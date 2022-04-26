Apex Legends Golden Week sale adds new Legendary skins

Apex Legends’ Golden Week sale is scheduled to go live on April 26 with the weekly store reset, but a mistake from the devs accidentally activated the sale early.

While there are plenty of cosmetics in Apex Legends available for players to craft with Materials on the Legend menu, most of the exclusive skins are only available to purchase for a limited time in the store.

To keep the rotation fresh, Respawn conducts a store reset once a week on a Tuesday, and sometimes, these even introduce brand new skins or recolors.

Well, thanks to dataminers, we know exactly which skins are arriving in the store on April 26 with the Golden Week sale and luckily, it includes a brand new Legendary Horizon cosmetic.

Advertisement

All skins coming in Apex Legends Golden Week sale

The Golden Week sale is set to kick off in the Apex Legends store on April 26 at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET / 6 pm UK.

Despite this, players noticed last night that the store event had kicked off early. However, there was only one skin available, and that was the new Rising Storm Legendary Horizon skin.

It’s safe to say this confused a lot of the community, but it appears a mistake was made by the devs with the timing and the sale wasn’t meant to kick off early.

Store is glitched and golden week sale went live early, but it's only one skin and no any bundle pic.twitter.com/RCRpEhRTIk — KralRindo (@kralrindo) April 26, 2022

Luckily, as showcased by dataminer HYPERMYST, the official Golden Week sale will include a lot more than just a single skin. With cosmetics for Valkyrie, Horizon, Pathfinder, Caustic, and more, so let’s run down the full list:

Advertisement

Flux Capacity (Horizon)

Omatsuri Fury (Valkyrie)

Bestfriend (Pathfinder)

Tiger Blood (Caustic)

Sly Fox (Rampart)

Demon Within (Wraith)

Rising Storm (Horizon)

If you want to take a closer look at all of the cosmetics available in the Golden Week sale, check out HYPERMYST’s full video below.

With a brand new Horizon skin and an array of classic cosmetics from the past, it’s definitely worth picking up a skin or bundle in the Golden Week sale.

Read More: Apex Legends Season 13 adds Spectres from Titanfall to Storm Point

Remember, the store event will conclude on May 3 so make sure you pick up a skin before that date or you’ll miss out.