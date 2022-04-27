Aceu claims Seer is actually “meta” in Apex Legends for third-partying

Apex Legends streamer Brandon ‘aceu’ Winn has claimed that Seer is a “meta” pick as he’s strong at third-partying opponents.

Despite releasing as one of the most powerful characters in Apex Legends, Seer’s popularity has dwindled since Season 10 due to a heavy set of nerfs shortly after his arrival in the Outlands.

Now, in Season 12 the Ambush Artist is sitting at a 2.3% pick rate and has garnered a reputation for being an underpowered Legend.

While the majority of players have given up with Seer, there are a select few who believe he still has a place in the meta.

One of them is aceu, who recently explained on stream why Seer is still a strong pick due to his ability to “third-party” opponents.

Aceu explains why Seer is perfect for “third-partying”

One of the biggest complaints from Apex players in the current meta is the prevalence of third-party squads swooping in after a gunfight and taking advantage of a weakened team.

Well, if you’re looking to lean into this tactic and catch opponents off-guard, aceu suggests locking in Seer as the Ambush Artist has the perfect third-party kit: “I think Seer is good… being able to stop meds and res’s with your Q when your third-parting someone is huge”.

With a heartbeat sensor that allows you to track down the exact position of a squad and a Tactical that interrupts consumables from a distance, you can prevent opponents from preparing for a gunfight after they’ve been tagged.

Not only that, aceu points out that Seer’s Ultimate is actually perfect for preventing third parties, as it allows you to track the movement of an incoming squad, making it easy to land your shots.

So, although Seer isn’t the strongest pick in Apex Legends, it may be worth experimenting with the Ambush Master if you want to expose weakened squads.

On top of that, he’s a great Legend for players who always want to know where their opponents are in gunfights, as a lot of the time it can be difficult to track a squad’s movement during an intense skirmish.