GAMERS SnG WHIZ Valor Esports YFM Sutoraiku

ALGS Pro League 2022 Split 2: South America

ALGS Pro League 2022 Split 2: South America stream

 

ALGS Pro League 2022 Split 2: South America schedule & results

Week 1 schedule (February 26)

Games starts at 7AM PT / 10AM ET / 3PM GMT

Group B vs C

Results TBD

Group A vs D

Results TBD

ALGS Pro League 2022 Split 2: South America teams