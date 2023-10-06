DarkZero shut down relocation rumors ahead of ALGS Year 4

DarkZero’s Apex Legends coach, Nicholas ‘zz’, has dismissed rumors that the team will move back to the APAC region for Year 4 of ALGS.

The future of DarkZero’s roster has been the subject of much conjecture in the Apex Legends scene since the team cut a frustrated figure at the ALGS Championship in Birmingham last month.

After winning the ALGS Split 2 Finals, DarkZero couldn’t even make it to the Finals and finished in a disappointing 23rd place. Rubbing salt deeper into the team’s wounds was seeing their main rival, TSM, come out victorious in stunning fashion after winning three consecutive matches.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

With Brody ‘Xynew’ Geissler being benched at the start of the month, DarkZero’s roster has been depleted to just two members, the Australian pair of Rhys ‘Zer0’ Perry and Noyan ‘Genburten’ Ozkose. However, zz shut down rumors that the team is considering returning to the APAC region for ALGS Year 4.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“The team is not moving back to APAC South,” he wrote on X/Twitter. “Just renewing visas right now and coming back to NA. No idea how any of those rumors started.”

Article continues after ad

EA announced on October 5 many changes for Year 4 of the ALGS, including the addition of a new region, China. A total of $5 million will be on offer across the three international LAN events (Split 1 and 2 Playoffs, and the ALGS Championship) and Pro League.

Article continues after ad

The preseason qualifier tournaments will take place between November 25 and December 18, with Split 1 of the Pro League beginning on the weekend of January 20-21 in all regions.