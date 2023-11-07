Why One Piece leakers are warning fans about Chapter 1098

One Piece Chapter 1098 features a rare case in the series’ history as leakers are warning fans about it. Here’s everything you need to know.

The One Piece manga has once again sidelined Luffy’s adventures as the series is currently focusing on Kuma’s backstory. Egghead Island arc has revealed countless mysteries, but nothing is as shocking as the ongoing backstory.

The series also reveals the truth behind the God Valley Incident since Kuma was also there. The flashback will continue for a few more chapters as we might get all the answers about Kuma’s transition into Pacifista.

One Piece Chapter 1098 is all set to release this weekend, but leakers have a special message for fans. The chapter is not quite what one would expect, but it’s a rare case in the history of One Piece. Delve deeper to find out more.

What are leakers saying about One Piece Chapter 1098?

One Piece leaker PewPiece confirmed that Eiichiro Oda didn’t manage to submit the full manuscript for Chapter 1098. He shares, “Oda couldn’t finish drawing the chapter this week. The quality is really bad, and there are a lot of scribbles. I’m worried about him.”

Another leaker made a special request to fans before releasing spoilers, “I hope you guys will not complain or criticize Oda for some draft scenes in Chapter 1098. According to leaker Pewpiece, the quality of the chapter is bad.”

One Piece Chapter 1098 is set to reveal the truth behind Ginny’s kidnapping and is one of the darkest chapters in the series. Although the Shonen Jump issue might appear incomplete with the rough drafts and scribbles, there’s a chance Oda might fix it in the volume version.

Nonetheless, not being able to submit the full manuscript by the deadline is definitely unusual and a rare case in the series’ history. However, it makes sense, considering that the author has been too busy this year.

2023 has been an incredible year for One Piece, with the Gear 5 anime adaptation, Netflix’s live-action series, and the manga unraveling several mysteries in the Final Saga. Eiichiro Oda is also taking a break next week, so chapter 1099 has been delayed. Additionally, the fact that Chapter 1097 only has 13 pages confirms the author’s busy schedule.

