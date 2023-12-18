When is the time-skip in One Piece?

Popular manga and anime One Piece features a two-year time-skip. But where does it take place and what happens during it?

Despite running for over 20 years, the hype for One Piece has never been higher. And it’s no wonder, considering the success of Netflix’s live-action series introduced an entire new audience to the series.

The time-skip in One Piece is an integral part of the storyline, with a noticeable shift in the series’ tone. Following the two-year gap, the Straw Hat crew became stronger and more determined than ever.

So, here’s when the time-skip takes place and what happens during it.

When does the One Piece time-skip take place?

The time-skip in One Piece takes place in episode 517 of the anime, or Chapters 597 and 598 of the manga. It occurs after the Straw Hats were separated at Saboady Archipelago, and Monkey D. Luffy moved to save his brother Ace from execution.

Lasting two years (or the course of one episode), the members of the Straw Hat crew dedicate themselves to becoming stronger pirates. Although, you’ll be relieved to know that that’s the only thing that changes – the characters you know and love, and the dynamics between them remain unchanged.

Why was there a time-skip in One Piece?

Essentially, the time skip is a period where the Straw Hats are separated from each other and begin their individual training for the New World. While it didn’t change much about what we know and love about the characters, it still had a significant impact on the storyline.

The time-skip was induced after Monkey D. Luffy’s older brother Portgas D. Ace met a tragic end in episode 482 (chapter 573). Luffy threw himself into Impel Down and the Paramount War of Marineford to try and save him, but in the end, it made no difference. His brother was killed by Admiral Akainu.

The experience made Luffy realize that his crew were still not strong enough. Therefore, he sent the Straw Hats a coded message in the newspaper that they would reunite in Saboady in two years.

What happened in the One Piece time-skip?

Let’s take a look at how members of Luffy’s crew level up during the time-skip.

1. Monkey D. Luffy

After legendary pirate and former first mate of Gold Roger Silvers Rayleigh suggested to a heartbroken Luffy that the entire crew take two years off to train. Luffy accompanies him to Rusukaina.

Where is Rusukaina you ask? Well, it’s an island in the Calm Belt that’s considered dangerous even by Kuja standards. It has 48 seasons a year that change weekly and is home to over 500 beasts, all capable of killing a person. Here, Luffy trains under Rayleigh to learn how to use Haki, increase his strength, and polish his battle skills.

After his time on the island ended, Luffy had mastered all three types of Haki and was able to create Gear Four: Boundman and Fear Four: Snakeman.

2. Roronoa Zoro

Next is another member of Luffy’s crew and One Piece fan-favorite – Pirate Hunter and gifted swordsman Roronoa Zoro.

Roronoa Zoro traveled to Kuraigana Island. Home to Dracule Mihawk, the island is inhabited by warlike mandrills called Humandrills. And, of course, Zoro’s ultimate goal is to defeat all of them to become the world’s greatest swordsman.

However, he is nowhere near close to accomplishing his goal. Therefore, during the time skip he honed his sword skills and learned how to use Armament and Observation Haki.

3. Nami

Nami spent the two-year time skip on an artificial sky island called Weatheria. Here she was able to increase her navigational abilities by upgrading her Clima-Tact into the Sorcery Clima-Tact which we see today.

4. Usopp

Usopp underwent the most profound change in his abilities during the time-skip.

Before the time-skip, we see him stranded on the Boin Archipelago, which is essentially a series of carnivorous plants disguised as islands.

Here, Usopp met with a researcher called Heracles, who taught him how to fight with a special kind of seed called Pop Greens. These seeds are able to turn into a different type of plant when fired from Usopp’s slingshot.

Essentially, this means that Usopp is able to fight using plant material like vines, gas and other carnivorous plants, which is a huge change from how he was before the time-skip.

5. Nico Robin

Unlike the rest of the Straw Hat Pirates, Nico Robin didn’t spend the time skip in the same place she was sent to.

Nico Robin was sent to Tequila Wolf where she was forced to become a government slave. However, this didn’t last long as she was soon liberated from Tequila Wolf by the Revolutionaries, which she then joined for the rest of the time skip.

Following the time skip, Nico Robin’s Flower-Flower Fruit abilities greatly increased. She was able to summon giant limbs and even create clones of herself. During this time period, she was also able to use Fish-Man Karate, which has served her well in the New World.

On top of these characters, Chopper spent his time studying and perfecting his own Devil Fruit abilities until he was to gain control of his giant monster transformation. And Sanji also was able to improve his Haki, while expanding his cooking knowledge to support his comrades.

You can watch the One Piece time skip on Crunchyroll, as well as all the other episodes.

